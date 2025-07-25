News

AR Rahman and Sam Altman Announce AI Music Project Secret Mountain

Music composer AR Rahman meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to collaborate on 'Secret Mountain', a new project that will use artificial intelligence to explore music creation.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
AR Rahman and Sam Altman Announce AI Music Project Secret Mountain

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has teamed up with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, to launch a unique new music initiative titled ‘Secret Mountain’. This collaboration is set to explore how artificial intelligence can reshape the very way music is conceived. Rahman posted a photo with Altman from their meeting in San Francisco, and that alone was enough to set off a ripple of intrigue across both the tech and music communities.

Contents
Key takeaways:Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Key takeaways:

  • AR Rahman is working alongside Sam Altman on a new AI music project called ‘Secret Mountain’.
  • The idea? To potentially define a new musical scale or even an entirely new system of composing music.
  • Rahman shared the news himself through a social media post, featuring the duo together.

Most people know Rahman as the maestro behind the score of “Slumdog Millionaire,” which earned him global acclaim and a pair of Academy Awards. Altman, on the other hand, leads OpenAI, the organization behind AI tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E. On the surface, it may seem like an unlikely duo, but that’s exactly what makes this partnership so compelling. It highlights how technology and the arts are increasingly blending in surprising, and potentially groundbreaking, ways.

What little we know about ‘Secret Mountain’ suggests it’s aiming for something far deeper than just AI-generated music. Rahman hinted at the possibility of discovering “a whole new scale in music,” which is not a minor ambition by any means. It suggests a foundational rethink, not just tweaking melodies or beats, but perhaps reimagining the core building blocks of sound through AI. That’s pretty different from many current AI music tools that mostly replicate existing styles.

The timing of this collaboration also matters. There’s been a growing wave of concern from artists about how AI might impact creativity, especially around issues like copyright and originality. But here, Rahman and Altman appear to be framing AI not as a replacement for human artistry, but as a collaborator. A tool, in other words, that could help artists tap into unfamiliar creative spaces.

And maybe that’s the most intriguing part. With someone like AR Rahman at the helm, there’s a real possibility that ‘Secret Mountain’ won’t just be another experiment in AI-generated art. It could become a meaningful template for how musicians might work with technology to expand their own artistic boundaries. For now, it’s early days. But artists, tech enthusiasts, and curious listeners alike, both in India and around the world, are definitely watching this one closely.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the Secret Mountain project?

A1. Secret Mountain is a collaborative project between musician AR Rahman and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. It aims to use artificial intelligence to explore and potentially define a completely new musical scale, providing a new framework for creating music.

Q2. Who is Sam Altman?

A2. Sam Altman is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpenAI, the research and development company that created popular AI tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E. He is a prominent figure in the technology industry, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.

Q3. How will AI be used in this music project?

A3. Based on initial information, the project will use artificial intelligence to analyze musical patterns and theory to develop a new scale. This suggests AI will function as a research and development tool to expand the foundational elements of music, rather than just generating complete songs.

Q4. Is AR Rahman the first major artist to collaborate with an AI company?

A4. While many artists have experimented with AI, a direct collaboration between a globally acclaimed composer like AR Rahman and the CEO of a leading AI company like OpenAI for a foundational project like this is quite distinct and draws significant attention.

India’s E&M Sector Growth Rides on Internet Advertising Boom
India Blocks 25 OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content Violations
Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV Debuts in Battlegrounds Mobile India
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Price, specifications and features
Apple releases iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public betas for iPhone and iPad
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article UPI Rules Change August 1, Affect New Limits and Autopay Timings UPI Rules Change August 1, Affect New Limits and Autopay Timings
Next Article Google Pixel Watch 4 Arrives August 20 with Faster Charging and New Sensors Google Pixel Watch 4 Arrives August 20 with Faster Charging and New Sensors
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Lava Bold N1 Review
Lava Bold N1 Review: A Close Look at the Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Review: Testing the Samsung’s Mid-Range Contender
Lyne JukeBox 6 Pro
Lyne JukeBox 6 Pro Review: A Compact Performer for Everyday Audio
Truke Buds Infinity OWS
Truke Buds Infinity OWS: A Budget-Friendly Open-Ear Audio Experience
realme Bud Air 7 Pro
realme Buds Air7 Pro TWS Buds Review: The Audio Excellence!

Latest News

realme T200x TWS
realme T200x TWS Buds Review: A Budget-Friendly Audio Companion
Google Pixel Watch 4 Arrives August 20 with Faster Charging and New Sensors
Google Pixel Watch 4 Arrives August 20 with Faster Charging and New Sensors
By Swayam Malhotra
UPI Rules Change August 1, Affect New Limits and Autopay Timings
UPI Rules Change August 1, Affect New Limits and Autopay Timings
By Swayam Malhotra
OpenAI May Launch GPT-5 in August, But Open-Source Model Could Arrive First
OpenAI May Launch GPT-5 in August, But Open-Source Model Could Arrive First
By Mahak Aggarwal
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped for Major Battery Upgrade After Five Years
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped for Major Battery Upgrade After Five Years
By Mahak Aggarwal
Ralme 15 Pro 5G Debuts in India with 108MP Camera and Dimensity 8300-Ultra
Realme 15 Pro 5G Debuts in India with 108MP Camera and Dimensity 8300-Ultra
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like