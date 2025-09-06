Apple iPhone 17 Specifications Leak Days Before September 9 Launch

With Apple’s September 9 event just around the corner, the internet has been buzzing with fresh leaks about the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. The latest reports, which seem to be circulating across several tech forums and insider channels, suggest a mix of big and subtle changes. Among the highlights: camera upgrades across the board, the debut of Apple’s new A19 Pro chip for the premium versions, and what could be the most radical shift yet in display design, at least for the Pro models.

Key Takeaways

iPhone 17 Pro models may feature under-display Face ID, leaving only a circular camera cutout.

A new A19 Pro chip is expected to bring performance and AI improvements.

All four models in the lineup might get a new 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Expected starting price in India could be around ₹85,000 for the base model.

Perhaps the most eye-catching change, if these leaks hold true, is the move to under-display Face ID on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Essentially, Apple would be embedding the security sensors beneath the screen, making the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island unnecessary. That leaves only a small punch-hole cutout for the front camera, offering a display that feels far more immersive. For anyone who found the Dynamic Island distracting, this could be a welcome shift. Interestingly, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus might still keep the Dynamic Island, though they’re expected to finally gain ProMotion support, bringing the 120Hz refresh rate, long reserved for Pro users, to the entire lineup.

On the performance side, the Pro versions are said to be powered by the A19 Pro chip. While details are, of course, still unofficial, early whispers suggest the chip is built for not just faster speeds but also smarter efficiency. That should translate into better battery performance and more seamless handling of demanding apps. Apple seems to be leaning into AI too, so this processor will likely unlock new on-device intelligence features within iOS. As for the standard iPhone 17 models, they’ll likely run on a slightly less powerful A19 variant, keeping the gap between tiers clear.

Cameras, though, may be the area where all buyers benefit. Multiple reports indicate that every iPhone 17 model will get an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. That’s double the resolution of the current 12-megapixel sensor, which should mean sharper selfies and better-looking video calls, a small but noticeable leap for everyday use. Meanwhile, the Pro models might see one of their 48-megapixel sensors shift over to the ultrawide lens. If that happens, wide-angle shots should gain a lot more detail, which could appeal to travel and landscape photographers in particular.

And then there’s the pricing, which, for buyers in India, is always a key consideration. Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 base model could start at roughly ₹85,000, while the Pro might begin closer to ₹1,40,000. These are still estimates, of course, Apple won’t confirm anything until launch day. But if accurate, it looks like a modest bump over the current generation, nothing too shocking.

Other small but meaningful upgrades may also be on the way, such as support for Wi-Fi 7, which promises faster wireless connectivity and lower latency. Not groundbreaking on its own, but together with everything else, it adds to the sense that the iPhone 17 lineup is shaping up to be more than just an incremental refresh.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the expected launch date for the iPhone 17?

A. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced at an Apple event on September 9, 2025.

Q. Will the iPhone 17 have a new design?

A. Leaks suggest a major front-display change for the Pro models with under-display Face ID. The overall physical design may be a refinement of the current flat-edged style.

Q. What is the expected price of the iPhone 17 in India?

A. The base model of the iPhone 17 is expected to start around ₹85,000, with Pro models costing more.

Q. Will all iPhone 17 models get a 120Hz display?

A. Rumours indicate that ProMotion technology, which enables a 120Hz refresh rate, might finally come to the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus models.

Q. What is the biggest upgrade in the iPhone 17?

A. The most discussed upgrades are the under-display Face ID on Pro models and a new 24-megapixel front camera for all versions.