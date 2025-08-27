Apple holds September 9 event for new iPhone 17 launch

Apple has officially locked in the date for its much-anticipated fall event: Tuesday, September 9, 2025. As in past years, the presentation will be streamed live worldwide from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event begins at 10:30 PM IST.

All eyes, of course, are on the iPhone 17 lineup, but the next-generation Apple Watch is expected to share the spotlight too.

Key Takeaways

What: Apple’s annual September product launch event

Apple’s annual September product launch event When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time

Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time Where to Watch: Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube

Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube Expected Products: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 11

The New iPhone 17 Lineup

The main attraction will be the iPhone 17 series. Four models are expected to debut: the 6.1-inch iPhone 17, the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 17 Plus, and the more advanced 6.1-inch iPhone 17 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The standard versions should get steady improvements across the board, but from what we’re hearing, it’s the Pro models that are in for more dramatic upgrades. Central to those upgrades is the A19 Bionic chip, a new processor that’s reportedly designed to manage heavier processing loads, especially with iOS 19’s new on-device AI features.

Another upgrade that may get some attention is Wi-Fi 7, expected to appear in the Pro models. That would mean faster wireless speeds and better overall performance, at least in theory.

Cameras are another big focus. There may be some improvements across all models, but the Pro lineup might get something entirely new — a physical “Capture Button” on the side. It’s meant to make photo-taking faster and easier, with shortcuts for zoom and quick snaps. And for those who love mobile photography, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could offer a new 5x optical zoom lens, which sounds like a noticeable bump in telephoto clarity.

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, which may arrive with a new, thinner design. While the physical changes are still a bit of a question mark, the rumors around a new blood pressure sensor feel more solid. If that does show up, it could mark another step in Apple’s ongoing push into health and wellness tracking.

Under the hood, the Series 11 is likely to include a faster processor to better support what’s coming in watchOS 12.

This September event will do more than introduce new devices. It will help set the tone for Apple’s direction over the next year, especially heading into the critical holiday season. We can also expect updates on software rollout dates, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and watchOS 12 for current devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When is the next Apple event?

A1. The next confirmed Apple event is on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST.

Q2. What will Apple announce in September 2025?

A2. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, 17 Plus, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. The Apple Watch Series 11 is also expected to be revealed.

Q3. Will the iPhone 17 have a new design?

A3. The overall design is expected to be similar to the previous generation, but the Pro models may feature thinner screen borders and a new “Capture Button” for the camera.

Q4. What will be the price of the iPhone 17 in India?

A4. Official pricing will be announced at the event. It is expected to be in a similar range as the current iPhone 16 series, with potential slight increases for the Pro models due to new components.

Q4. How can I watch the Apple event live from India?

A5. You can watch the event for free on Apple’s official website, its YouTube channel, or through the Apple TV application on your Apple devices. The live stream will start at 10:30 PM IST.