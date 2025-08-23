Apple Reportedly Explores Using Google Gemini AI to Power Revamped Siri

Apple is reportedly in early talks with Google about using the Gemini artificial intelligence model to power a redesigned version of Siri. While the discussions are still at a preliminary stage, the possibility of a collaboration between two major rivals is raising eyebrows in the tech world.

Key Takeaways:

Apple is reportedly in early discussions with Google to use its Gemini AI model for a revamped version of Siri.

These talks come amid internal delays in Apple’s own Siri upgrade project.

Apple is testing two versions of Siri: one built with its own AI and one based on external models.

Licensing Gemini would allow Apple to bring advanced conversational and reasoning capabilities to Siri more quickly.

A potential deal would mirror Samsung’s use of Gemini in Galaxy AI, offering Apple a faster path to competitive AI features.

Apple has also explored partnerships with other AI firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

If pursued, a custom Gemini model would likely run on Apple’s privacy-focused cloud infrastructure.

It’s not hard to see why Apple might be exploring this path. Siri, once a frontrunner in voice assistants, has lagged behind more conversational and capable AI models in recent years. With the rapid advancement of large language models like ChatGPT and Google’s own Gemini, Siri’s relative limitations have become harder to ignore.

According to those familiar with the matter, Apple is currently testing two different versions of the revamped Siri. One, internally codenamed “Linwood,” is based on Apple’s own AI technology. The other, called “Glenwood,” reportedly runs on external AI systems. This two-pronged approach suggests Apple is keeping its options open, likely weighing the strengths and weaknesses of each solution before deciding which way to go.

A potential deal with Google could accelerate Apple’s efforts to deliver a more advanced, conversational version of Siri. Gemini is widely recognized for its ability to handle complex tasks, maintain context over longer conversations, and even summarize long-form content. If licensed, Apple would likely deploy a customized version of Gemini on its Private Cloud Compute servers. That way, it could still protect user data while outsourcing the heavy computational work to Google’s AI.

Siri has long played a central role across Apple devices, from the iPhone to the HomePod and Apple Watch. But in a world where users expect their AI assistants to reason, remember, and respond like humans, Siri has fallen behind. Integrating Gemini could give it a much-needed boost, not just in performance but in perception as well.

Interestingly, Apple has not limited its search for external help to Google. Earlier this year, the company reportedly explored partnerships with other AI leaders, including OpenAI and Anthropic. In fact, there’s already a limited form of ChatGPT integration in Apple’s software, where Siri can hand off certain tasks to ChatGPT, though only after the user gives permission.

What’s particularly striking is how this potential shift would depart from Apple’s usual strategy. The company is known for developing its own technologies rather than licensing from competitors. Yet in the context of a fast-moving AI landscape, even Apple might be feeling the pressure to act quickly. Samsung, for example, already uses Gemini in its Galaxy AI offerings, enabling real-time translations and advanced editing tools.

If Apple moves forward with a Gemini integration, it could be a practical way to narrow the growing feature gap without waiting on internal teams to catch up. Whether that means a full-scale partnership or just a short-term solution remains to be seen. Still, the outcome of these talks could shape how Siri evolves, and, more broadly, how Apple approaches artificial intelligence going forward.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is Google Gemini?

A1. Google Gemini is a generative AI chatbot developed by Google. It is based on a large language model and is designed to have human-like conversations, write text, and create images.

Q2. What is Apple Intelligence?

A2. Apple Intelligence is the name for Apple’s own AI features. These include tools for summarizing text, creating custom emojis (Genmoji), and a tool in the Photos app to remove objects.

Q3. Why would Apple use Google’s AI?

A3. Apple is reportedly considering using Google’s AI because of delays in its own Siri upgrade project. Licensing Gemini could allow Apple to bring a more capable version of Siri to users sooner.