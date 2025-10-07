News

Apple iPhone Alarm Update Fixes Oversleeping Bug for Users

Apple rolls out an iOS update to fix a bug causing iPhone alarms to fail. Learn about the 'Attention Aware' feature and how to ensure your alarm always rings loudly.

Apple has finally addressed a frustrating issue that left many iPhone users waking up late, or not at all. For weeks, people across India and around the world reported that their alarms simply didn’t ring, even though everything seemed to be set up correctly. The glitch, which gained significant traction on social media, was traced back to both a software bug and a particular feature on iPhones that many users weren’t even aware of.

Contents

The company has now rolled out an iOS update that fixes the bug, and at the same time, it’s reminding users to take a closer look at their device settings, particularly one that might be making alarms unexpectedly quiet.

Here’s what you should know:

  • A software bug in certain iOS versions caused alarms to stay silent. Apple has resolved this in the iOS 17.5 update and newer releases.
  • A feature called ‘Attention Aware’ on iPhones with Face ID can automatically lower the volume of alerts, including alarms.
  • This feature works by detecting if you’re looking at your screen. When it senses your attention, it reduces sound volume.
  • Users who want their alarms to always ring at full volume can disable ‘Attention Aware Features’ in their settings.

Over the past few months, countless iPhone users have shared their experiences online, stories of missed classes, meetings, or flights, because their alarms didn’t make a sound. What made the issue more puzzling was how unpredictable it seemed. For some, the alarm worked perfectly one day and failed the next. Initially, many assumed it was a simple mistake, like the ringer being muted, or perhaps even a hardware issue. But as reports piled up, it became clear something deeper was going on.

Apple eventually confirmed that the cause was indeed a software problem. The fix was included in the iOS 17.5 update, which is now available for download. If you haven’t already updated, it’s worth doing right away. Just open your Settings app, tap on ‘General’, and then choose ‘Software Update’. From there, you can download and install the latest version.

Still, even with the bug fixed, another setting might be quietly working against you. The ‘Attention Aware Features’ system, built into iPhones with Face ID (from the iPhone X onward), is designed to make your device feel a bit smarter. It uses the front-facing sensors to detect whether you’re paying attention. For example, if your phone rings while you’re looking at the screen, it automatically lowers the ringer volume.

That’s convenient in most situations, but not so much when it comes to alarms. If you glance at your phone right as the alarm starts, or if Face ID detects your face by accident while you’re half asleep, the volume might drop immediately. And in a quiet room, that tiny difference can be enough to make you sleep through it.

If you want to make sure your alarm always rings loudly, it’s best to turn this feature off. Here’s how: open the ‘Settings’ app, scroll down to ‘Face ID & Passcode’, and enter your passcode if asked. You’ll see an option labeled ‘Attention Aware Features’. Simply toggle it off. Once you do that, your iPhone will stop automatically lowering alert sounds, ensuring your alarm rings at full volume every time.

It’s a small change, but for anyone who depends on their phone to wake up on time, it could make all the difference.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Why was my iPhone alarm so quiet?

A: Your iPhone alarm might have been quiet due to a software bug that Apple has now fixed in iOS 17.5, or because the ‘Attention Aware Features’ setting was enabled, which lowers alert volumes when you look at your phone.

Q2: How do I make my iPhone alarm louder?

A: First, ensure your ringer and alert volume is turned up in Settings > Sounds & Haptics. Second, consider turning off ‘Attention Aware Features’ in Settings > Face ID & Passcode to prevent the volume from lowering automatically.

Q3: Did Apple fix the silent alarm problem?

A: Yes, Apple confirmed it was aware of an issue where alarms might not play a sound and has released a fix in the iOS 17.5 software update. Updating your iPhone is recommended.

Q4: What is the Attention Aware feature on iPhone?

A: It is a feature on iPhones with Face ID that uses the camera to check if you are looking at the screen. If you are, it can lower the volume of alerts and keep the screen from dimming.

Q5: Should I turn off Attention Aware Features?

A: If you have missed alarms because they were too quiet, turning this feature off is a good idea. This will ensure your alarms and other alerts always play at the volume you have set, regardless of whether you are looking at the phone.

