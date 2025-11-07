Apple Siri Set To Get Major Upgrade Using Google Gemini AI

Apple is reportedly nearing a major deal with Google to license a customized version of its Gemini artificial intelligence model, marking a significant step toward reinventing Siri. If finalized, this partnership could be one of Apple’s boldest moves in recent years, acknowledging that its own AI systems are still a bit behind compared to competitors. According to industry sources, the agreement might cost Apple around $1 billion annually-a hefty price, but perhaps a necessary one-to access the advanced Gemini technology. The idea is that Gemini will serve as a temporary bridge until Apple’s in-house models are strong enough to stand on their own.

Apple is expected to use a custom version of Google’s Gemini model to enhance Siri’s intelligence and capabilities.

The deal is reportedly valued at around $1 billion per year.

Gemini’s 1.2 trillion parameters vastly outscale Apple’s current AI systems, which hover around 150 billion parameters.

The upgraded Siri is expected to debut in Spring 2026 with the iOS 26.4 update.

The model will run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers to preserve user privacy and data isolation.

The Need for a Powerful AI Partner

For years, Siri has faced criticism for lagging behind voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-especially when it comes to understanding context or handling more complex, multi-step commands. As generative AI has accelerated, Apple’s proprietary systems have struggled to keep up. Apple Intelligence, the company’s umbrella suite of AI features, still relies mostly on smaller, less capable models.

That’s where Gemini comes in. The custom version Apple plans to use reportedly contains about 1.2 trillion parameters-a massive leap that could give Siri a serious edge. It’s expected to enable more natural conversations, improved summarization, and even intricate, cross-app tasks like organizing schedules or drafting messages.

Developed by Google DeepMind, Gemini is a multimodal model, meaning it can process not just text but also images, videos, and even code. This flexibility is crucial for building a truly smart digital assistant. Apple’s plan seems fairly pragmatic: borrow some of Google’s best AI brains for now, while pushing forward with its own long-term solution behind the scenes.

Apple is reportedly already working on its own trillion-parameter model, aiming to replace Gemini as soon as 2026. In that sense, this collaboration isn’t so much a surrender as it is a calculated move to buy time.

Privacy and Deployment

Perhaps the most intriguing part of this deal is how Apple intends to integrate Gemini without compromising its privacy-first philosophy. Reports suggest the model will operate on Apple’s secure Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, ensuring all processing happens under Apple’s control. That means user data stays private, never shared with Google or stored on its servers.

From a user’s perspective, it seems there won’t be any visible Google branding or acknowledgment. The upgrades will simply appear in the form of a smarter, more conversational Siri that can finally handle real-world, context-rich requests.

It’s also worth noting that this AI deal is entirely separate from the long-standing arrangement where Google pays Apple billions each year to remain the default search engine in Safari.

Q1: When will the new Siri with Gemini features be available?

A2: The upgraded Siri-reportedly code-named Linwood-is expected to launch in Spring 2026, likely alongside the iOS 26.4 update.

Q2: Will Google have access to my data if Gemini powers Siri?

A2: No. The customized Gemini model will run exclusively on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers. This setup ensures that user data remains secure, with no direct access for Google.

Q3: Is Apple replacing its own AI development with Google’s Gemini?

A3: Not at all. Apple views this as a temporary partnership while continuing to develop its own advanced large language models. The long-term plan is to transition fully to its internal technology once it’s ready.

This potential collaboration-Apple leaning on Google’s Gemini to give Siri a serious boost-has stirred plenty of conversation in the tech world. Some see it as a practical step forward, while others think it’s an unusual alliance between fierce competitors. Either way, it seems clear that Apple is determined not to let Siri fall behind again.