Are Samsung’s New AI Top Load Washing Machines the Smart Laundry Solution Indian Homes Need?

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has just taken another significant step in expanding its smart appliance lineup. With the launch of its new top load washing machines under the Bespoke AI umbrella, the brand seems intent on reshaping how Indian homes handle laundry. This new range, which made its debut on May 20, 2025, follows the well-received Bespoke AI front load models, suggesting a clear push to make AI-enhanced appliances more accessible across different segments.

Now, these top load machines come in several capacities—8KG, 10KG, 12KG, and 14KG—which is a smart move. Whether you live alone, share a flat, or have a bustling household, there’s likely a model that matches your load size and laundry habits. They also come in a palette of colors like Black Caviar, Lavender Gray, and the newly added Deep Charcoal and Brushed Navy, so they don’t just work well; they look the part too.

AI at the Core of Laundry Care

One of the standout features here is “AI Wash.” Using a 3-step sensing system, it figures out both the fabric type and the weight of your laundry. Then, the AI steps in to fine-tune settings like water levels, agitation, and cycle duration. Samsung claims this can improve fabric care by up to 25% — which, if accurate, is a pretty significant gain for anyone worried about wear and tear on their clothes.

Alongside AI Wash, there’s “Ecobubble” technology. It helps the detergent dissolve better and more evenly, sending those cleansing bubbles deep into the fabric. This, apparently, boosts fabric care by another 20%. And when it comes to hygiene, the “Hygiene Steam” function, powered by a built-in heater, aims to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and allergens. That could be especially helpful for families with kids or those with sensitivities.

Speed-wise, the machines feature “Super Speed” functionality that can wrap up a wash in just 29 minutes. For those last-minute outfit emergencies or just a busy schedule, that’s a game-changer. And if you’re dealing with stubborn stains like sweat marks, the “Stain Wash” setting offers warm and hot water options, hitting up to 40°C to lift out dirt more effectively.

Energy Savings and Quiet Operation

Energy use is always a hot topic, particularly in Indian homes where electricity bills are a common concern. Samsung’s “AI Energy Mode” works through the SmartThings App and aims to cut energy use by up to 20%. Users can track consumption daily, weekly, or monthly, and even get estimates on what their bill might look like. It’s a small touch, but one that puts a lot of power back into the consumer’s hands.

As for noise—something that can be particularly disruptive in smaller apartments—the “AI VRT+” technology tries to keep things quiet. It analyzes signals from the washer and considers the type of floor it’s on. Then, using AI, it adjusts settings to reduce vibration. It’s a thoughtful addition for those who value a bit of peace and quiet while the laundry’s spinning.

Smart Connectivity and Durability

Naturally, the machines come with SmartThings connectivity. This means you can manage your laundry from your phone, use Bixby voice commands, or even troubleshoot with remote diagnostics through Home Care. It folds neatly into a smart home setup, offering more control without the hassle.

At the core of it all is Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology (DIT), which uses strong magnets to deliver efficient yet powerful washing. It’s designed to last longer and operate more quietly, which is perhaps why Samsung confidently offers a 20-year warranty on the motor. That kind of backing isn’t just reassuring; it’s almost an invitation to invest.

Ghufran Alam, Vice President of Digital Appliances at Samsung India, shared, “The launch of our Bespoke AI Top Load Washing Machines reflects our commitment to meeting evolving Indian consumer needs. The strong success of our Bespoke AI Front Load range reaffirms the growing interest in AI-powered appliances. We are now driving this technology expansion to top load models. Consumers can now experience fabric care, convenience, and efficiency with our new Top Load Washing Machines. From optimizing wash cycles to saving energy and providing effortless control through SmartThings, our latest range is designed to make everyday laundry smarter, more intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into modern lifestyles.”

Starting at INR 24,490, these new Samsung Bespoke AI top load washers are now available at Samsung retail stores, on Samsung.com, via the Samsung Shop App, and across major e-commerce platforms. If smart, efficient, and quiet laundry sounds appealing, these machines might be worth a closer look.