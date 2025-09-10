News

Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 in India with heart rate monitor

Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 are now in India. They come with a heart rate sensor, live language translation, and better sound. Find out the price and features.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 in India with heart rate monitor

Apple has launched the AirPods Pro 3 in India, and this time the upgrade feels more ambitious. The new earbuds are not just about sound quality but about health and communication too. With a built-in heart rate monitor and a body temperature sensor, they push into territory usually reserved for wearables. At the same time, the live language translation feature turns them into a practical tool for travellers or professionals who often deal with different languages.

Contents

The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at ₹28,900 in India. Pre-orders have started on the Apple India Store, and shipping will begin on September 19.

Key takeaways

  • Price and availability: ₹28,900 in India. Pre-orders open now, shipping begins September 19.
  • Health features: Tracks heart rate and body temperature directly from the ear, syncing with Apple Health.
  • Live translation: Supports over 40 languages at launch, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil.
  • Audio and performance: Powered by the H3 chip for sharper sound and stronger Active Noise Cancellation.

New health and translation features

The health monitoring is probably the biggest change this year. Each earbud carries sensors that can measure heart rate continuously during workouts or whenever you choose to check it. All the information is stored in the Apple Health app, where it can sit alongside data from your iPhone or Apple Watch. The body temperature sensor may not be as headline-grabbing, but it still adds another useful wellness tool.

The translation feature is another highlight. Powered by the new H3 chip and improved software, the earbuds can pick up a spoken foreign language and deliver real-time audio translation right in your ear. It is designed to make cross-language conversations smoother and more natural. At launch, the feature includes more than 40 languages, several of them Indian.

Upgrades to sound, performance, and design

Apple has not forgotten the basics. The AirPods Pro 3 run on the new H3 chip, which enhances audio quality while also improving Active Noise Cancellation. Apple claims the noise cancellation is now twice as effective as the previous model, which could make a noticeable difference in busy environments like trains, buses, or offices. Transparency Mode also feels more natural with this upgrade.

Battery performance has been improved as well. The earbuds now last up to 8 hours on a single charge, while the redesigned MagSafe case extends total listening time to 36 hours. The case now uses USB-C charging, in line with Apple’s other recent products, and a small front display shows charging status and some basic diagnostic details.

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 3 look familiar but come with subtle changes. The shape is slightly more contoured for comfort, the stems are more responsive to touch, and Apple has added a fourth silicone tip size. The new extra-small option is meant to give a better fit for people who found the earlier sizes a bit too large.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the AirPods Pro 3 in India?

A. The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at ₹28,900 in India.

Q. What are the main new features of the AirPods Pro 3?

A. The main new features are a built-in heart rate and body temperature monitor, a live language translation function, and the new H3 chip for better audio performance.

Q. Can I use the AirPods Pro 3 with an Android phone?

A. Yes, you can connect the AirPods Pro 3 to an Android phone using Bluetooth. However, some features like spatial audio and seamless device switching will be limited. The health tracking features require an iPhone and the Apple Health app.

Q. How is the battery life on the new AirPods Pro 3?

A. The earbuds offer up to 8 hours of listening time on one charge. The charging case provides a total of up to 36 hours of listening time.

Q. Are the AirPods Pro 3 waterproof?

A. The AirPods Pro 3 and the charging case are rated IP54 for sweat and water resistance, meaning they can handle light splashes and workouts but should not be submerged in water.

ViewSonic Unveils 4K COB LED Display at InfoComm India 2025
Apple iPhone 17 series Price and Availability Details in India
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Get Huge Price Cut in India After iPhone 17 Launch
Apple iPhone 17 Debuts with Five Key Features Not Found on Pro or Air
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drops By Over Rs 21,700 On Amazon
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Apple iPhone 17 Debuts with Five Key Features Not Found on Pro or Air Apple iPhone 17 Debuts with Five Key Features Not Found on Pro or Air
Next Article iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Get Huge Price Cut in India After iPhone 17 Launch iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Get Huge Price Cut in India After iPhone 17 Launch
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

vivo X200 Ultra Review
vivo X200 Ultra Review: You’ll hate your phone after using this one!
OnePlus Nord 5 Review
OnePlus Nord 5 Review: A Mid-Range Winner!
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India

Latest News

VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs launch in India; check price, range, other details
VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs launch in India; check price, range, other details
By Shweta Bansal
2025 Hyundai Aura SX Variant Launched in India at Rs. 8.23 Lakh
2025 Hyundai Aura SX Variant Launched in India at Rs. 8.23 Lakh
By Mahak Aggarwal
Apple iPhone 17 Specifications Leak Days Before September 9 Launch
Apple iPhone 17 Specifications Leak Days Before September 9 Launch
By Shweta Bansal
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Cut by up to Rs 6 Lakh; New Colour Arrives
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Cut by up to Rs 6 Lakh; New Colour Arrives
By Mahak Aggarwal
Garena releases Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6
Garena releases Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6
By Vishal Jain
Motorola Launches Moto Book 60 Pro With Intel Core Ultra Processors in India
Motorola Launches Moto Book 60 Pro With Intel Core Ultra Processors in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like