Apple M5 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro Now Available in India

Apple has officially launched and made available the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and the updated iPad Pro models, both powered by the company’s latest M5 chip. The new devices, first announced on October 15, 2025, began selling across Apple Store locations and authorized resellers in India and globally on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. This rollout marks an important upgrade in Apple’s hardware lineup, particularly in how both devices handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Key Takeaways

The 14-inch MacBook Pro and new iPad Pro models (11-inch and 13-inch) with the M5 chip are now available in India.

The M5 chip delivers up to 3.5× faster AI performance and up to 1.6× faster graphics compared to the previous M4 generation.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹1,69,900, offering up to 24 hours of video playback.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at ₹99,900, featuring the Ultra Retina XDR (Tandem OLED) display.

Both devices support Apple Intelligence features on macOS Tahoe and iPadOS 26.

The Power of the M5 Chip

At the heart of these new devices is Apple’s M5 chip, a significant leap forward in the company’s silicon design. It’s built for better performance across the board, but especially for AI-driven tasks. The chip features a faster CPU and a next-generation 10-core GPU, with a Neural Accelerator built into each core. This essentially means the devices can handle complex AI processes right on the device, reducing reliance on cloud computing.

Apple claims the M5 delivers up to 3.5× faster AI performance than the previous M4, which should make demanding tasks like on-device image generation, voice modeling, or AI-based video upscaling noticeably smoother. The improved 16-core Neural Engine also speeds up generative AI features integrated into Apple Intelligence.

Performance isn’t limited to AI, though. The CPU offers up to 20% faster multi-threaded performance, while the GPU can push graphics up to 1.6× faster. These gains are particularly useful for professional applications, gaming, and creative software where speed really matters.

14-inch MacBook Pro

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip seems to target professionals and creators who need raw computing power on the go. Priced from ₹1,69,900, the base model comes with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of Unified Memory, and 512GB SSD storage.

It keeps the beloved Liquid Retina XDR display, known for its stunning brightness and contrast. There’s also an option for a nano-texture glass finish, which helps reduce glare in bright environments. One of the most impressive upgrades is battery life, up to 24 hours of video playback, which is quite remarkable for a laptop this powerful.

Storage performance has also doubled, thanks to faster SSD technology, which should make large file transfers much quicker. The new MacBook Pro is available in Space Black and Silver, and it runs macOS Tahoe, which introduces Apple Intelligence features to the Mac for the first time.

New iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro arrives in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. The 11-inch Wi-Fi model starts at ₹99,900. One of the standout features is its Ultra Retina XDR display, built using tandem OLED technology. This allows the screen to reach up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content, producing deep blacks and vivid colors.

The new iPad Pro models are also Apple’s thinnest yet. The 13-inch version measures just 5.1 mm thick, making it exceptionally portable. Inside, the M5 chip brings faster GPU and memory bandwidth, which helps with demanding creative workflows like video transcoding in Final Cut Pro or complex 3D design tasks.

Connectivity gets an upgrade too, with the inclusion of Apple’s N1 wireless networking chip and the C1X cellular modem for faster, more reliable connections. The device supports the new Apple Pencil Pro and the redesigned Magic Keyboard, which now features an aluminum palm rest and a floating design for better ergonomics.

Running on iPadOS 26, the new iPad Pro also benefits from expanded multitasking and new system-level features optimized for performance and AI-driven workflows.

Overall, Apple’s M5 lineup marks a noticeable step forward, particularly in blending power efficiency with advanced AI capabilities. Both the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro seem designed not just for creative professionals, but also for anyone who wants to future-proof their device for the next generation of computing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What are the starting prices for the new M5 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro in India?

A: The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹1,69,900. The 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) starts at ₹99,900, and the 13-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) starts at ₹1,29,900.

Q2: What is the main improvement with the M5 chip over the M4?

A: The main improvements are in AI performance, which is up to $3.5 \times$ faster, and graphics performance, which is up to $1.6 \times$ faster, thanks to the new GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core.

Q3: Does the new iPad Pro have an OLED screen?

A: Yes, the new iPad Pro features an Ultra Retina XDR display, which uses a state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology for superior brightness and contrast.

Q4: What is the battery life of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro?

A: The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip offers up to 24 hours of video playback.