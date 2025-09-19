Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes on Sale in India

Apple officially rolled out its new iPhone 17 series in India today, September 19, 2025, and the launch quickly turned into a spectacle. Long queues of eager buyers formed outside retail stores, with some customers arriving before sunrise just to be among the first to get their hands on the new devices. The lineup this year includes four models: the iPhone 17, the slimmer iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max. All models are now available at Apple’s stores across the country as well as online through its official website.

Key Takeaways

Sales for the iPhone 17 lineup began in India on September 19, 2025.

Four new models were introduced: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The base iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900.

Large crowds gathered outside the Apple Store in Saket, Delhi, reflecting the strong demand.

iPhone 17 Series India Prices and Models

Apple has announced a detailed pricing structure for the entire lineup, covering multiple storage configurations. Notably, this year’s Pro Max introduces a 2TB storage option, which is the first time such a high-capacity model has been made available in India.

The iPhone 17 remains the standard entry in the lineup:

256GB: ₹82,900

512GB: ₹1,02,900

The newly launched iPhone Air, marketed as the “thinnest iPhone ever,” comes in a single configuration:

256GB: ₹1,19,900

The iPhone 17 Pro caters more to professional and power users, with three storage choices:

256GB: ₹1,34,900

512GB: ₹1,54,900

1TB: ₹1,59,900

At the top of the range, the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers four storage tiers:

256GB: ₹1,49,900

512GB: ₹1,69,900

1TB: ₹1,89,900

2TB: ₹2,29,900

The excitement in Delhi’s Saket district, where one of the major Apple Stores is located, highlighted just how significant this launch has become for the brand in India. Video clips shared by ANI showed groups of people waiting on chairs, chatting, and patiently counting down the hours until the store opened. It was a scene that, in some ways, felt reminiscent of Apple’s launches in the United States and other global markets.

Apple’s direct retail push in India has clearly played a role in building this atmosphere. Since opening its first stores in Mumbai and Delhi back in 2023, the company has created a stronger link with local customers who now prefer walking into a store, trying the product firsthand, and walking out with it on day one. The fact that India received the iPhone 17 series simultaneously with other major markets only underscores the country’s growing importance for the California-based company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the starting price of the iPhone 17 in India?

A. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 for the 256GB storage model.

Q. How many models are in the iPhone 17 series?

A. There are four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Q. What is the price of the new iPhone Air?

A. The iPhone Air is available for ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB version.

Q. What is the most expensive iPhone 17 model available?

A. The most expensive model is the iPhone 17 Pro Max with 2TB of storage, priced at ₹2,29,900.

Q. When did the iPhone 17 go on sale in India?

A. The iPhone 17 series went on sale in India on Friday, September 19, 2025.