Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drops By Over Rs 21,700 On Amazon

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro has just launched, yet it is already being offered at a noticeable price cut in India. On Amazon, buyers can now save more than ₹21,700 by combining multiple offers. These include a flat discount, a special bank deal, and an extra exchange bonus. For context, the 128GB base model originally priced at ₹1,49,900 can effectively be purchased for ₹1,27,900 if all offers are applied.

Key Takeaways

Customers can save a total of ₹22,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro.

The deal includes a ₹5,000 flat discount on Amazon, ₹7,000 instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards, and a ₹10,000 exchange bonus.

The effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is ₹1,27,900.

The offer is live right now on Amazon India.

How to Get This Deal

The offer works by stacking three separate discounts. The first saving is a ₹5,000 flat discount that is applied directly on the product listing on Amazon.

The second part of the offer is tied to HDFC Bank cards. Paying with an eligible credit or debit card gives an instant discount of ₹7,000. The amount is deducted automatically at checkout once the card is used.

Finally, there is the exchange bonus. Amazon is providing an extra ₹10,000 on top of the standard exchange value for old smartphones. The final value depends on the brand, model, and condition of the phone you trade in, but this bonus alone makes a significant difference. Together, these three benefits bring the total savings to ₹22,000.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, which is designed for faster and smoother performance. The display has also been upgraded to a slightly larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR panel with ProMotion support for fluid scrolling and visuals.

Apple has introduced a new Capture button for quick photo and video access, making it easier to snap moments instantly. The camera hardware has also been enhanced with a larger main sensor for better results in low light, along with a new 5x telephoto lens for sharper zoom. Connectivity has been improved with Wi-Fi 7 support, while the device runs on iOS 18, offering fresh customization options and AI-powered features.

With all these discounts in place, the iPhone 16 Pro becomes a more approachable option for those who want to upgrade right away. Shoppers should still check the terms and conditions on Amazon to ensure their old device is eligible for the exchange bonus since the overall savings depend on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the final price of the iPhone 16 Pro with this deal?

A. After the flat ₹5,000 discount, the ₹7,000 HDFC Bank offer, and the ₹10,000 exchange bonus, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) comes down to ₹1,27,900.

Q. Which bank cards are eligible for the offer?

A. The ₹7,000 instant discount is available on HDFC Bank credit cards and debit card EMI transactions.

Q. Is the exchange bonus available for all old phones?

A. The ₹10,000 exchange bonus is applicable on select smartphone models. You can check the eligibility of your specific device on the Amazon product page.

Q. How long is this iPhone 16 Pro deal valid?

A. This is a limited-time offer. The end date has not been specified, so it is subject to change based on stock availability and the retailer’s discretion.

Q. What are the main new features of the iPhone 16 Pro?

A. The key new features include the A19 Pro chip, a 6.3-inch display, a new ‘Capture’ button for the camera, improved low-light photography, and Wi-Fi 7 support.