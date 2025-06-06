Are Lenovo’s “Back-to-College” Deals the Smartest Choice for Your Next AI PC?

Lenovo has officially kicked off its annual “Back-to-College” (BTC) campaign, running from June 10 to August 17, 2025. The initiative brings a wave of deals on notebooks, gaming PCs, and accessories, aiming squarely at students navigating everything from hybrid classes to content creation and a bit of casual (or maybe not-so-casual) gaming. The focus this year? Student-friendly pricing and AI-ready devices that promise to keep up.

Driving Smarter Tech for Smarter Study Sessions

This year’s BTC campaign leans heavily into Lenovo’s broader vision of “Smarter Technology for All.” The idea is simple: tech that supports both work and play, ideally without breaking the bank. A standout here is the Yoga Aura Edition (Ultra 7) — a sleek, AI-powered laptop with an OLED display. It’s pitched as a do-it-all device for academic tasks, creative projects, and everyday multitasking. And honestly, it seems like it might live up to the promise.

The offers aren’t limited to just one product line either. The deals extend across premium notebooks, gaming PCs, and even lifestyle accessories. You can find these offers in pretty much every place Lenovo products are sold — whether you prefer browsing online or stopping by a retail store. The campaign features select consumer notebooks and desktops across different price points.

Trade-In Deals and Accessory Combos That Actually Make Sense

One of the more compelling parts of the BTC offer is Lenovo’s Buyback Program. Here’s the gist: students trading in an old device can get up to ₹10,000 as an exchange top-up. For example, if you’re eyeing the Yoga Aura Edition (Ultra 7), that’s the full ₹10,000 top-up. Other models like those in the Legion and Yoga series fetch ₹5,000, while the LOQ, Slim 5 (AI PC), and Ideapad 5 2-in-1 get you ₹2,500.

It’s a practical way to offset costs, especially if your current laptop is feeling more sluggish than supportive. On top of that, there are accessory bundle offers that actually feel like a value add. For instance, Legion gaming accessories worth ₹34,999 are available for just ₹13,999. Likewise, LOQ accessories valued at ₹19,999 are being offered for ₹10,999. Whether you’re looking to round out your setup or just want peripherals that match, these bundles could be worth a look.

More Than Just a Warranty: Extended Protection Plans

Warranties aren’t the most exciting part of a purchase, sure, but they’re often what you remember when something goes wrong. Lenovo is trying to sweeten the deal here with extended protection plans across its devices. Beyond the default one-year coverage, customers can opt for extended warranty packages, Premium Care, and Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) at discounted prices starting from ₹1,999.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what that looks like:

Legion:

Default: 1 Year Warranty + 1 Year Legion Ultimate Support (LUS) + 1 Year ADP

₹1,999: 2 Years Warranty + 2 Years LUS + 1 Year ADP

₹2,999: 2 Years Warranty + 2 Years LUS + 2 Years ADP

₹3,999: 3 Years Warranty + 3 Years LUS + 3 Years ADP

Yoga / Slim 5 / Flex 5:

Default: 1 Year Warranty + 1 Year Premium Care + 1 Year ADP

₹1,999: 2 Years Warranty + 2 Years Premium Care + 1 Year ADP

₹2,999: 2 Years Warranty + 2 Years Premium Care + 2 Years ADP

₹3,999: 3 Years Warranty + 3 Years Premium Care + 3 Years ADP

LOQ, Slim 3 / Slim 1, Chromebook / IP Gaming 3:

Default: 1 Year Warranty (some with 1 Year ADP)

Optional packages from ₹1,999 to ₹3,999 scale similarly, combining extended Warranty + Premium Care + ADP

If you’re someone who likes peace of mind (and who doesn’t when a laptop is involved?), these plans offer a pretty clear path to worry-free ownership.

Flexible Payments and Sweet Cashback Options

To make these devices even more accessible, Lenovo has partnered with several banks and aggregators — including PineLabs, Paytm, and Amazon Pay — to offer both digital and paper-based financing options. That means no-cost EMI or low-cost EMI plans across Mainstream, Premium, and Super Premium categories. Depending on the credit card and transaction, students can also score up to ₹10,000 in instant discounts or cashback on eligible EMI purchases.

So, Are These BTC Deals Worth It?

In a word? Possibly. Lenovo’s Back-to-College campaign really does cover a lot: solid devices, reasonable upgrade options, attractive bundles, and flexible payment schemes. It’s a mix of practical and flashy that seems designed to appeal to both students and the parents likely footing the bill.

For anyone preparing for a new academic year — whether it’s a freshman semester or a final project crunch — these offers might just make the whole process of upgrading your tech feel a little less daunting, and maybe even kind of exciting.