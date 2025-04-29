Are Your Ears Ready? CMF Unleashes Three New Earbuds in India, Starting Under Rs. 2,200!

Getting truly good sound without spending a fortune feels like a constant search, doesn’t it? We all crave that moment when our music just hits right, or when a podcast sounds crystal clear even with the world buzzing around us. If that sounds familiar, you’ll want to hear about what just landed in India. CMF by Nothing, the brand known for shaking things up with its distinct design and focus on value, just dropped not one, but three new true wireless earbud models: the CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus. And the best part? Prices kick off at a seriously accessible Rs. 2,199.

This isn’t just a minor refresh; CMF is expanding its audio lineup, bringing features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to even more price points. It feels like a direct answer to anyone who thought ANC was a premium luxury. Now, more of us can potentially shut out the noisy commute or find peace in a crowded cafe without emptying our wallets.

The official launch happened on April 28, 2025, as part of CMF’s event where they also introduced the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It shows CMF is serious about building a connected ecosystem of affordable, well-designed gadgets.

Let’s break down what each of these new earbuds brings to the table, and who they might be perfect for.

CMF Buds 2a: Your Wallet-Friendly Escape

Starting at Rs. 2,199, the CMF Buds 2a is the most budget-friendly option in the trio. Don’t let the price tag fool you, though. CMF packed in features you might not expect at this level. The Buds 2a come equipped with 12.4mm bio-fibre drivers. What does that mean for your music? It aims for a rich, full sound, tuned with Dirac technology to enhance your listening.

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing feature at this price point is Active Noise Cancellation. The Buds 2a offer up to 42dB of ANC. While maybe not the absolute highest level of noise cancellation available, for many, 42dB is enough to significantly reduce background distractions, making a train ride or a busy office far more bearable. They also include a Transparency Mode, letting you hear your surroundings without taking the earbuds out – handy when you need to listen for announcements or have a quick chat.

Call quality is also addressed with four HD microphones featuring Clear Voice Technology. This helps isolate your voice during calls, aiming for clearer conversations. On the battery front, CMF claims up to 8 hours of playback on the buds themselves with ANC off, and a total of up to 35.5 hours with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge of the case can give you about 5.5 hours of listening time. The Buds 2a also carry an IP54 rating, meaning they have some protection against dust and water splashes, which is reassuring for everyday use. You can pick them up in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange.

CMF Buds 2: Stepping Up the Audio Game

Moving up slightly, the CMF Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 2,699. These target users looking for enhanced audio performance and more robust ANC. Inside the Buds 2, you’ll find 11mm PMI drivers with Dirac Opteo tuning and N52 magnets. This setup is designed to deliver a more dynamic and refined sound experience compared to the 2a.

The ANC here gets a bump to up to 48dB of hybrid noise cancellation. Hybrid ANC uses microphones both inside and outside the earbud to cancel a wider range of frequencies, providing a more effective shield against noise. The Buds 2 also introduce a Spatial Audio Effect, adding a sense of depth and immersion to compatible content.

For calls, the Buds 2 feature six HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0. This suggests an improvement in call clarity, especially in windy conditions. Battery life sees a significant jump, with up to 13.5 hours on the buds (ANC off) and an impressive total of up to 55 hours with the case. A 10-minute quick charge can provide up to 7.5 hours of playback with the case. The Buds 2 have an IP55 rating, offering better dust and water resistance than the 2a. Color options include Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange.

CMF Buds 2 Plus: The Premium Experience

At the top of this new lineup sits the CMF Buds 2 Plus, priced at Rs. 3,299. These are for the audio enthusiasts who want the best possible sound quality and the most advanced noise cancellation features CMF offers in this series. The Buds 2 Plus boast 12mm LCP drivers and support for the high-resolution LDAC audio codec. They are also certified for Hi-Res Wireless Audio, promising a richer, more detailed listening experience, especially with high-quality audio files.

The ANC on the Buds 2 Plus is the most powerful of the three, reaching up to 50dB of hybrid noise cancellation with a Smart Adaptive Mode. This mode can automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation based on your surroundings, providing a more seamless experience. They also include hearing compensation and a personalised sound experience feature, likely through the Nothing X app, which tailors the audio profile to your specific hearing.

Like the Buds 2, the Plus model has six HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 for excellent call quality. Battery life is the best of the bunch, offering up to 14 hours on the buds (ANC off) and a staggering total of up to 61.5 hours with the case. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 8.5 hours of playback with the case. The Buds 2 Plus share the IP55 rating with the Buds 2. Color options are Blue and Light Grey.

Shared Features and the CMF Ecosystem

Beyond their individual strengths, all three models share some common ground. They all feature Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, allowing users to adjust the bass levels to their preference. They support Bluetooth 5.4 for stable connectivity and offer dual device connection, letting you switch between two devices easily. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are also supported for quick and easy pairing with Android and Windows devices.

Control comes via touch and tap gestures on the earbuds, and you can customize settings, EQ, and ANC levels through the Nothing X app. A notable integration mentioned is the ability to access ChatGPT via the earbuds when connected to a Nothing phone, hinting at deeper integration within the CMF/Nothing ecosystem. All three cases house a 460mAh battery, with the individual earbud battery sizes varying slightly between models (43mAh for Buds 2a, 53mAh for Buds 2 and 2 Plus).

Availability for the CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus is through Flipkart and select retail partners across India. This wide availability means getting your hands on them should be straightforward.

The launch of these three earbuds at competitive price points is a clear statement from CMF. They are aiming to make features like effective ANC and higher-quality audio accessible to a broader audience in India. Whether you’re on a tight budget, looking for a solid all-rounder, or want the best audio experience without venturing into the premium price bracket, CMF now has an option for you. It feels like a smart move, giving consumers choice while maintaining the brand’s identity of thoughtful design and compelling features. This expanded lineup definitely makes the audio landscape in India more interesting.