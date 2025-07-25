Apple releases iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public betas for iPhone and iPad

News

Apple has officially opened up the first public beta versions of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, giving iPhone and iPad users an early peek at what’s coming later this year. If you have a compatible device and you’re curious about the latest features, you can now download the pre-release software and test it for yourself. Alongside these, Apple has also made the public betas for watchOS 26 and tvOS 26 available.

Key Takeaways

  • The first public betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 are now available.
  • Anyone can join the Apple Beta Software Program for free to try the updates.
  • Notable features include a smarter Siri, a redesigned Control Center, and interactive Lock Screen widgets.
  • Backing up your device to a computer or iCloud before installing beta software is strongly recommended.

This marks the first time the general public can get hands-on with the software Apple introduced to developers at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) just last month. Since public betas are still works in progress, bugs or glitches are to be expected. That’s part of the point Apple uses this broader testing phase to identify and fix issues before the full rollout in the fall.

iOS 26 introduces a handful of meaningful updates. The Control Center has been redesigned and is now more customizable, allowing users to add, remove, and rearrange controls more freely. Siri also gets a noticeable upgrade, with improved on-device intelligence that lets it process more advanced commands even without an internet connection. As for the Lock Screen, it now supports interactive widgets, so you can, say, check off a task or control playback without unlocking your phone.

Over on iPad, iPadOS 26 continues to build on the multitasking features Apple introduced in recent years. Stage Manager has been refined further, making window management smoother and multitasking on iPad feel a bit more fluid and intuitive.

If you’re interested in installing the new beta, the steps are relatively simple. Just make sure you start by backing up your device. Beta software can be unpredictable, and a full backup will give you peace of mind in case something goes wrong. Then, visit the Apple Beta Software Program website on your iPhone or iPad, sign in with your Apple ID, and follow the instructions to enroll your device. Once you’re enrolled, just go to Settings > General > Software Update and the beta should appear for installation.

That said, it’s usually wiser to install betas on a secondary device rather than the one you rely on every day. This is unfinished software, after all. You might run into quirks like quicker battery drain, slower performance, or apps that crash unexpectedly.

The official, stable versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 are expected to roll out in September, likely around the same time Apple unveils its next generation of iPhones.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is the iOS 26 public beta free to install?

A1: Yes, the Apple Beta Software Program is free for anyone with a valid Apple ID.

Q2: Is it safe to install the iOS 26 public beta?

A2: While it is generally safe, beta software is unfinished and can have bugs that might cause data loss or other problems. It is strongly recommended that you back up your device before installing and, if possible, use a secondary device.

Q3: Can I go back to iOS 25 after installing the beta?

A3: Yes, it is possible to remove the beta profile and restore your device to the latest public version of iOS, but this process requires a computer and will erase your device. You can then restore from the backup you made before installing the beta.

Q4: When will the final version of iOS 26 be released?

A4: Apple typically releases the final version of its new operating systems in September, after its fall event.

Q5: Will all my apps work on the public beta?

A5: Most apps should work, but some, especially banking or high-security apps, may not function correctly on beta software until their developers update them.

