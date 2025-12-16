News

Apple TV App on Android Finally Gets Google Cast Support

Apple has added Google Cast support to the Apple TV app on Android, allowing users to stream Apple TV+ content directly to Chromecast and Google TV devices.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Apple TV adds Google Cast streaming, but only on Android

Apple has quietly made a much-needed improvement to its Apple TV app on Android. With the latest update, the app now supports Google Cast, making it easier for Android users to stream content directly to their TVs.

This means users can now cast Apple TV+ shows, movies, and live sports from their Android phones or tablets to Chromecast devices, Google TV and Android TV-powered televisions, and other Cast-enabled displays. Until now, Android users had limited options and often had to rely on workarounds or hope their TV had a native Apple TV app.

The Cast icon now appears at the top right corner of the Apple TV app, next to the profile icon. With a single tap, content starts playing on the big screen, while the phone works as a remote for playback controls, subtitles, and volume.

Key Takeaways

  • Google Cast Support Added: Apple TV app on Android now supports native Google Cast streaming
  • Works With Popular Devices: Compatible with Chromecast, Google TV, and Android TV-based TVs
  • Android-Only Feature: iOS users will continue to use Apple’s AirPlay instead
  • Big Screen Made Easy: No Apple TV 4K box required to watch Apple TV+ content on TV

A Practical Update for Android Users

This update is a practical move from Apple and is long overdue. Most major streaming apps on Android, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, have supported Google Cast for years. Adding this feature removes friction for Android users who subscribe to Apple TV+ but do not own Apple hardware.

Previously, users either needed a smart TV with a built-in Apple TV app or had to rely on screen mirroring, which was not always reliable. Google Cast now makes the experience seamless and familiar for Android users.

Apple’s Cross-Platform Strategy at Work

The change fits into Apple’s larger strategy of expanding its services beyond its own ecosystem. While Apple continues to rely on AirPlay for iPhones and iPads, it has clearly recognized that Android users expect Google Cast support.

By keeping AirPlay exclusive to iOS and enabling Cast only on Android, Apple maintains its ecosystem boundaries while still improving accessibility for non-Apple users. This approach helps Apple TV+ grow without compromising its platform strategy.

Streaming quality depends on the TV and Cast device, but supported setups can handle high-quality formats like 4K HDR and advanced audio, just like other major streaming apps.

FAQs

Q1: Why is Google Cast available only on Android and not on iPhone?

A1: Google Cast is designed for the Android and Google ecosystem. Apple devices already use AirPlay, which serves the same purpose for iPhones and iPads.

Q2: What is Google Cast?

A2: Google Cast allows users to stream content from a phone or tablet directly to a TV or speaker using Chromecast or built-in Cast support on smart TVs.

Q3: Do I need an Apple TV 4K device to use this feature?

A3: No. You can stream directly to Chromecast or Cast-enabled TVs from brands like Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and others without needing Apple’s hardware.

