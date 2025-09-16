Apple Intelligence Features Arrive on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has officially rolled out Apple Intelligence, its new personal intelligence system, to the public. The features arrive as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, bringing fresh AI-powered tools into core apps like Mail, Notes, and Photos, along with one of the biggest updates Siri has received in years. For now, the release is in beta and works only on select devices running Apple’s latest processors.

Key Takeaways

What It Is : Apple Intelligence combines generative AI models with personal context to understand and create language or images, take actions in apps, and simplify everyday tasks.

: Apple Intelligence combines generative AI models with personal context to understand and create language or images, take actions in apps, and simplify everyday tasks. Main Features : Includes system-wide Writing Tools for rewriting and summarizing text, Image Playground for creating custom images, and a smarter, more conversational Siri.

: Includes system-wide Writing Tools for rewriting and summarizing text, Image Playground for creating custom images, and a smarter, more conversational Siri. Device Support : Available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad and Mac models equipped with M1 chips or newer.

: Available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad and Mac models equipped with M1 chips or newer. Language: The beta version supports only U.S. English at launch, with other languages expected to arrive gradually over the next year.

A Smarter Siri

One of the biggest changes comes with Siri. Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the assistant can now understand context much better, so you do not have to repeat every detail in follow-up questions. It also gains on-screen awareness. For example, if a friend sends you a message with their new address, you can simply say, “Add this address to his contact card,” and Siri will complete the task.

Siri can now perform hundreds of new actions across Apple’s apps. That includes finding specific photos, pulling up files, or summarizing an article without needing to switch between apps. It feels less like a command-based tool and more like something you can talk to naturally.

Apple has also built new Writing Tools into apps like Mail, Notes, Pages, and even third-party apps. These can help you rewrite drafts in different tones, check grammar, or turn lengthy email threads into short summaries that are easier to follow.

On the creative side, Image Playground gives users a way to generate images in three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. It is built directly into apps like Messages and Notes but also available as a standalone app. Another feature called Genmoji lets you design your own emoji characters by simply typing a description, which is useful when existing emojis fall short. In Photos, the new Clean Up tool helps remove distracting objects from the background of your pictures.

Privacy and ChatGPT Access

As expected, Apple is placing privacy at the center of this system. Many AI tasks run entirely on the device itself. For requests that require more power, Apple relies on Private Cloud Compute, which processes data on Apple-controlled servers that use Apple silicon. According to the company, this data is never stored or made accessible afterward.

Siri can also now make use of ChatGPT-4o when needed. You will be asked for permission before any information is shared, and you do not need a separate account. This integration gives Siri the ability to answer more complex or wide-ranging questions than Apple’s models alone can handle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is Apple Intelligence free to use?

A: Yes, Apple Intelligence is included as part of the free iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia software updates.

Q2: Which iPhone models support Apple Intelligence?

A: Apple Intelligence requires an A17 Pro chip or newer. This means it is currently available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Q3: Do I need a ChatGPT account to use the new Siri feature?

A: No, you do not need an account to use the integrated ChatGPT feature for queries through Siri. It is available for free.

Q4: Is my data safe when Siri uses ChatGPT?

A: Apple states that before any data is sent to ChatGPT, it asks for user permission. OpenAI’s policies state they will not store requests from Apple users.

Q5: When will Apple Intelligence be available in India?

A: Apple has not provided a specific date for the India rollout. The features are initially launching in U.S. English, with other languages and regions to be added over the next year.