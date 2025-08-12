Apple iPhone 17 Launch Expected in September 2025

Apple’s annual hardware showcase has become something of a September tradition, and 2025 is expected to be no different. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed the date, industry insiders and supply chain reports suggest the iPhone 17 lineup will be unveiled in the first half of the month. This year’s launch could bring a notable twist: a brand-new high-end “Slim” model, alongside updates to the rest of the range. The event is also tipped to introduce the latest Apple Watch.

Key Takeaways

Expected Launch Date: Early to mid-September 2025 remains the most likely window.

Early to mid-September 2025 remains the most likely window. New ‘Slim’ Model: A thinner, premium “Slim” version may join the lineup, potentially replacing the current “Plus” model.

A thinner, premium “Slim” version may join the lineup, potentially replacing the current “Plus” model. Display Upgrade: ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and “Always-On” display could come to all models, not just the Pro versions.

ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and “Always-On” display could come to all models, not just the Pro versions. Camera Improvements: A new 24-megapixel front camera across the board, a big leap from today’s 12MP sensor.

A new 24-megapixel front camera across the board, a big leap from today’s 12MP sensor. Other Products: The Apple Watch Series 11 is also expected to make its debut.

iPhone 17 lineup and expected features

If analyst chatter proves accurate, Apple’s 2025 iPhone family will consist of four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Slim. The Slim is already generating buzz. Reports suggest it will have a sleeker, thinner design paired with a higher price tag, positioning it as the most premium option in the range.

Performance-wise, all models are expected to feature Apple’s next-generation A19 processor, though not all chips will be created equal. The Pro and Slim versions may get the more powerful A19 Pro chip, while the standard iPhone 17 sticks with the base A19.

One of the bigger changes could come to the display. For the first time, Apple might roll out ProMotion with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and “Always-On” capability across the entire lineup, not just the Pro models. An improved anti-reflective coating is also rumoured, potentially making the screens easier to view in bright conditions.

Camera and connectivity upgrades

Photography fans may have reason to celebrate. The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a 24-megapixel front camera, doubling the resolution of the current iPhone’s selfie shooter. That’s likely to make video calls and selfies noticeably sharper. The Pro models could also see further refinements to their rear camera systems, though details remain scarce.

Connectivity is another area where the Pro and Slim models may stand apart. They’re tipped to include Wi-Fi 7, which promises faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable performance even in congested network environments. It could be particularly appealing for those who stream in high resolution or play graphics-intensive online games.

If these reports hold true, September 2025 might bring one of Apple’s more interesting iPhone refreshes in recent years, especially if the Slim turns out to be as sleek and premium as early leaks suggest.

FAQs about the iPhone 17 Launch

Q: When will the iPhone 17 be released?

A: The iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September 2025. Sales will likely begin a week or two after the official launch event.

Q: What is the new iPhone 17 Slim?

A: The iPhone 17 Slim is a rumoured new high-end model. It is expected to feature a significantly thinner design and premium features, potentially making it the most expensive model in the lineup.

Q: Will the standard iPhone 17 have a 120Hz display?

A: Yes, current reports suggest that all models in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard version, will feature a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an “Always-On” function.

Q: What are the expected camera upgrades for the iPhone 17?

A: The biggest camera upgrade is expected to be a new 24-megapixel front-facing camera for all four models. This is a major improvement over the current 12-megapixel sensor and will enhance selfies and video calls.

Q: Will the iPhone 17 have a different design?

A: The iPhone 17 Slim is expected to introduce a completely new, thinner design. The other models (iPhone 17, Pro, and Pro Max) will likely have more minor design changes.