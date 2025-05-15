Are ASUS’s New White RTX 50 Series GPUs the Coolest Things You’ll See All Year?

Just when you thought your all-white PC build couldn’t get any icier, ASUS drops a blizzard of stunning white GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards! Yes, you read that right. The tech giant has just unveiled pristine White Edition versions of their top-tier GPUs, including the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and the beastly RTX 5090. And they’re not just slapping on a coat of white paint; these cards are packing some serious heat-dissipating tech to keep your gaming rig running cool under pressure.

Across their ROG, TUF Gaming, and Prime families, ASUS is catering to every kind of builder who dreams in shades of white. Imagine the ROG Astral RTX 5090 White Edition, boasting a massive 32GB of memory, or its slightly smaller sibling, the ROG Astral RTX 5080 White Edition with 16GB. These aren’t your average GPUs. They feature a quad-fan design – that’s right, four fans – engineered to push more air than previous generations. To further tame the thermal beast, ASUS has implemented a patented vapor chamber and a network of eight heat pipes. Forget standard thermal paste; these Astral cards use a premium phase-change thermal pad directly on the GPU, promising better long-term cooling performance.

But the white goodness doesn’t stop there. The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti White Edition also gets the phase-change thermal compound treatment, ensuring reliable cooling. For those looking to minimize cable clutter, ASUS is even offering a BTF (Back-to-the-Future) variant of this card, designed for motherboards with rear-mounted connectors. Talk about a clean look!

Even small-form-factor (SFF) enthusiasts get some love with the Prime GeForce RTX 5070 White Edition. This card sports a compact 2.5-slot design, making it compliant with NVIDIA’s SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card guideline. It also benefits from the same high-performance phase-change thermal compound found in its more powerful siblings.

These white wonders are all powered by NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture, bringing a significant leap in performance and AI capabilities. The RTX 50 Series promises enhanced graphics fidelity and new experiences, leveraging the power of NVIDIA DLSS 4 for multiplied performance and accelerated content creation through NVIDIA Studio.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect white GPUs to complete your dream build, the wait is over. ASUS’s new White Edition GeForce RTX 50 Series cards are here to deliver both stunning aesthetics and top-tier performance. Get ready to bathe your system in a cool, white glow!