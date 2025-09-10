Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 in India with heart rate monitor

Apple has launched the AirPods Pro 3 in India, and this time the upgrade feels more ambitious. The new earbuds are not just about sound quality but about health and communication too. With a built-in heart rate monitor and a body temperature sensor, they push into territory usually reserved for wearables. At the same time, the live language translation feature turns them into a practical tool for travellers or professionals who often deal with different languages.

The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at ₹28,900 in India. Pre-orders have started on the Apple India Store, and shipping will begin on September 19.

Key takeaways

Price and availability: ₹28,900 in India. Pre-orders open now, shipping begins September 19.

₹28,900 in India. Pre-orders open now, shipping begins September 19. Health features: Tracks heart rate and body temperature directly from the ear, syncing with Apple Health.

Tracks heart rate and body temperature directly from the ear, syncing with Apple Health. Live translation: Supports over 40 languages at launch, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil.

Supports over 40 languages at launch, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil. Audio and performance: Powered by the H3 chip for sharper sound and stronger Active Noise Cancellation.

New health and translation features

The health monitoring is probably the biggest change this year. Each earbud carries sensors that can measure heart rate continuously during workouts or whenever you choose to check it. All the information is stored in the Apple Health app, where it can sit alongside data from your iPhone or Apple Watch. The body temperature sensor may not be as headline-grabbing, but it still adds another useful wellness tool.

The translation feature is another highlight. Powered by the new H3 chip and improved software, the earbuds can pick up a spoken foreign language and deliver real-time audio translation right in your ear. It is designed to make cross-language conversations smoother and more natural. At launch, the feature includes more than 40 languages, several of them Indian.

Upgrades to sound, performance, and design

Apple has not forgotten the basics. The AirPods Pro 3 run on the new H3 chip, which enhances audio quality while also improving Active Noise Cancellation. Apple claims the noise cancellation is now twice as effective as the previous model, which could make a noticeable difference in busy environments like trains, buses, or offices. Transparency Mode also feels more natural with this upgrade.

Battery performance has been improved as well. The earbuds now last up to 8 hours on a single charge, while the redesigned MagSafe case extends total listening time to 36 hours. The case now uses USB-C charging, in line with Apple’s other recent products, and a small front display shows charging status and some basic diagnostic details.

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 3 look familiar but come with subtle changes. The shape is slightly more contoured for comfort, the stems are more responsive to touch, and Apple has added a fourth silicone tip size. The new extra-small option is meant to give a better fit for people who found the earlier sizes a bit too large.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the AirPods Pro 3 in India?

A. The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at ₹28,900 in India.

Q. What are the main new features of the AirPods Pro 3?

A. The main new features are a built-in heart rate and body temperature monitor, a live language translation function, and the new H3 chip for better audio performance.

Q. Can I use the AirPods Pro 3 with an Android phone?

A. Yes, you can connect the AirPods Pro 3 to an Android phone using Bluetooth. However, some features like spatial audio and seamless device switching will be limited. The health tracking features require an iPhone and the Apple Health app.

Q. How is the battery life on the new AirPods Pro 3?

A. The earbuds offer up to 8 hours of listening time on one charge. The charging case provides a total of up to 36 hours of listening time.

Q. Are the AirPods Pro 3 waterproof?

A. The AirPods Pro 3 and the charging case are rated IP54 for sweat and water resistance, meaning they can handle light splashes and workouts but should not be submerged in water.