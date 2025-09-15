Apple Plans M5 iPad Pro, New MacBooks, and Cheaper iPhone 17e

Apple appears to be lining up its next wave of hardware, and the timing points to late 2025 rolling into 2026. Reports suggest we’ll see a powerful M5-powered iPad Pro, refreshed MacBooks, and perhaps most intriguing, a new and cheaper addition to the iPhone 17 family. The common thread here is Apple’s upcoming M5 chip, which is shaping up to be the star of the company’s next generation of devices.

Key Takeaways

M5 chip on the way: Apple's next-generation M5 processor will likely be built on a 2-nanometer (2nm) process, promising faster speeds and improved efficiency.

iPad Pro first with M5: The iPad Pro should be the first to debut the M5, keeping its spot as Apple's performance flagship in the tablet space.

MacBook refresh: Both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are expected to follow with M5-powered upgrades.

New iPhone 17e model: Apple may retire the "Plus" model in favor of a lower-priced iPhone 17e.

The Next-Generation M5 Chip

At the center of all this sits the M5 chip, Apple’s direct successor to the M4. The processor is expected to be built by long-time partner TSMC, this time on a 2-nanometer process. Now, smaller process nodes typically mean you can pack more transistors onto a chip, which often results in both higher performance and greater efficiency. That could translate into noticeably faster speeds for demanding work, smoother multitasking, and potentially longer battery life for everyday use.

M5-Powered iPad Pro and MacBooks

If history repeats itself, the iPad Pro will be first in line for the M5. Apple tends to use the Pro tablet as the launch platform for new chip technology, and an M5-equipped iPad Pro would only strengthen its case as a laptop alternative for creative professionals and gamers. Tasks like 3D design, video editing, or high-end gaming could benefit the most.

Not too far behind, the MacBook lineup should follow. Both the lightweight MacBook Air and the more powerful MacBook Pro are expected to transition to the M5 in 2026. The timing makes sense, keeping Apple’s laptops fresh in a competitive market. For those thinking about buying a new Mac soon, it might be worth holding off until these M5 models arrive.

A New iPhone 17e

What really stands out, though, is the rumored shake-up in the iPhone lineup. Reports say Apple may discontinue the “Plus” model, the version with the larger screen but positioned below the Pro models. In its place could be something different: the iPhone 17e.

This new device is expected to be more affordable than the rest of the iPhone 17 series, possibly using a plastic body rather than the glass or aluminum Apple typically favors. The ‘e’ might stand for ‘entry’ or ‘economy’, which would fit with Apple’s strategy to appeal to a wider range of customers, especially in price-sensitive markets like India.

If these reports hold true, the iPhone 17e could end up being one of Apple’s most strategic moves in years. It suggests the company isn’t just focused on high-end buyers but is actively trying to reach new segments without diluting the brand’s appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When will the M5 chip be released?

A1. The M5 chip is expected to debut in the next iPad Pro model, which is anticipated for release in late 2025 or early 2026.

Q2. What is the iPhone 17e?

A2. The iPhone 17e is a rumored new model for the 2025 iPhone lineup. It is expected to be a more affordable version that could replace the current “Plus” model.

Q3. Will the M5 chip be much faster than the M4?

A3. Yes, the M5 chip is expected to offer a noticeable improvement in both speed and power efficiency over the M4, as it will likely be built on a more advanced 2nm manufacturing process.

Q4. Should I wait to buy a MacBook until the M5 models are out?

A4. If you don’t need a new laptop immediately and want the latest technology, waiting for the M5 MacBooks, expected in 2026, could be a good idea. However, the current M3 and M4 models are already very capable machines.