Are You Ready to Upgrade Your Workspace? Consistent’s PIXEL Combo Promises Simple, Comfortable Computing!

Consistent, a recognized name in India’s IT hardware and electronics space, unveiled its latest product: the PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo. It’s designed to cater to a broad range of everyday users—whether you’re a student, a working professional, or someone managing a home office. What makes it stand out? Honestly, it’s the back-to-basics approach. The goal here isn’t to dazzle with fancy extras but to deliver something that just works—comfortably and reliably.

Let’s start with the keyboard. It’s full-sized, has a slim form, and most notably, features soft, silent keys. That last bit might seem small, but if you’ve ever worked in a quiet space or shared office, you know how valuable that can be. No clacky noise, no unnecessary distractions. Just typing that feels smooth and stays quiet. Connectivity is through a straightforward USB interface. Nothing complicated here—you plug it in, and it’s ready to go. No drivers, no fuss.

The mouse pairs nicely with the keyboard in both design and functionality. It’s compact, responsive, and fits snugly in your hand. You can use it for hours without that awkward wrist strain that some bulkier models bring. Both pieces are crafted with ergonomics in mind—something you really come to appreciate when you’re hours deep into work or study.

An added touch is the 1.3-meter braided cable, which might sound like a small spec, but in practice, it means less tugging, more flexibility, and better durability. You can arrange your setup without feeling tethered by a short cable.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, shared a bit of the philosophy behind the product. “We wanted to create something simple, useful, and accessible for a wide range of users,” he said. “The PIXEL combo is not about big claims—it’s about getting the basics right. Comfortable typing, smooth navigation, and a design that fits naturally into daily life.” And that really sums it up. No over-the-top features here, just thoughtful design where it counts.

Looking at the physical specs, the entire combo weighs in at 479 grams—solid enough to feel durable, but still easy to shift around your workspace. The keyboard dimensions are 435 x 145 x 20 mm, and the mouse comes in at 112 x 66 x 36 mm. They’re compact without feeling cramped, which is a tricky balance to hit.

As for pricing, it’s positioned to be highly accessible. The PIXEL combo carries a maximum retail price of INR 750. It’s already available on Consistent’s official online store (shop.consistent.in), and if you prefer in-store shopping, it’s also being stocked by their extensive network of distributors and authorized retailers across India. Plus, there’s a 1-year warranty backing it, which adds a layer of reassurance.

Consistent Infosystems itself has been around since 2011, headquartered in New Delhi. They’ve carved out a sizable space in India’s IT hardware market. Beyond peripherals like keyboards and mice, their product line includes monitors, RAM, SSDs, graphic cards, and motherboards. They’re active in networking equipment—think routers and Wi-Fi USB adapters—and also have a notable footprint in the security sector with CCTV systems. Add to that toner cartridges, LED TVs, and audio devices, and you start to get a picture of a brand that’s aiming to be more than just a peripheral provider. With over 24 branches, a 400+ product portfolio, and a service network spanning 100+ centers, they claim to serve over 5 crore customers across the country.

With the PIXEL Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Consistent is doubling down on its mission to make dependable, everyday tech more affordable and accessible. It’s not about reinventing the wheel—just about making sure the wheel turns smoothly, day in and day out. For anyone looking for straightforward functionality without the hassle, it might just be the upgrade your workspace needs.