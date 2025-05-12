Aptech students win top Honors at WAVES 2025, Showcasing India’s Emerging AVGC Leadership 

Aptech Limited, a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training and the parent company of Arena Animation, MAAC, and The Virtual Production Academy, among others, marked a momentous presence at the recently concluded World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), held from May 1–4 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. As a partner at the Creatosphere with ABAI, Aptech played a pivotal role in spotlighting the future of India’s virtual production technology at the Summit, featuring students, technical experts, and ecosystem leaders over four days.

WAVES 2025, organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MI&B), Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Comics Association and ASIFA India, brought together global thought leaders, creators, and policymakers to celebrate India’s creative potential. Competitions like the WAVES Create in India (Season 1) and the WAVES Awards of Excellence received widespread national and international participation, reinforcing India’s ambitions to become a global content creation hub.

Aptech’s students from Arena Animation & MAAC stood out at the national level by clinching top awards in categories like Best CG Lighting (Ajit Kinare), Best Compositing (Sourav Bishwakarma), at ASIFA Awards of Excellence, and Aditya Hadawale won Gold at the WAVES VFX Competition, among others. Their wins represent the strength of Aptech’s industry-integrated curriculum and its emphasis on career-ready skills in cutting-edge creative technologies. These achievements also demonstrate the positive outcomes of national initiatives like the Create in India Season, of which WAVES is a flagship event.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited said, “Aptech and its training brands have spent over three decades nurturing India’s creative workforce. Our collaboration with WAVES 2025 was in alignment with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, where the AVGC-XR sector plays a critical role in job creation, youth empowerment, and intellectual property development. It’s inspiring to see our students emerge as winners in a national forum designed to honour the best in storytelling and technology.”

Mr. Abir Aich, Executive Vice President, Head Academics & New Technology, Aptech Limited, added, “WAVES 2025 was a reflection of the vibrant opportunities that India’s M&E and AVGC-XR sectors hold. At Aptech, we are committed to delivering not just education, but transformation—equipping our students with tools of innovation, creative thinking, and technological fluency. Their success at WAVES is proof that when education meets industry, careers are born, and futures are shaped.”

The four-day summit offered Aptech students and faculty direct access to masterclasses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with National Award-winning VFX supervisors, game designers, and digital artists. This real-world exposure is a crucial stepping stone for youth to build meaningful careers in India’s fast-growing AVGC industry.

The WAVES 2025 Grand Finale concluded with a call to action for continued collaboration between academia, industry, and government to nurture India’s creative economy. Aptech’s active role in the summit reaffirms its mission to empower the next generation of creators, aligning perfectly with India’s AVGC growth strategy and the broader vision of a future-ready, Viksit Bharat.