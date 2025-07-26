Apple iPhone 17 Pro to Introduce 5 Major Changes in 2025

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 17 Pro 5G mobile in September 2025, keeping with its annual release tradition. While the launch is still a little over a year away, early insights from industry analysts already point to some pretty meaningful upgrades coming to the Pro lineup. Based on leaks and reports from supply chain sources and well-regarded tech analysts with a solid track record, Apple seems to be steering toward changes that touch nearly every core aspect of the device, from the display and cameras to its processor and wireless tech.

Key Takeaways

First iPhone to feature under-display Face ID, removing the need for a large Dynamic Island.

Major camera upgrades, including a 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP front camera.

Powered by the all-new A19 Pro chip, built using an advanced 2nm process.

Support for Wi-Fi 7 to enable faster, more stable wireless performance.

Here are five of the biggest changes anticipated for the iPhone 17 Pro:

Under-Display Face ID Technology : This could be the first iPhone to hide its Face ID system under the screen. That would be a major shift.

: This could be the first iPhone to hide its Face ID system under the screen. That would be a major shift. Upgraded 48MP Telephoto Camera : The telephoto lens might get a big bump in resolution, moving up to 48 megapixels.

: The telephoto lens might get a big bump in resolution, moving up to 48 megapixels. New 24MP Front-Facing Camera : Even the selfie camera isn’t being left out, it’s rumored to double its resolution.

: Even the selfie camera isn’t being left out, it’s rumored to double its resolution. Next-Generation A19 Pro Chip : Apple will likely debut its A19 Pro chip, reportedly based on a cutting-edge 2-nanometer process.

: Apple will likely debut its A19 Pro chip, reportedly based on a cutting-edge 2-nanometer process. Wi-Fi 7 Support: Faster, more reliable Wi-Fi may arrive too, with support for the new Wi-Fi 7 standard.

A New Display Experience

Among the most noticeable changes could be the redesign of the front display. Ross Young, a prominent display industry analyst, suggests Apple might finally move Face ID sensors under the screen. If true, this would eliminate the larger Dynamic Island and replace it with just a tiny punch-hole for the camera. It’s subtle, but that shift could make the phone feel significantly more immersive. For users who prefer a cleaner look and more uninterrupted screen real estate, this change would probably be welcome.

Major Camera System Upgrades

Apple has consistently leaned into camera improvements with each Pro iteration, and this year appears to be no exception. Analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities reports that the telephoto camera is expected to jump to 48MP, a big leap from the 12MP sensor in current models. That kind of upgrade could mean clearer zoom shots and more detailed images, especially in tricky lighting. It may also help with spatial video recording, which plays a role in Apple’s growing ecosystem, including the Vision Pro headset.

And on the front side, selfies could be sharper too. The current 12MP front-facing camera may be replaced by a 24MP version, improving everything from casual photos to FaceTime and content creation. It sounds small on paper, but anyone who regularly uses the front camera might really notice the difference.

Performance and Connectivity

Boosts Under the hood, Apple seems poised to make another significant jump. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to run on the A19 Pro chip, which could be Apple’s first processor made using a 2nm process. Developed by TSMC, this chip might deliver both faster performance and better energy efficiency, a combination that’s tough to complain about. In practical terms, that means smoother multitasking, better battery life, and stronger support for intensive apps and gaming.

On the connectivity front, Wi-Fi 7 support is also likely. Compared to Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 brings noticeably faster speeds, reduced lag, and increased bandwidth. That kind of upgrade might not sound flashy, but in everyday use, streaming, downloading, gaming—it could quietly make a big difference.

While nothing is confirmed until Apple takes the stage, the iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be one of the more noteworthy updates in recent years. If these reports hold up, users could be in for a device that not only looks and feels different but also pushes forward in performance and camera tech in very real ways.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When will the iPhone 17 Pro be released?

A: Based on Apple’s historical release schedule, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be announced and released in September 2025.

Q2: Will the iPhone 17 Pro have a smaller notch?

A: Reports indicate the iPhone 17 Pro will feature under-display Face ID, which will shrink the current Dynamic Island to a much smaller circular cutout for the front camera.

Q3: What are the biggest camera upgrades in the iPhone 17 Pro?

A: The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get two major camera upgrades: a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens for the rear camera system and a new 24-megapixel sensor for the front-facing selfie camera.

Q4: What processor will the iPhone 17 Pro use?

A: The device is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip. This new processor will likely be built on a more advanced 2-nanometer process for better performance and efficiency.

Q5: Will the standard iPhone 17 models get these Pro features?

A: Typically, Apple reserves its most advanced features, like the newest processor and top-tier camera systems, for its Pro models. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus models will likely not receive all these specific upgrades.