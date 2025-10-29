News

Apple readies iOS 26.1 update to fix battery drain and add features

Apple is preparing the iOS 26.1 software update for iPhone. The new update will fix battery drain issues from the new 'Liquid Glass' feature and add new functions.

Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.1, the first major update to its iOS 26 operating system that launched earlier this year. This new software is currently with developers for final testing and is expected to reach all iPhone users soon. The update is important because it aims to fix a major battery drain problem that some users have reported. It will also bring other small improvements and security fixes to iPhones.

Battery Drain Fixes

Many iPhone users who updated to iOS 26 noticed their batteries were draining faster than normal. This problem appears to be connected to one of the biggest new visual changes in iOS 26: the “Liquid Glass” look. This feature allows users to tint their app icons, making them clear or dark.

While this new look is popular, reports and tests from public beta versions of iOS 26.1 show that this visual effect was using too much battery. Apple has been testing fixes for this problem in the iOS 26.1 beta. The final public release is expected to solve this battery issue, allowing users to enjoy the new look without a bad battery life.

What iOS 26 Brought

The iOS 26 update was a big change for iPhones. It introduced Apple Intelligence, the company’s new system for helpful AI features. This included Genmoji, which lets you create your own emoji, and Live Translation for phone calls and text messages.

Other new features in iOS 26 included:

  • A new Home Screen with the “Liquid Glass” tinted icons.
  • Call Screening on the Phone app to see why someone is calling.
  • Hold Assist, which waits on hold for you during calls.
  • New Message tools like polls in group chats and custom backgrounds.

The new iOS 26.1 update will build on this foundation. Besides fixing the battery drain, it will correct other small bugs, like a problem with the Message Center’s design. It will also contain important security updates to keep the iPhone safe.

iPhone users can check for the new update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It is always a good idea to back up your device before installing a new system update.

Q. What is iOS 26.1?

A. iOS 26.1 is an incremental software update for the iPhone. It is the first major point release after iOS 26 and is focused on fixing bugs, improving performance, and patching security holes.

Q. Will iOS 26.1 fix the battery drain problem?

A. Yes, that is expected to be the main purpose of this update. Many reports connect the iOS 26 battery drain to new visual features, and iOS 26.1 has been tested to correct this.

Q. What is the ‘Liquid Glass’ feature?

A. “Liquid Glass” is the popular name for the new Home Screen feature in iOS 26 that lets you change the tint of your app icons. You can make them light, dark, or clear to match your wallpaper.

Q. When will iOS 26.1 be released?

A. Apple has not given an exact date, but it is already in the final beta testing phase. This means it will likely be released to all users very soon, possibly within the next week or two.

Q. How do I install the iOS 26.1 update?

A. Once it is released, you can install the update by opening the Settings app on your iPhone, then going to General, and then tapping Software Update.

You Might also Like