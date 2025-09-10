Apple iPhone 17 series Price and Availability Details in India

Apple today announced the arrival of its iPhone 17 lineup for the Indian market, with sales set to begin on September 19. As expected, the series includes four familiar models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. But what caught everyone’s attention was the reveal of a fifth model, the iPhone 17 Air, which Apple describes as its thinnest iPhone ever. Every device in this series is powered by the new A19 Bionic chip, promising faster speeds and improved battery efficiency.

Key Takeaways

Five New Models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the brand-new iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the brand-new iPhone 17 Air. India Availability: All models will be on sale starting September 19.

All models will be on sale starting September 19. A19 Bionic Chip: The latest processor across the series for stronger performance and energy management.

The latest processor across the series for stronger performance and energy management. Starting Price: The lineup begins at ₹82,900 for the base iPhone 17 model.

The iPhone 17 Air

The most striking announcement was the iPhone 17 Air. It is designed for those who value a phone that feels light and easy to carry yet doesn’t compromise on performance. At just 6.1mm in thickness, it feels unusually slim compared to recent iPhones. The device features a 6.2-inch Super Retina XDR display and a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens. Its matte aluminum frame helps keep the weight down, making it one of the most portable premium phones Apple has ever released.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Apple’s high-end flagships, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, bring refinements that focus on both durability and power. Both models feature brighter ProMotion displays with adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. They are constructed using Grade 5 titanium, which makes them lighter and stronger than the earlier stainless steel builds.

The biggest upgrade is in the camera system. Both Pro models now come with a 48-megapixel main sensor that captures more light, especially in low-light environments. The iPhone 17 Pro Max goes a step further, offering a 5x telephoto periscope lens that delivers clearer zoomed shots. Video capabilities have also been upgraded, with 8K recording at 30fps. On the connectivity front, both models support Wi-Fi 7, adding another future-ready feature.

iPhone 17 and 17 Plus

The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Plus have also received meaningful upgrades. They now come with the Dynamic Island, previously exclusive to Pro models, replacing the notch completely. The main camera has been improved to a 48-megapixel sensor, a significant jump from the iPhone 16’s 12-megapixel setup. Both models are built with aluminum frames and come in five colors: black, white, blue, pink, and green.

India Pricing and Availability

The new iPhones will be available through Apple Stores, authorized retailers, and online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart starting September 19. Prices are as follows:

iPhone 17 Air: ₹89,900

iPhone 17: ₹82,900

iPhone 17 Plus: ₹92,900

iPhone 17 Pro: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹1,54,900

Apple has also confirmed that a significant share of iPhone 17 units sold in India will be manufactured locally, in line with the government’s Make in India initiative.

With the launch of this lineup, Apple has kept its Pro models firmly at the top of the performance ladder, while the iPhone 17 Air offers something different for those who want a device that feels sleek, light, and modern without losing the premium experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the main difference between iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air?

A. The iPhone 17 Pro is focused on performance and camera capabilities, with a triple-camera system and titanium body. The iPhone 17 Air is focused on being extremely thin and light, featuring a dual-camera system and an aluminum body.

Q. When can I pre-order the new iPhone 17 in India?

A. Pre-orders for the entire iPhone 17 series will begin on Friday, September 12, at 5:30 PM IST.

Q. Do all iPhone 17 models have the A19 Bionic chip?

A. Yes, all five models in the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, Plus, Air, Pro, and Pro Max, are equipped with the new A19 Bionic chip.

Q. What are the storage options for the iPhone 17 Pro models?

A. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are available in four storage sizes: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Q. Is there a charger in the box with the iPhone 17?

A. No, following its environmental policy, Apple does not include a power adapter in the box. You will get a USB-C to USB-C charging cable.