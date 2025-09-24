Aprilia Launches New SR 160 Scooter with MotoGP-Inspired Race Edition

Aprilia India has rolled out the refreshed SR 160 scooter range, this time with a sportier twist. At the center of attention is the new Race Edition, which takes direct inspiration from the brand’s MotoGP machine, the RS-GP. The Aprilia SR 160 Race Edition has been priced at ₹1,27,335 (ex-showroom, Pune). For those looking at more accessible options, the standard variant sits lower on the price ladder, giving buyers a few choices within the lineup. The update is more than just cosmetic; it’s also meant to reinforce Aprilia’s presence in India’s premium scooter segment.

Key Takeaways

New Models: The updated lineup features the SR 160, SR 160 Race, and SR 160 Carbon.

The updated lineup features the SR 160, SR 160 Race, and SR 160 Carbon. Race Edition Price: The top-spec Race Edition with MotoGP-inspired graphics costs ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-spec Race Edition with MotoGP-inspired graphics costs ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Major Updates: The scooter gets a redesigned front with an LED headlight, a fully digital console, and fresh colour options.

The scooter gets a redesigned front with an LED headlight, a fully digital console, and fresh colour options. Engine: It continues to use the same 160.03cc, 3-valve, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

Design and Feature Upgrades

One of the biggest visual changes is at the front. The SR 160 now sports a sharp-looking apron with a V-shaped LED headlamp, replacing the older halogen setup. The result is a more aggressive face, closer in spirit to Aprilia’s bigger sportbikes.

The Race Edition naturally makes the boldest statement. With its blue, red, and white colour scheme and prominent Aprilia branding, the scooter directly channels the look of the company’s MotoGP machines. It’s designed to grab attention, and honestly, it does that quite well.

Inside the cockpit, Aprilia has added a fully digital instrument cluster, borrowed from the SXR 160 maxi-scooter. This display packs in everything from speed and revs to trip data, fuel levels, and engine temperature. For those who want more tech, there’s an optional Bluetooth module, which can pair with a smartphone to show call and message alerts. Smaller but useful tweaks, like a redesigned pillion grab rail, also make their way into the update.

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, not much has changed, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Powering the scooter is the same 160.03cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled motor. It delivers 11 PS at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. Aprilia has always tuned this engine for a sporty, responsive character, and that tradition continues.

The underpinnings remain familiar too. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The scooter rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wide tyres, which provide stability and grip. Braking is managed by a disc at the front and a drum at the rear, with single-channel ABS included as standard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the new Aprilia SR 160 Race edition?

A. The Aprilia SR 160 Race Edition was launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,27,335 in Pune. Prices may vary slightly in other cities.

Q. Does the updated SR 160 have a new engine?

A. No, the updated Aprilia SR 160 uses the same 160.03cc, 3-valve, air-cooled engine from the previous model. It produces 11 PS of power and 11.6 Nm of torque.

Q. What are the main new features in the 2021 Aprilia SR 160?

A. The main new features include a new V-shaped LED headlight, a fully digital instrument console with optional Bluetooth connectivity, and new body graphics, especially on the Race Edition.

Q. Is the Aprilia SR 160 suitable for daily city riding?

A. Yes, while it has a sporty character with stiff suspension, the Aprilia SR 160 is a capable scooter for daily city commutes. Its powerful engine and agile handling make it easy to navigate through traffic.