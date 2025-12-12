Apple Fitness+ Arrives in 28 New Markets, Including India

Apple is rolling out its popular fitness and wellness subscription service, Apple Fitness+, to 28 new countries and regions, marking what feels like its biggest global leap since the platform launched five years ago. Beginning December 15, users in major new markets such as India, Chile, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Taiwan will be able to join in. With this expansion, the total number of supported countries and regions rises to 49, which means millions of additional users can explore its wide library of studio-style workouts and guided meditations. It’s perhaps another clear sign of how Apple continues nudging deeper into the digital fitness landscape, gradually broadening who can access the service.

Key Takeaways

Apple Fitness+ expands to 28 new markets, including India, Hong Kong, and Singapore, starting December 15.

The expansion makes the service available in a total of 49 countries and regions worldwide.

Hundreds of existing workouts will feature digital dubbing in Spanish and German, with Japanese coming early next year.

The service offers 12 different workout types, from Strength and Yoga to Kickboxing and Meditation.

In India, the subscription costs ₹149 per month or ₹999 per year, and supports Family Sharing for up to five users.

Expanding the Global Reach

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service featuring a large catalog of professionally produced, trainer-led workouts and guided meditations. It works across several Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The experience becomes noticeably more immersive with an Apple Watch, which shows real-time heart rate, calories burned, and Activity ring progress directly on the screen during a session. It’s one of those little touches that, I think, tends to keep people more engaged.

With this latest rollout, Apple is also debuting a key technical improvement. The company will offer AI-powered digital dubbing in Spanish and German, covering hundreds of workouts and meditations. What’s interesting is that the generated voices maintain the distinct characteristics of each of the 28 Fitness+ trainers. This approach lowers language barriers, making the content feel more familiar for people who may not be comfortable with English-led sessions. Japanese dubbing will arrive early next year once the service launches in Japan.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, emphasized how important the seamless device integration is for users who want to live healthier lives. Being able to glance at real-time metrics from an Apple Watch or even the latest AirPods Pro 3 during a workout adds another layer of motivation, which many people, perhaps even without realizing it, crave.

The Fitness+ Experience

Apple Fitness+ features 12 workout types, with sessions running anywhere from five minutes to 45 minutes. These categories include:

Strength

Yoga

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Pilates

Dance

Cycling

Kickboxing

Rowing

Treadmill (Walk or Run)

Core

Mindful Cooldown

Meditation (across 12 themes like Calm and Sleep)

The platform is intentionally designed for users at virtually any fitness level. It offers modifications for people who need lower-impact movements or have limited range of motion, which is something that often gets overlooked elsewhere. One standout feature is Custom Plans, which automatically builds a personalized schedule based on a user’s preferred workout types, trainers, and even music choices. There are also motivational tools like the Burn Bar, which lets users compare their effort with others who’ve completed the same workout. And the Artist Spotlight series continues to be a hit, featuring playlists dedicated entirely to artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

For outdoor sessions, Apple includes the Time to Walk and Time to Run audio series, both designed to help people stay motivated, even when they’re not in front of a screen. It’s honestly a thoughtful addition for those who prefer workouts that feel a bit more personal or reflective.

India-Specific Availability and Price

For customers in India, Apple Fitness+ is priced at ₹149 per month or ₹999 per year. The subscription supports Family Sharing, allowing up to five additional family members to use the service at no extra cost, which may make it more appealing for households that enjoy shared fitness routines.

To get started, users need an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with an iPhone 6s or later. As a launch benefit, buyers of select new Apple devices, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or an Authorized Reseller, will receive three months of Apple Fitness+ for free. The service can be accessed through the Fitness app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is Apple Fitness+ and what devices do I need to use it?

A1: Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service with a library of guided workout videos and meditations led by professional trainers. You primarily need an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later. For the full experience, which includes on-screen real-time metrics like heart rate and calories burned, you need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with an iPhone. You can also use it on iPad and Apple TV.

Q2: What is the price of Apple Fitness+ in India?

A2: In India, Apple Fitness+ is available for ₹149 per month or ₹999 per year. A single subscription can be shared with up to five family members using the Family Sharing feature.

Q3: Which languages will have dubbed workouts

A3: Initially, hundreds of workouts and meditations will be digitally dubbed in Spanish and German starting December 15. Japanese dubbing will be added early next year when the service launches in Japan.

Q4: Can I use Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch?

A4: Yes, you can use Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, but you will not see your real-time metrics (like heart rate, calorie burn, and Activity ring progress) on the screen. You can still access all the video workouts and guided meditations on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

Q5: What is the Burn Bar feature?

A5: The Burn Bar is a feature available in certain high-intensity workouts (like HIIT, Cycling, and Kickboxing) that compares your current effort, based on calorie burn, to the performance of other users who have completed the same workout. This adds a friendly competitive element to the session.