Apple Plans AI Robots, Smarter Siri, and New Home Devices

Apple is preparing a significant expansion into artificial intelligence and smart home devices. The company is developing a range of new products, including an AI-powered tabletop robot, a smart speaker with a display, and a major update to its Siri voice assistant. These devices are part of Apple’s push to strengthen its presence in the consumer AI and home automation markets.

New Hardware for the Smart Home

Apple’s new hardware strategy is focused on creating a more interactive smart home environment. The company’s most talked-about project is a tabletop robot, which is reportedly in development for a launch around 2027. This device is said to feature a display mounted on a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room. This allows the device to lock onto a person during video calls or turn its “attention” to a speaker in a group setting. Some people familiar with the product are calling it the “Pixar Lamp” due to its design. The device is being designed to manage daily tasks, help with planning, and serve as a central hub for work and media.

Another key product is a smart speaker with an integrated display, which is expected to arrive in late 2026. This device will likely function as a more streamlined version of the tabletop robot, without the movable arm. It is designed to act as a central hub for managing home systems, playing music, and handling video calls. This product aims to compete with similar smart displays already offered by companies like Google and Amazon.

Apple is also working on a new security camera system. These battery-powered cameras are designed to last for several months on a single charge. They will use facial recognition and other sensors to identify people and automate certain household functions, such as turning on lights when a person enters a room.

A Major Overhaul for Siri

Central to all of Apple’s new devices is a complete update of Siri. The company is rebuilding the voice assistant using large language models, the technology behind generative AI. This update, known internally as LLM Siri, will make the assistant more conversational, capable of understanding multiple people in a conversation, and able to provide suggestions in real-time. For instance, the new Siri could listen to friends discussing dinner plans and suggest nearby restaurants or recipes.

The updated Siri will have a new visual personality, codenamed “Bubbles.” Designers are exploring different looks for this avatar, with some ideas resembling an animated version of the Mac’s Finder logo or a user’s Memoji. This visual element is meant to make Siri feel more lifelike and engaging. The new software is being developed in parallel with two projects: “Linwood” for the in-house brain using Apple’s own technology, and “Glenwood” which explores using outside AI models. The overhauled Siri is set to debut as part of Apple’s new operating system for these home devices, reportedly called “Charismatic.”

These new products and the redesigned Siri represent Apple’s effort to find new growth areas. By focusing on robotics and smart home devices, Apple is aiming to create a more integrated ecosystem that keeps users connected to its products and services. The company’s move into these areas follows its history of blending hardware and software to introduce new product categories.

FAQ

ANS: Apple is reportedly developing a tabletop robot with a display on a movable arm. It’s intended to be a virtual companion that can follow users, assist with tasks, and serve as a smart hub for the home.

ANS: An upgraded version of Siri powered by large language models (LLMs) is planned for release as early as next spring. This update will include a visual personality and more natural conversational abilities.

ANS: Apple is working on a smart speaker with a display, home security cameras with facial recognition, and an AI-powered tabletop robot. These products are intended to expand Apple’s presence in the smart home market.