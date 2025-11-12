Apple partners with Issey Miyake for 3D-knitted iPhone Pocket

Apple has teamed up with Japanese fashion house ISSEY MIYAKE to create a new kind of accessory – the iPhone Pocket. It’s a 3D-knitted, single-piece holder made from pleated fabric that stretches to fit any iPhone model. Starting Friday, November 14, it will be available in select countries. The short strap version is priced at $149.95 (U.S.), while the long strap version costs $229.95 (U.S.).

Key Takeaways

What it is: A 3D-knitted pouch called iPhone Pocket, designed by Apple in collaboration with ISSEY MIYAKE.

Design: Inspired by ISSEY MIYAKE’s famous pleats and the concept of “a piece of cloth.”

Function: Expands to fit all iPhone models and can hold other small essentials like AirPods or keys.

Price: $149.95 (approx. ₹12,500) for the short strap and $229.95 (approx. ₹19,200) for the long strap in the U.S.

Availability: Launches November 14 in the U.S., UK, Japan, and other selected markets. India, however, isn’t part of the initial rollout.

The iPhone Pocket borrows heavily from ISSEY MIYAKE’s distinctive design philosophy – clean, minimal, and rooted in textile innovation. It’s crafted using a 3D-knitting technique, resulting in a seamless, single-piece construction. This “wholegarment” approach means there are no visible seams, giving it a fluid shape that feels both futuristic and organic.

Its ribbed texture and open-knit structure allow the pouch to stretch and adapt easily. Whether it’s a compact iPhone SE or the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max, the material molds comfortably around the device. It can even accommodate small accessories like AirPods or keys. Interestingly, when stretched, the open weave lets users subtly glance at their phone screen without pulling it out – a small touch, but quite practical.

You can carry it by hand, attach it to a bag, or wear it cross-body, depending on the strap version. The short strap feels more like a compact pocket you can slip into daily wear, while the long strap turns it into a wearable tech accessory that blends into your outfit.

ISSEY MIYAKE, known for merging art, technology, and fashion since the 1980s, brings its textile innovation to Apple’s typically precise product design language. The result is an accessory that feels part fashion experiment, part Apple-level craftsmanship.

Yoshiyuki Miyamae, the design director at Miyake’s studio, described the concept as exploring “the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.” He emphasized that its simplicity allows each user to find their own style with it. Meanwhile, Molly Anderson, Apple’s Vice President of Industrial Design, called it a “clever extra pocket” that celebrates “craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight.” She added that the color palette was intentionally chosen to “mix and match” with any iPhone finish.

Colors and Availability

The iPhone Pocket is made in Japan and comes in two strap options.

Short strap (8 colors): lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

Long strap (3 colors): sapphire, cinnamon, and black – ideal for wearing across the body.

It’s a special-edition release, available starting November 14 through apple.com and at ten select Apple Stores worldwide. These include Apple SoHo in New York, Apple Regent Street in London,

Apple Ginza in Tokyo, and Apple Orchard Road in Singapore.

As of now, India is not included in the initial launch list, and Apple hasn’t shared any timeline or pricing for a future release there.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the iPhone Pocket?

A: It’s a 3D-knitted pouch co-designed by Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE, made to hold any iPhone and small items like AirPods or keys.

Q2: How much does it cost?

A: In the U.S., the short strap version costs $149.95 (approx. ₹12,500) and the long strap version costs $229.95 (approx. ₹19,200). Pricing for India is yet to be announced.

Q3: When will it be available in India?

A: There’s no confirmed release date for India. The first rollout on November 14 includes select stores in the U.S., UK, Japan, France, Italy, Greater China, Singapore, and South Korea.

Q4: What colors are available?

A: The short strap comes in eight colors (lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, black). The long strap is available in three (sapphire, cinnamon, black).

Q5: Will it fit my iPhone 15 Pro Max?

A: Yes. Apple confirms the flexible knit structure adapts to fit any iPhone model, including the largest ones.

Q6: Who is ISSEY MIYAKE?

A: ISSEY MIYAKE is a renowned Japanese fashion brand founded by the late designer Issey Miyake, known for its tech-driven innovations and iconic pleated garments.