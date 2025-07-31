Armor Version.H1 Wired Gaming Headphones Review: Read this before buying!

As someone who spends a fair bit of time trying & testing various gaming audio setups, I recently got my hands on the Armor Version.H1 Wired Gaming Headphones. The headphones are co-created and launched by a popular YouTuber, Mythpat. The unit I tested came in the bright and slightly audacious Orange White variant. These over-ear headphones are priced at ₹2,999 in India, making them quite an accessible pick for gamers on a budget. So, let’s find out if they’re worth buying or not in this review.

Key Takeaways

Solid audio fidelity thanks to 50mm neodymium drivers.

Built-in 7.1 virtual surround sound enhances immersion for compatible games.

Detachable, unidirectional microphone ensures decent voice clarity.

Comfort-focused design with breathable fabric earcups.

RGB LED loop lights add a customizable visual flair.

USB Type-C connectivity with a USB-A adapter makes it broadly compatible.

Inline audio controller provides quick access to essential controls.

Well-rounded features for the price point.

Design and Build Quality

The moment I pulled these out of the box, the Orange White color combo grabbed my attention. It’s bold, almost playfully so, and a welcome departure from the usual black-clad gaming headsets. The build is mostly plastic with metallic arms which attaches both ear cups to the headband. This combination of plastic & metal for body makes it sturdy enough for daily use. The padded headband adds to the overall comfort, and despite housing 50mm drivers, the headset remains relatively lightweight, a key factor during long hours of gaming.

The 2.5-meter braided cable is a thoughtful touch. It resists tangling and adds to the headset’s durability, which is often a sore point for wired options. The generous length also makes it easy to connect to setups tucked away under desks or across tables. The modern USB Type-C interface, combined with a USB-A adapter, ensures you’re covered whether you’re using newer laptops or older desktops. That’s a flexibility win.

One standout aesthetic feature is the RGB LED loop lighting on each earcup. It’s bright, clean, and not overly flashy. You can cycle through lighting modes or disable them completely using a long press on the inline controller. This small detail lets you sync the headset’s look with your setup or just tone things down when needed.

Comfort and Ergonomics

Comfort-wise, the Version.H1 delivers more than I expected. The “cloud cushion” earcups, with their breathable fabric and mesh lining, are soft and genuinely comfortable. They encase the ears well without creating excessive pressure, even over multi-hour sessions. The breathable material helps prevent heat buildup, a common issue with leatherette earcups, especially in India’s climate.

Even better, the cushions are detachable. That means you can replace them when they inevitably wear out, something many budget headsets ignore. The headband is adjustable and holds its position well, giving a secure but non-constricting fit. Combined with the headset’s light weight, it makes for a pretty painless wear experience, even over back-to-back gaming sessions.

Audio Performance

With its 50mm neodymium drivers, the Armor Version.H1 delivers a full-bodied audio experience. In my tests, the sound gets loud (up to 105 dB sensitivity) without cracking or distorting.

In titles like Valorant and Call of Duty, positional cues like footsteps and gunfire came through cleanly. The tuning leans slightly toward balance rather than heavy bass, which I appreciate while gaming but it’s a letdown while listening to music or watching videos. It keeps mids and highs crisp and distinct, while still delivering enough low-end punch for things like explosions and cinematic sequences.

The built-in 7.1 virtual surround sound is a standout feature at this price point. Activating it through the inline controller immediately widened the soundstage in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2. It creates a more enveloping audio experience, allowing me to better perceive the direction and distance of sounds in a virtual 3D space. While virtual surround sound often cannot compete with true physical surround sound setups, for a gaming headset in this category, it performs really well, adding a noticeable layer of immersion. I’m curious to see how the promised companion app will further let users tweak surround and EQ settings when it’s released.

For casual content consumption, be it Spotify playlists or Netflix, the sound holds up. It won’t satisfy audio purists, sure, but it doesn’t need to. The soundstage is wide enough, vocals come through clearly, and there’s decent layering between instruments.

Microphone Performance

The detachable, unidirectional mic gets a thumbs up from me. It’s easy to plug in and remove, and when in use, it picks up voice with admirable clarity. In team chats, I never got complaints about volume or background noise. The “noise-focusing” aspect of the unidirectional microphone works to some extent in isolating my voice from ambient sounds like keyboard clicks or fan noise, though it won’t completely eliminate them in a very noisy environment.

