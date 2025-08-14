ASUS Announces NUC 15 Performance Mini PC with Intel Core Ultra Processors and NVIDIA RTX GPUs

ASUS has unveiled the NUC 15 Performance, a barebone mini PC aimed squarely at business users and creative professionals who need serious computing power in a compact form. Packed into a 3-liter chassis, this system offers the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 (Series 2) processors alongside NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 Laptop GPUs, making it suitable for everything from complex data crunching to high-end visual work.

Key details at a glance

• The NUC 15 Performance is sold as a barebone kit, meaning you’ll need to add your own operating system, RAM, and SSD.

• It runs on either the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or Ultra 7 255HX, delivering up to an 18% performance boost over earlier NUC models.

• Graphics options include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, each promising roughly double the visual power of past NUC generations.

• Supports up to five displays through HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and Thunderbolt 4 connections.

• Comes with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 for wireless speeds up to 2.4 times faster than older Wi-Fi standards.

Because this is a NUC Kit, users can tailor it to their exact needs, choosing their preferred OS, RAM, and storage. Both available processors are built with AI performance in mind, enhancing multitasking and accelerating workloads. ASUS even includes a stand so the unit can sit vertically or horizontally, and the chassis itself is logo-free, making it easy for businesses to apply their own branding.

On the graphics side, the RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs bring advanced AI-driven visuals, NVIDIA DLSS 4, and NVIDIA Studio support. They also unlock access to NVIDIA NIM microservices, ready-to-use AI models that can help developers build anything from smart assistants to custom automation tools.

Connectivity is another strong point. The NUC 15 Performance can drive five monitors at once via two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port. This setup could be especially useful for professions that rely on large amounts of simultaneous data or multiple workspaces, think AI research, video editing, or finance. Wireless performance is equally forward-looking, with Wi-Fi 7 for faster transfer speeds and Bluetooth 5.4 for stable device connections.

ASUS has also worked on keeping things cool and quiet. The QuietFlow cooling system uses three fans and a dual vapor chamber, with fan speeds that adjust automatically depending on workload. The airflow-focused chassis design helps prevent overheating, ensuring performance remains consistent during demanding tasks. Quiet operation means you can tackle work like video editing or virtual meetings without being distracted by fan noise.

As a bonus, eligible purchases of the NUC 15 Performance will include a free three-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud, giving buyers access to professional-grade creative tools right out of the gate. The mini PC is set to be available in India through major retail partners, though pricing details have yet to be announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the processor options for the ASUS NUC 15 Performance?

A1: The ASUS NUC 15 Performance is available with either an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor.

Q2: Which graphics cards are available in the ASUS NUC 15 Performance?

A2: Users can configure the PC with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU.

Q3: What does it mean that the NUC 15 Performance is a barebone mini PC?

A3: A barebone mini PC means the system does not come with an operating system, RAM, or a solid-state drive (SSD) pre-installed. Users must buy and install these components themselves to build a complete PC.

Q4: How many displays can the NUC 15 Performance support?

A4: The mini PC can support up to five displays simultaneously.