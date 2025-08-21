Apple Opens Third Indian Store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia

Apple will open its third retail store in India, Apple Hebbal, on September 2 at 1 p.m. at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. This marks the company’s first official retail presence in the city often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley. The launch follows the successful openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi in 2023.

At the new Bengaluru store, customers will find Apple’s complete product lineup, access expert technical support at the Genius Bar, and take part in free educational and creative sessions under the “Today at Apple” program. The opening is another step in Apple’s retail and manufacturing strategy for India, which has been gaining momentum in recent years.

A Strategic Opening in India’s Tech Hub

Bengaluru has become a key location for Apple, not just for retail but also for its broader business operations. The city is central to Apple’s growth in India, with significant moves in both office space and manufacturing. For instance, Apple recently leased over 410,000 square feet at Prestige Mink Square on Cubbon Road, and another 268,737 square feet at Embassy Zenith to support its expanding workforce.

On the manufacturing side, Apple’s partner Foxconn has begun producing the iPhone 17 series at a large new facility in Devanahalli. This factory is now the second-largest Foxconn unit outside of China. Apple’s plan to make all iPhone 17 models in India underlines its effort to diversify the global supply chain. The impact is already visible. Between April and July this year, India exported 7.5 billion dollars’ worth of iPhones, nearly half of the 17 billion dollars exported in the previous full fiscal year.

The new Apple Hebbal store is also being positioned as an experience-driven hub for customers. Its facade at Phoenix Mall of Asia features an artwork inspired by the peacock, India’s national bird, a symbolic touch to celebrate Apple’s third store in the country. Inside, visitors can try the latest products, including the iPhone 16 series, the MacBook Air powered by the new M4 chip, and the Apple Watch Series 10. Apple Specialists will be available to guide purchases, Creatives will host hands-on sessions, and Geniuses will provide technical support. The “Today at Apple” workshops are expected to cover topics ranging from Apple Intelligence to productivity tips on the Mac.

This expansion is part of Apple’s broader plan to engage more directly with Indian customers. CEO Tim Cook has frequently emphasized India’s importance in Apple’s global strategy. The company is preparing to open more stores in cities such as Pune and Noida in the coming years. Early successes at Apple BKC and Apple Saket, which together recorded around ₹800 crore in sales in their first year, demonstrate the strong appetite for Apple products and experiences in India.

The Bengaluru opening feels like the natural next step. It not only deepens Apple’s retail footprint but also reflects the growing role India plays in the company’s supply chain and consumer market. Perhaps more than anything, it signals how Apple is steadily embedding itself into India’s tech and cultural landscape.

