News

Are These the Smartest Glasses Ever? Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now in India Starting at 29,900

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now in India Starting at 29,900

Meta has officially launched its AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, starting at ₹29,900. Pre-orders are open on Ray-Ban’s official website, with full availability beginning May 19 through select optical retailers nationwide.

Contents
Hands-Free Functionality with Meta AIKey FeaturesStyle and CustomizationAdvanced AI CapabilitiesAvailability

Hands-Free Functionality with Meta AI

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses integrate Meta AI, allowing users to perform tasks hands-free. By saying “Hey Meta,” users can capture photos, record videos, control music playback, and even livestream directly to Facebook or Instagram.

Key Features

  • Camera: 12MP ultra-wide lens capable of recording 1080p videos up to 60 seconds.
  • Audio: Open-ear speakers with enhanced bass and clarity, along with a five-microphone array for clear voice capture.
  • Connectivity: Pairing with the Meta AI app enables additional features like photo editing and conversation history.
  • Battery Life: Up to four hours of use on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 32 hours.
  • Water Resistance: IPX4 rating, suitable for everyday use.

Style and Customization

The glasses are available in classic Wayfarer and the new Skyler frames, with options for sun, clear, polarized, or Transitions® lenses. Prices vary based on style and lens choice, ranging from ₹29,900 to ₹35,700.

Advanced AI Capabilities

Beyond basic functions, Meta AI offers real-time translation in English, French, Italian, and Spanish, even offline with pre-downloaded language packs. The AI can also identify songs and provide contextual information about surroundings.

Availability

Pre-orders are currently available on Ray-Ban’s official website, with the glasses set to hit select optical stores across India starting May 19.

With this launch, Meta aims to blend fashion with technology, offering a wearable device that keeps users connected and informed without the need to reach for their smartphones.

Is Your PC Bottlenecking? Kingston FURY’s Blazing-Fast SSD Just Dropped!
Blazing Fast 5G at Home? MediaTek’s New Chipset Could Change Everything!
Tired of Rain Ruining Your Phone? itel’s Got Your Back
Can This Be Real? iQOO Just Dropped a Monster Phone That Changes Everything!
Is Your Money Safe in App Wallets? RBI Steps In After BluSmart’s Sudden Collapse
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Is Your PC Ready for Warp Speed? Sandisk Just Dropped a Monster SSD! Is Your PC Ready for Warp Speed? Sandisk Just Dropped a Monster SSD!
Next Article Here's What Google's Gemini AI Means for You Is Your Galaxy Watch or Buds About to Get Smarter? Here’s What Google’s Gemini AI Means for You
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Google Unveils Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with Material 3 Expressive Design
Is Your Phone Ready for the Biggest Android Makeover Yet? Google Unveils Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with Material 3 Expressive Design
By Swayam Malhotra
Truke Mega9 Blue
Leather Luxury on a Budget? Truke’s New Buds Mega 9 Might Just Surprise You!
By Hardik Mitra
Will Google Gemini on Your Samsung Watch and Buds Change Everything?
Will Google Gemini on Your Samsung Watch and Buds Change Everything?
By Hardik Mitra
MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Is This the Chipset That Will Redefine Your Next Smartphone Experience?
By Hardik Mitra
Microsoft’s May 2025 Patch Tuesday Fixes 5 Actively Exploited Zero-Days
Is Your PC at Risk? Microsoft’s May 2025 Patch Tuesday Fixes 5 Actively Exploited Zero-Days
By Srishti Gulati
CallerDesk Connect App
Tired of Juggling Business Calls on Your Personal Phone? This New App is a Game-Changer!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like