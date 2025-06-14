Aston Martin’s F1 Touchdown: The realme GT 7 Dream Edition Hits Indian Shores – Should You Rev Up Your Wallet?

realme, a prominent smartphone brand in the Indian market, has officially commenced sales for its highly anticipated realme GT 7 Dream Edition. This device, developed in partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, represents a blend of high-performance technology and motorsport-inspired design. The sale began on June 13, 2025, offering Indian consumers a chance to acquire a smartphone positioned as a collector’s item.
Key Takeaways:
- The realme GT 7 Dream Edition, a collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, is now available in India.
- Priced at ₹49,999, it offers a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.
- Special features include an Aston Martin Racing Green finish, an engraved Silver Wings Emblem, and an exclusive collector’s box.
- Buyers can opt for up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.
- Purchases made between June 13 and June 19, 2025, receive 1-year complimentary Extra Screen Damage Protection.
- The GT 7 series integrates Google’s Gemini AI, with co-developed features like AI Translator, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Tools 2.0.
The realme GT 7 Dream Edition arrives in a distinctive Aston Martin Racing Green finish. Its design incorporates aerodynamic flow-lines, drawing visual cues from high-speed race cars. This attention to detail extends to the device’s rear, where a Silver Wings Emblem is precisely engraved. The collector’s appeal is further amplified by its exclusive packaging, which includes a specially designed Silver Wing case and a race car-inspired SIM ejector pin. This thoughtful presentation aims to resonate with those who value precision engineering and distinctive aesthetics.
Under the hood, the realme GT 7 Dream Edition is equipped with a substantial 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This configuration, the sole variant for this special edition, is priced at ₹49,999.
To enhance the launch experience, realme has introduced several compelling offers. Consumers can avail themselves of up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options through various leading bank partners. An additional incentive for early adopters includes 1-year complimentary Extra Screen Damage Protection. This protection is applicable for devices purchased between June 13 and June 19, 2025, providing value for new owners. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition will continue to be available for purchase even after this initial sale period, ensuring accessibility for fans and collectors looking to acquire this limited-edition smartphone.
A significant technological aspect of the GT 7 series is its integration of Gemini AI, Google’s multimodal AI model. realme and Google have collaborated to develop several smart features for this series. These include AI Translator for real-time translation, AI Eraser 2.0 for intelligent photo editing, and AI Tools 2.0 for content creation. These AI capabilities target a diverse user base, including creators, professionals, and students across India, aiming to empower them with advanced functionalities.
The GT 7 Dream Edition can be purchased from realme.com and Amazon.in. For those preferring an in-person buying experience, the device is also available at mainline stores across the country. Bank offers, including the up to 12 months no-cost EMI, are supported by HDFC, AXIS, KOTAK, OneCard, DBS, BOB, AU J&K, SBI, and ICICI, both online and at physical retail locations.
This launch underscores realme’s strategy to push boundaries in smartphone design and innovation. By associating with a brand like Aston Martin, realme aims to deliver products that connect with India’s performance-driven and design-conscious consumers. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition is positioned not just as a smartphone, but as a statement piece, blending cutting-edge mobile technology with the heritage of motorsport. Its features, from the deep Aston Martin Racing Green finish to the AI-powered capabilities, are designed to create a unique ownership experience in the premium flagship category.
The realme GT 7 Dream Edition, with its 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, remains a single, high-end offering at its price point. The inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 6,000 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, positions it as a device built for demanding tasks. The device features a 7,000mAh battery complemented by 120W fast charging, capable of reaching 100% in a reported 40 minutes. It also includes a 50MP triple rear camera system and a 32MP front camera. The phone also boasts an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
This collaboration marks a significant step for realme in the premium segment, leveraging the appeal of the Aston Martin brand to differentiate its product. The targeted demographic comprises young, tech-savvy individuals who appreciate both performance and exclusive design. The integration of Google’s Gemini AI further adds a layer of smart functionality, aiming to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience. The various purchase offers, particularly the EMI options and the screen damage protection, are designed to make the device more accessible to a wider audience within the premium smartphone segment. The company has stated its commitment to providing four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for the GT 7 series, indicating a long-term support approach for its flagship lineup.