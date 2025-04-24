Are HP’s New AI Laptops in India Secretly Mind Readers?

Imagine a laptop that doesn’t just run programs, but actively helps you think, create, and connect, almost like it anticipates your needs. HP just launched a whole lineup of these next-generation AI-powered PCs in India, aiming to change how we work and play.

Forget just having a fast processor. These new HP EliteBooks, ProBooks, and OmniBooks come with something called a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Think of the NPU as a specialized brain designed specifically for AI tasks. HP says these NPUs can perform between 40 to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS) – that’s incredibly fast for AI work happening right on your laptop, not just in the cloud.

This speed boost means AI features feel instant. These are “Copilot+ PCs,” deeply integrating Microsoft’s AI assistant into Windows 11. This brings powerful AI right into the core of your computing experience, making everyday tasks smarter and faster.

Tailored for India’s Diverse Needs

HP is targeting both businesses and individual users in India with this launch. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India, highlighted India’s potential to lead the AI revolution given its large developer base and growing user ecosystem. She sees these AI PCs as a way to drive productivity and create economic opportunities across many sectors.

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India, echoed this, emphasizing the need for powerful, accessible technology in India’s diverse market. He believes this wide range of AI PCs offers something for everyone, from startups to large enterprises to content creators.

Business Powerhouses Meet AI

For professionals who are always on the go, managing teams, or interacting with clients remotely, the redesigned HP EliteBook and ProBook series are built with them in mind. These laptops use AI to enhance collaboration significantly. Features like real-time noise cancellation ensure you sound clear on calls, auto-framing keeps you centered in video meetings, and adaptive performance adjusts based on your workflow. They also pack strong battery life and enterprise-grade security to keep you productive and protected anywhere. The range includes models powered by Intel Lunar Lake, AMD Kraken Point, and Qualcomm processors.

Creativity and Everyday Life Get an Upgrade

If you’re a creator, freelancer, or just someone who juggles multiple tasks daily, the HP OmniBook series brings AI power to your personal computing. Whether you’re editing videos, designing graphics, streaming, or learning online, these laptops adapt to your dynamic lifestyle. Advanced AI improves video calls, makes collaboration smoother, and optimizes performance without you even noticing. The OmniBook lineup, featuring models with Intel Lunar Lake, AMD Kraken Point, and AMD Strix Point processors, aims to help you do more and create faster.

Smart Software That Works For You

Beyond the hardware, HP includes smart AI software experiences:

HP AI Companion: Think of this as a super-smart research assistant built into your PC. It can analyze your personal files securely (even offline!) to give you quick, focused answers. It feels like having a personalized AI tutor or analyst available instantly.

Poly Camera Pro: This elevates your video calls. It offers features like auto-framing, the ability to use multiple cameras, graphic overlays, and customizable looks to make you appear more professional and engaging in virtual interactions.

Audio tuning by Poly Audio: This feature intelligently adapts your laptop’s audio to your environment. It cuts down background noise and boosts voice clarity so you are heard perfectly, whether you’re in a busy cafe or a quiet room.

myHP platform: This personalizes your PC experience. It can optimize performance and battery life based on how you’re using the device, prevent overcharging, and even promote your wellbeing by tracking screen time. You can also customize a key on your keyboard for faster access to frequently used functions.

Built Securely and Sustainably

Security is paramount, especially with AI. HP integrates its Wolf Pro Security to guard against threats. Features like onlooker detection and screen blur prevent visual hacking, keeping sensitive information private when you’re working in public.

HP also highlights its commitment to sustainability. These new AI PCs use recycled ocean-bound plastic and recycled metal. The packaging is also sustainable, and the devices are ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT Gold registered, showing an effort towards greener technology.

Getting Your Hands on One

HP has already made several models available:

The HP EliteBook 8 G1i starts at ₹1,46,622 on the HP Online store.

The HP EliteBook 6 G1q starts at ₹87,440.

The HP ProBook 4 G1q starts at ₹77,200.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14” starts at ₹1,86,499, available via HP World stores and HP Online store.

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14” starts at ₹1,14,999, available via HP World stores and HP Online store.

The HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13” starts at ₹87,499, available via HP World stores and HP Online store.

The HP OmniBook 5 16” starts at ₹78,999, available via HP World stores and HP Online store.

More models, like the HP EliteBook 8 G1a and HP EliteBook 6 G1a, are also coming soon.

With this new wave of AI PCs, HP is betting big on a future where your laptop is more than just a tool – it’s an intelligent partner designed to simplify tasks and unlock new levels of productivity and creativity.