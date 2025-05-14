Are These the Smartest Glasses Ever? Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now in India Starting at 29,900

Meta has officially launched its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, starting at ₹29,900. Pre-orders are open on Ray-Ban’s official website, with full availability beginning May 19 through select optical retailers nationwide.

Hands-Free Functionality with Meta AI

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses integrate Meta AI, allowing users to perform tasks hands-free. By saying “Hey Meta,” users can capture photos, record videos, control music playback, and even livestream directly to Facebook or Instagram.

Key Features

Camera : 12MP ultra-wide lens capable of recording 1080p videos up to 60 seconds.

: 12MP ultra-wide lens capable of recording 1080p videos up to 60 seconds. Audio : Open-ear speakers with enhanced bass and clarity, along with a five-microphone array for clear voice capture.

: Open-ear speakers with enhanced bass and clarity, along with a five-microphone array for clear voice capture. Connectivity : Pairing with the Meta AI app enables additional features like photo editing and conversation history.

: Pairing with the Meta AI app enables additional features like photo editing and conversation history. Battery Life : Up to four hours of use on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 32 hours.

: Up to four hours of use on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 32 hours. Water Resistance: IPX4 rating, suitable for everyday use.

Style and Customization

The glasses are available in classic Wayfarer and the new Skyler frames, with options for sun, clear, polarized, or Transitions® lenses. Prices vary based on style and lens choice, ranging from ₹29,900 to ₹35,700.

Advanced AI Capabilities

Beyond basic functions, Meta AI offers real-time translation in English, French, Italian, and Spanish, even offline with pre-downloaded language packs. The AI can also identify songs and provide contextual information about surroundings.

Availability

Pre-orders are currently available on Ray-Ban’s official website, with the glasses set to hit select optical stores across India starting May 19.

With this launch, Meta aims to blend fashion with technology, offering a wearable device that keeps users connected and informed without the need to reach for their smartphones.