The boom arm is flexible, letting you find the right angle quickly. For the price, the mic quality is right where it needs to be – definitely usable for calls, streaming, or multiplayer gaming.

Inline Audio Controller and Features

This little inline controller is more useful than it looks. The volume knob has a nice, smooth action to it, and the mic mute toggle is quick and reliable. You also get an EQ mode button to cycle sound profiles, and the RGB control button that lets you play with the lighting.

Honestly, having these physical controls is a huge plus. I didn’t have to alt-tab out of games to make audio tweaks or mute the mic mid-call. It’s practical, it works, and it keeps your focus where it should be: in-game.

Compatibility and Software

Armor Version.H1 plays nice with PCs, laptops, and consoles. Plugging it into my PC and laptop was seamless, and it just worked. Console support is decent, though mic functionality can be a mixed bag depending on the game and system. That’s fairly common for USB-connected headsets.

The software side isn’t quite ready yet! Armor promises a companion app soon, which will presumably unlock more control over EQ and virtual surround features. Right now, you can only use the inline controller, but it already covers the basics well. As of my review, the app was not available for testing.

Specifications

Form Factor: Wired, over-ear gaming headset

Wired, over-ear gaming headset Connectivity: USB Type-C (with included USB-C → USB-A adapter)

USB Type-C (with included USB-C → USB-A adapter) Drivers: 50 mm neodymium

50 mm neodymium Sound Output: Up to 105 dB sensitivity

Up to 105 dB sensitivity Surround Sound: Built-in 7.1 virtual surround

Built-in 7.1 virtual surround Microphone: Detachable, unidirectional (noise-focusing)

Detachable, unidirectional (noise-focusing) Earcups: Breathable fabric with mesh lining (“cloud cushion”); detachable

Breathable fabric with mesh lining (“cloud cushion”); detachable Cable: 2.5 m braided cable for added durability

2.5 m braided cable for added durability Inline Audio Controller: Volume knob, Mic mute toggle, EQ mode switch, LED RGB control

Volume knob, Mic mute toggle, EQ mode switch, LED RGB control Lighting: RGB LED loop lights with cycle-off/long-press off feature

RGB LED loop lights with cycle-off/long-press off feature Compatibility: PC, laptops, consoles (mic support may vary)

PC, laptops, consoles (mic support may vary) Software: Companion app available soon for EQ & surround tuning

Companion app available soon for EQ & surround tuning Replaceable Parts: Ear cushions are replaceable

Ear cushions are replaceable Material & Design: Bold color options; made in China

Bold color options; made in China Warranty: 1-year manufacturer coverage

1-year manufacturer coverage Price: ₹2,999 (includes shipping & taxes)

Verdict

If you’re a gamer in India hunting for a headset that hits most of the right notes without breaking your budget, the Armor Version.H1 is a strong contender. For ₹2,999, you’re getting a balanced sound profile, a surprisingly good virtual surround experience, and a mic that’s genuinely useful. Comfort-wise, it’s a win, thanks to those plush, breathable earcups and lightweight design.

Yes, it’s wired, and yes, it’s mostly plastic. But the thoughtful additions, like the detachable mic, swappable cushions, and inline control, give it legs. And the RGB flair doesn’t hurt either.

If you’re mostly on PC or laptop and want an affordable, comfortable headset with strong gaming performance and a few nice extras, this one’s well worth considering.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: Is the Armor Version.H1 compatible with PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S?

A1: Yes, the Armor Version.H1 is compatible with PCs, laptops, and consoles. However, microphone support may vary on certain console games or platforms due to their specific audio input requirements. It connects via USB Type-C or USB-A.

Q2: Does the 7.1 virtual surround sound require any software to work?

A2: The built-in 7.1 virtual surround sound can be toggled directly from the inline audio controller without needing additional software. However, Armor mentions a companion app coming soon that will allow for more detailed EQ and surround sound tuning.

Q3: Can I use these headphones for listening to music or watching movies?

A3: Yes, the Armor Version.H1 headphones perform well for music and movie consumption. The 50mm neodymium drivers provide a balanced sound profile.

Q4: Are the earcups replaceable if they get worn out?

A4: Yes, the ear cushions on the Armor Version.H1 are designed to be detachable and replaceable, which is a convenient feature for long-term use and maintenance.

Q5: What is the warranty period for the Armor Version.H1?

A5: The Armor Version.H1 comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, covering any manufacturing defects.