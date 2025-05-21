News

Are THESE the smartest earbuds you’ve ever seen?

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Imagine a world where your music sounds incredible, distractions fade away, and language barriers disappear. Sounds a bit futuristic, right? Well, realme just pulled back the curtain on their latest audio game-changer, the realme Buds Air7 Pro, and they pack some serious punch. These aren’t just another pair of earbuds; they aim to put cutting-edge tech right in your ears.

For anyone who loves their audio, whether you’re a dedicated audiophile or just someone who enjoys good sound on the go, these new buds are designed with you in mind. realme engineered them to bring together intelligent noise cancellation, immersive sound, and a battery that just keeps going, all wrapped up in a package that’s surprisingly light and stylish.

Let’s talk about silence for a moment. The realme Buds Air7 Pro boast up to 53dB Active Noise Cancellation. Think about that for a second: 53dB! That’s a significant amount of noise reduction. These earbuds don’t just block out sound; they intelligently adjust to your surroundings. So, whether you’re on a noisy commute, in a busy office, or just trying to find some peace in a chaotic home, these buds aim to create your personal sound sanctuary.

But what about the sound itself? realme didn’t cut corners here. The Buds Air7 Pro carry a Hi-Res Audio certification and support the LHDC codec. What does that mean for your ears? It means incredibly detailed, spatial sound. You’ll hear the rich, booming lows and the crisp, sparkling highs in your music, movies, and games. It’s like experiencing your audio content in a whole new dimension, picking up on nuances you might have missed before.

And for the gamers and binge-watchers out there, realme has you covered. The low-latency game mode ensures that what you see on screen perfectly matches what you hear, eliminating frustrating delays. Paired with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, you get a stable, fast connection that keeps you in the action without skips or stutters.

Now, here’s where things get really interesting and a bit futuristic: the AI Live Translator. Yes, you read that right. These earbuds can help you break down language barriers in real-time. Imagine traveling to a new country and being able to understand conversations effortlessly. This feature has the potential to be a real game-changer for communication, making the world feel a little smaller and more connected.

realme also paid attention to the build quality. The Buds Air7 Pro feature a premium aviation aluminum design. This isn’t just about looking good; it suggests durability and a premium feel. Inside, they house a powerful 11mm + 6mm dual-dac driver setup, which is engineered to deliver high-fidelity sound. It’s like having a mini-studio in your ears.

Battery anxiety? Forget about it. These earbuds promise up to 48 hours of battery life in normal mode. Even with LHDC enabled, you’re looking at a respectable 28 hours. And if you’re ever in a pinch, a quick 10-minute charge gives you a surprising 11 hours of playback. That’s perfect for those busy days when you’re constantly on the move and don’t have time for a long charge.

They’re also built to withstand your daily adventures, with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. So, a little rain or sweat won’t be an issue. And comfort? Each bud weighs a mere 4.89g, ensuring you can wear them for hours without discomfort.

Finally, you can express your style with a choice of four eye-catching colors: Racing Green, Metallic Grey, Glory Beige, and Fiery Red. The realme Buds Air7 Pro are hitting the market and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, realme.com, and across mainline stores. realme is setting a new benchmark for truly wireless stereo (TWS) audio in their segment.

Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
