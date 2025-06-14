Aston Martin’s F1 Touchdown: The realme GT 7 Dream Edition Hits Indian Shores – Should You Rev Up Your Wallet?

realme, a prominent smartphone brand in the Indian market, has officially commenced sales for its highly anticipated realme GT 7 Dream Edition. This device, developed in partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, represents a blend of high-performance technology and motorsport-inspired design. The sale began on June 13, 2025, offering Indian consumers a chance to acquire a smartphone positioned as a collector’s item.

Key Takeaways:

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition, a collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, is now available in India.

Priced at ₹49,999, it offers a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Special features include an Aston Martin Racing Green finish, an engraved Silver Wings Emblem, and an exclusive collector’s box.

Buyers can opt for up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Purchases made between June 13 and June 19, 2025, receive 1-year complimentary Extra Screen Damage Protection.

The GT 7 series integrates Google’s Gemini AI, with co-developed features like AI Translator, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Tools 2.0.

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition arrives in a distinctive Aston Martin Racing Green finish. Its design incorporates aerodynamic flow-lines, drawing visual cues from high-speed race cars. This attention to detail extends to the device’s rear, where a Silver Wings Emblem is precisely engraved. The collector’s appeal is further amplified by its exclusive packaging, which includes a specially designed Silver Wing case and a race car-inspired SIM ejector pin. This thoughtful presentation aims to resonate with those who value precision engineering and distinctive aesthetics.

Under the hood, the realme GT 7 Dream Edition is equipped with a substantial 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This configuration, the sole variant for this special edition, is priced at ₹49,999.

To enhance the launch experience, realme has introduced several compelling offers. Consumers can avail themselves of up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options through various leading bank partners. An additional incentive for early adopters includes 1-year complimentary Extra Screen Damage Protection. This protection is applicable for devices purchased between June 13 and June 19, 2025, providing value for new owners. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition will continue to be available for purchase even after this initial sale period, ensuring accessibility for fans and collectors looking to acquire this limited-edition smartphone.

A significant technological aspect of the GT 7 series is its integration of Gemini AI, Google’s multimodal AI model. realme and Google have collaborated to develop several smart features for this series. These include AI Translator for real-time translation, AI Eraser 2.0 for intelligent photo editing, and AI Tools 2.0 for content creation. These AI capabilities target a diverse user base, including creators, professionals, and students across India, aiming to empower them with advanced functionalities.

The GT 7 Dream Edition can be purchased from realme.com and Amazon.in. For those preferring an in-person buying experience, the device is also available at mainline stores across the country. Bank offers, including the up to 12 months no-cost EMI, are supported by HDFC, AXIS, KOTAK, OneCard, DBS, BOB, AU J&K, SBI, and ICICI, both online and at physical retail locations.

This launch underscores realme’s strategy to push boundaries in smartphone design and innovation. By associating with a brand like Aston Martin, realme aims to deliver products that connect with India’s performance-driven and design-conscious consumers. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition is positioned not just as a smartphone, but as a statement piece, blending cutting-edge mobile technology with the heritage of motorsport. Its features, from the deep Aston Martin Racing Green finish to the AI-powered capabilities, are designed to create a unique ownership experience in the premium flagship category.

The realme GT 7 Dream Edition, with its 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, remains a single, high-end offering at its price point. The inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 6,000 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, positions it as a device built for demanding tasks. The device features a 7,000mAh battery complemented by 120W fast charging, capable of reaching 100% in a reported 40 minutes. It also includes a 50MP triple rear camera system and a 32MP front camera. The phone also boasts an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

This collaboration marks a significant step for realme in the premium segment, leveraging the appeal of the Aston Martin brand to differentiate its product. The targeted demographic comprises young, tech-savvy individuals who appreciate both performance and exclusive design. The integration of Google’s Gemini AI further adds a layer of smart functionality, aiming to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience. The various purchase offers, particularly the EMI options and the screen damage protection, are designed to make the device more accessible to a wider audience within the premium smartphone segment. The company has stated its commitment to providing four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for the GT 7 series, indicating a long-term support approach for its flagship lineup.