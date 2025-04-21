Are Spam Calls Still Haunting You? Airtel Just Got Smarter Against International Scamsters!

Tired of those relentless, often scam-filled calls and messages, especially the mysterious ones from international numbers? If you’re an Airtel customer, there’s good news that feels like a breath of fresh air in the ongoing battle against spam. Airtel just rolled out significant upgrades to its AI-powered anti-spam tool, directly targeting the sneaky ways spammers are trying to reach you.

In a move announced on April 21, 2025, Airtel is stepping up its game by expanding its robust spam detection to include international calls and SMS. This is a crucial development because, as domestic spam gets harder for fraudsters, many are resorting to using foreign networks to try and trick people. In fact, Airtel noticed a 12% jump in these overseas spam calls over the last six months alone. This upgrade aims to put a stop to that growing problem.

But that’s not all. Recognizing India’s diverse languages, Airtel is also making its spam alerts easier to understand. Now, customers will see these important warnings in their preferred Indian language. Initially available in ten languages – Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, and Urdu – for Android users, this feature ensures more people can quickly identify a suspicious call or message. More languages are planned for the future.

Think about the sheer volume of unwanted communication Airtel is already tackling. Since launching its AI tool in September 2024, it has flagged a staggering 27.5 billion calls as spam. That’s the tool working tirelessly in the background, identifying about 1560 spam calls every single second! This effort has already made a difference, with Airtel customers seeing a 16% reduction in spam calls since the tool’s introduction.

Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO Connected Homes at Bharti Airtel, emphasized that these updates are a direct response to customer feedback. Listening to what customers need helped Airtel engineers and data scientists refine the tool to better serve users across India and counter the shift in spam tactics to foreign networks.

The best part? These enhanced features are automatically activated for all Airtel customers at no extra charge. You don’t need to do anything to benefit from this added layer of protection. It’s just there, working to keep your phone a little quieter and a lot safer from unwanted intrusions.

This continued effort by Airtel shows a real commitment to protecting customers from the ever-evolving tactics of spammers and scamsters, making your mobile experience more secure and less annoying