News

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drops By Over Rs 21,700 On Amazon

Get the new Apple iPhone 16 Pro for a big discount. Learn how to combine bank offers and exchange bonuses to save over Rs 21,700 on this new phone.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drops By Over Rs 21,700 On Amazon

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro has just launched, yet it is already being offered at a noticeable price cut in India. On Amazon, buyers can now save more than ₹21,700 by combining multiple offers. These include a flat discount, a special bank deal, and an extra exchange bonus. For context, the 128GB base model originally priced at ₹1,49,900 can effectively be purchased for ₹1,27,900 if all offers are applied.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Customers can save a total of ₹22,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro.
  • The deal includes a ₹5,000 flat discount on Amazon, ₹7,000 instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards, and a ₹10,000 exchange bonus.
  • The effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is ₹1,27,900.
  • The offer is live right now on Amazon India.

How to Get This Deal

The offer works by stacking three separate discounts. The first saving is a ₹5,000 flat discount that is applied directly on the product listing on Amazon.

The second part of the offer is tied to HDFC Bank cards. Paying with an eligible credit or debit card gives an instant discount of ₹7,000. The amount is deducted automatically at checkout once the card is used.

Finally, there is the exchange bonus. Amazon is providing an extra ₹10,000 on top of the standard exchange value for old smartphones. The final value depends on the brand, model, and condition of the phone you trade in, but this bonus alone makes a significant difference. Together, these three benefits bring the total savings to ₹22,000.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, which is designed for faster and smoother performance. The display has also been upgraded to a slightly larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR panel with ProMotion support for fluid scrolling and visuals.

Apple has introduced a new Capture button for quick photo and video access, making it easier to snap moments instantly. The camera hardware has also been enhanced with a larger main sensor for better results in low light, along with a new 5x telephoto lens for sharper zoom. Connectivity has been improved with Wi-Fi 7 support, while the device runs on iOS 18, offering fresh customization options and AI-powered features.

With all these discounts in place, the iPhone 16 Pro becomes a more approachable option for those who want to upgrade right away. Shoppers should still check the terms and conditions on Amazon to ensure their old device is eligible for the exchange bonus since the overall savings depend on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the final price of the iPhone 16 Pro with this deal?

A. After the flat ₹5,000 discount, the ₹7,000 HDFC Bank offer, and the ₹10,000 exchange bonus, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) comes down to ₹1,27,900.

Q. Which bank cards are eligible for the offer?

A. The ₹7,000 instant discount is available on HDFC Bank credit cards and debit card EMI transactions.

Q. Is the exchange bonus available for all old phones?

A. The ₹10,000 exchange bonus is applicable on select smartphone models. You can check the eligibility of your specific device on the Amazon product page.

Q. How long is this iPhone 16 Pro deal valid?

A. This is a limited-time offer. The end date has not been specified, so it is subject to change based on stock availability and the retailer’s discretion.

Q. What are the main new features of the iPhone 16 Pro?

A. The key new features include the A19 Pro chip, a 6.3-inch display, a new ‘Capture’ button for the camera, improved low-light photography, and Wi-Fi 7 support.

VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs launch in India; check price, range, other details
2025 Hyundai Aura SX Variant Launched in India at Rs. 8.23 Lakh
Apple iPhone 17 Specifications Leak Days Before September 9 Launch
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Cut by up to Rs 6 Lakh; New Colour Arrives
Garena releases Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs launch in India; check price, range, other details VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs launch in India; check price, range, other details
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord 5 Review
OnePlus Nord 5 Review: A Mid-Range Winner!
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User

Latest News

Motorola Launches Moto Book 60 Pro With Intel Core Ultra Processors in India
Motorola Launches Moto Book 60 Pro With Intel Core Ultra Processors in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Dyson Introduces PencilVac Its Slimmest Vacuum Cleaner with New Hyperdymium Motor
Dyson Introduces PencilVac Its Slimmest Vacuum Cleaner with New Hyperdymium Motor
By Mahak Aggarwal
OpenAI will launch an AI-powered jobs platform by mid-2026. The new service will use AI to match job seekers with companies, directly competing with LinkedIn.
OpenAI Plans New Jobs Platform to Compete with LinkedIn
By Swayam Malhotra
Google Photos Now Creates Videos from Your Static Images
Google Photos Now Creates Videos from Your Static Images
By Aditi Sharma
Starlink India: Launch Nears with Regulatory Nod
Starlink India: Launch Nears with Regulatory Nod
By Vishal Jain
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 5, 2025 Now Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 5, 2025 Now Live
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like