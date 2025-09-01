Apple Readies iPhone 17 Launch, Teases Awe Dropping Event

Apple has confirmed its annual fall event, titled “Awe Dropping,” scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. The showcase will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, with the iPhone 17 series expected to be the main highlight. Early reports and analyst predictions suggest this year’s launch will go beyond routine updates, with design changes, fresh hardware, and a strong emphasis on Apple Intelligence, the company’s personal AI system. Notably, the iPhone 17 lineup could feature four different models, which signals a subtle shift from Apple’s previous approach.

Key Takeaways

• Four iPhone 17 models: The lineup may include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a slimmer variant, the iPhone 17 Air.

• Design and build: Expect an ultra-thin design for the iPhone 17 Air, along with aluminum frames for the Pro models instead of titanium.

• Camera and display upgrades: All models could feature 120Hz ProMotion displays. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may debut a triple 48MP rear camera system with 8K video recording support.

• New chip: The series is likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process.

• Apple Intelligence: The event will highlight new on-device AI features rolling out with iOS 26.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Event

The most talked-about addition this year is a fourth model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a slim, lightweight version that could replace the “Plus” option. At around 5.5mm thick, it may become one of the thinnest iPhones Apple has ever built. Of course, a thinner design usually means a smaller battery and a simpler camera system, which might be the case here as well.

A major shift is also expected in the Pro lineup. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to move away from titanium frames in favor of aluminum. While titanium was marketed for its strength, aluminum offers a lighter build and could bring down production costs. Another noticeable change might be the shape of the rear camera bump, with Apple moving from the familiar square layout to a pill-shaped design.

On the camera front, all iPhone 17 models may see the front camera upgraded from 12MP to 24MP, which means sharper selfies and clearer video calls. The Pro Max is rumored to go even further, introducing a triple 48MP rear camera system with Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Tetraprism Telephoto lenses, plus support for 8K video. If accurate, this would represent a serious jump in Apple’s mobile photography ambitions.

The entire lineup could also gain ProMotion displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. This feature, previously limited to Pro models, is made possible by Apple using LTPO OLED panels across all devices. The result should be smoother scrolling, sharper animations, and an overall more fluid experience.

Inside, the new A19 Pro chip is expected to power all four devices. Built on a 3nm process, it promises both better performance and energy efficiency. The Pro models could also feature 12GB of RAM, giving users smoother multitasking and stronger support for Apple Intelligence features.

Speaking of Apple Intelligence, this is likely to be a central part of the event. Apple is expected to demonstrate how the iPhone 17’s hardware works in sync with the AI system. Features may include advanced writing tools, personalized emojis called Genmojis, and other on-device AI tasks designed to keep processing fast and private.

What Not to Expect

While the iPhone will dominate the announcements, some products will almost certainly not be making an appearance. A new Mac or iPad is off the table for now, as the iPad Air was just updated with the M3 chip and updated Macs with M5 chips are not due until 2026.

For audio fans, the long-awaited second-generation AirPods Max is also unlikely to arrive at this event. Apple may release them eventually, but there are no indications that September is the moment. The same goes for the much-rumored foldable iPhone, which Apple is said to be developing, but it remains a few years away at best.

As for pricing, expectations should be realistic. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 series could cost more than its predecessors, especially the Pro models. In India, the Pro may start at around ₹1,45,000, while the Pro Max could begin at roughly ₹1,64,900.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Apple Intelligence?

A1: Apple Intelligence is the company’s personal AI system. It is designed to work on the device to handle tasks like writing, proofreading, summarizing, and creating images or emojis based on a user’s commands.

Q2. Will the iPhone 17 come with USB-C?

A2: Yes. Since the iPhone 15 series, all new iPhones have a USB-C port, which is an industry standard for charging and data transfer. This will continue with the iPhone 17 series.

Q3. When can I pre-order the new iPhones?

A3: Apple usually opens pre-orders a few days after the event. The company will announce the official pre-order dates during the keynote.

Q4. What is ProMotion display technology?

A4: ProMotion is Apple’s branding for displays with a high refresh rate, up to 120Hz. This allows for smoother motion, which is noticeable when scrolling, gaming, or watching videos.

Q5. Will the new iPhones have a physical SIM card tray?

A5: In some countries, like the United States, Apple has moved completely to eSIM. However, in many other parts of the world, including India, iPhones continue to offer a physical SIM card tray. This is expected to continue for the iPhone 17 lineup.