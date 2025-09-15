Apple iOS 26 launches with Liquid Glass design and AI upgrade

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 26, its latest iPhone operating system, and the update is now live for users around the world. This release feels like one of the more substantial upgrades in recent years, not just because of the flashy new design but also the deeper AI capabilities built directly into the device. Apple is still leaning on its familiar promise of personalization and privacy, though the look and feel of the iPhone may feel noticeably different the moment you install it.

Key Takeaways

iOS 26 is available as a free update starting today, September 15, 2025.

The new “Liquid Glass” design introduces translucent layers and expanded theme options.

A more advanced on-device AI, called “Neural Intelligence,” now powers apps like Photos, Messages, and Calendar.

The iPhone 11 lineup won’t get the update, making iPhone 12 models the oldest supported devices.

The most striking change in iOS 26 is the Liquid Glass design language. Apple seems to have moved away from the flat look it’s kept for nearly a decade, replacing it with layers that mimic frosted glass, subtle transparency, and fluid animations. The effect gives the interface a sense of depth, almost like app windows and notifications are floating above your wallpaper. There’s also a new emphasis on customization. Users can apply system-wide color themes that tint menus, buttons, and other interface elements, making the iPhone feel just a bit more personal.

AI is the other major highlight. Apple’s new on-device system, dubbed Neural Intelligence, doesn’t rely on the cloud, which means your data stays on your iPhone. It’s designed to be more proactive across everyday apps. In Messages, it can take a long group chat and boil it down into a short summary of the main points. In Photos, it can go beyond basic edits and handle more advanced changes like removing unwanted objects from the background with a single tap. Even Calendar has picked up new tricks, parsing context from emails and messages to create detailed events complete with location, time, and attendees.

Control Center has also been reimagined. Instead of the single-page setup users have known for years, iOS 26 introduces multiple customizable pages. You can swipe between layouts dedicated to music, smart home controls, or quick settings like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Larger widgets can now be placed directly in Control Center too, offering more information at a glance without forcing you into an app.

Eligible Devices for iOS 26

As with every major iOS release, some older devices are left behind. This time, Apple is cutting off support for iPhones running the A13 Bionic chip. That means the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, first released back in 2019, will stay on iOS 25. From here on, the oldest supported models are the iPhone 12 series.

The full list of iPhones getting iOS 26 includes:

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

If your device is eligible, you can install the update now by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. It’s the same simple process as always, but this time, the iPhone you pick back up may feel just a little fresher, maybe even unfamiliar in a good way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which iPhones get the iOS 26 update?

A. The iOS 26 update is available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and the new iPhone 16 series. The iPhone SE (3rd generation) also receives the update.

Q. Why is my iPhone 11 not getting iOS 26?

A. Apple has discontinued major software updates for the iPhone 11 series. The new features in iOS 26, especially the on-device AI, require the more advanced Neural Engine found in the A14 Bionic chip and newer processors.

Q. What is Liquid Glass in iOS 26?

A. Liquid Glass is the name for the new design in iOS 26. It features translucent, glass-like menus and windows that create a sense of depth. It also allows for more extensive color customization across the operating system.

Q. How do I install iOS 26 on my iPhone?

A. To install the update, connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and make sure it has at least 50% battery. Then, open the Settings app, tap ‘General’, and then tap ‘Software Update’. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install iOS 26.