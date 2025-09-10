Apple iPhone 17 Debuts with Five Key Features Not Found on Pro or Air

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 during its annual September event in Cupertino, and for once, it’s the standard model that’s stirring up the most conversation. Unlike past years, where the base iPhone often played second fiddle to the Pro, the iPhone 17 introduces features that aren’t even available on the more expensive iPhone 17 Pro or the newly announced iPhone 17 Air.

This shift suggests Apple is rethinking the role of its base model. It’s no longer just a simplified version of the Pro. Instead, the iPhone 17 stands apart with a distinct identity. In India, pricing starts at ₹84,900.

Key Takeaways

• True Full-Screen Display: First iPhone to feature both under-display camera and Face ID, removing the need for Dynamic Island

• Periscope Telephoto Lens: Offers 5x optical zoom, a feature missing from both Pro and Air this year

• All-Day Plus Battery: Longest battery life ever in an iPhone, rated for up to 30 hours of video playback

• ‘Colorfuse’ Matte Glass Back: New durable, fingerprint-resistant design exclusive to the iPhone 17

• PowerDrop Reverse Charging: Can wirelessly charge accessories like AirPods or Apple Watch using the phone’s back surface

Five Surprising Upgrades

Apple’s new direction with the iPhone 17 feels deliberate. Instead of cutting corners to lower the price, the company seems to be leaning into practicality and uniqueness. This model feels targeted toward people who know what they want and don’t need the “Pro” badge to get it.

A Display Without Interruptions: Right away, you’ll notice the cleaner front. The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and this time, there’s no notch and no Dynamic Island. That’s because Apple has managed to tuck the front camera and Face ID sensors underneath the display itself.

It’s a pretty big visual change, and not just for aesthetics. The viewing experience feels more immersive, and in day-to-day use, the under-display tech seems to hold up surprisingly well. Even selfies come out crisp, even in trickier lighting.

Telephoto Zoom for Everyone: Here’s something that caught a few people off guard. Apple has given the standard iPhone 17 a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. That’s typically been a Pro-only perk, so seeing it on the base model is unusual, in a good way.

Meanwhile, this year’s iPhone 17 Pro focuses on a wider aperture in its main camera. So if long-distance zoom matters to you, oddly enough, the standard model is actually your best bet.

The Longest Lasting iPhone Battery: The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s new A19 Bionic chip, but it’s not just about speed. The focus here is on smarter energy use. Combined with a new battery formulation, the phone is designed for all-day-plus endurance.

Apple says it delivers up to 30 hours of video playback, which translates to nearly two full days of use for most people. That’s not a small improvement. It could be the most practical upgrade this year, especially for users who find themselves constantly reaching for a charger.

A New Look and Feel: Visually, the iPhone 17 also introduces something new. The back of the phone is made from what Apple calls ‘Colorfuse’ glass. Instead of layering color over the surface, the pigment is fused directly into the matte-textured glass itself.

The result is a soft, non-reflective finish that’s also more resistant to fingerprints and scratches. Color options include Forest Green, Desert Sand, and Pacific Blue. Each has a deep, subdued tone that feels premium and a little more understated.

PowerDrop Reverse Wireless Charging: Another unexpected addition is PowerDrop. This feature lets the iPhone 17 double as a wireless charger. You can place your AirPods or Apple Watch right on the back of the phone, over the Apple logo, and they’ll start charging.

It’s a small detail, but one that makes a noticeable difference in daily convenience. What’s interesting is that this feature isn’t available on the Pro or Air models this year, which makes the standard iPhone 17 an even more appealing option for some.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 in India begin this Friday, September 12, and the phone will be available in stores starting September 19.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the iPhone 17 in India?

A. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹84,900 for the base 128GB storage model. Prices will increase for the 256GB and 512GB versions.

Q. Does the standard iPhone 17 have a better camera than the Pro?

A. It’s different. The iPhone 17 has a 5x periscope telephoto lens for better zoom, which the Pro lacks. However, the iPhone 17 Pro has a main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture for better low-light performance.

Q. What is the biggest change in the iPhone 17 display?

A. The biggest change is the under-display front camera and Face ID system. This removes the Dynamic Island and provides a true all-screen front.

Q. Is the iPhone 17 battery life better than previous models?

A. Yes. Apple states that the iPhone 17 has the longest battery life of any iPhone ever released, thanks to its new A19 Bionic chip and improved battery technology.