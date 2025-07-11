ASUS Announces Prime Day Deals with Discounts Up to 58%

ASUS, the Taiwan-based tech giant, has launched its Prime Day Sale in India, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of laptops, including both gaming and non-gaming models. With price cuts reaching as high as 58%, these deals cater to various types of users, from gamers and hybrid workers to creators and students.

Key Takeaways:

Up to 58% off on a wide selection of laptops

Offers cover both gaming and non-gaming models

The Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) is featured as an Amazon Special

Special offers on the Zenbook 14 OLED run from July 12 to July 16

No-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and exchange bonuses up to ₹5,000

ASUS has also introduced the Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) in a new Jade Black color. Available exclusively on Amazon, this sleek laptop will be on sale from July 12 to July 16, with discounts bringing its price down from ₹1,17,990 to ₹89,990. Thanks to certain bank offers, the final price could drop to ₹86,990.

The Zenbook 14 OLED is marketed as ASUS’ latest AI-powered PC, designed for both productivity and high-performance tasks on the go. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Processor, this laptop includes a 50 TOPS NPU to enhance AI tasks like content creation and system optimization.

Additionally, buyers can take advantage of instant bank discounts up to 10% on select cards, exchange offers on eligible devices, and the option for no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.

Featured Laptop Deals

Gaming & Creator Laptops:

ASUS Vivobook 16X (K3605VC-RP492WS): Equipped with an RTX 3050 GPU, priced at ₹73,990 (original MRP: ₹102,990) – 39% off

TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCR-HN054W): With an RTX 3050, now available for ₹63,990 (was ₹87,990) – 38% off

ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS): Featuring an RTX 5050, priced at ₹139,990 (original MRP: ₹173,990) – 24% off

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VM-RP057WS): Powered by an RTX 5060, discounted to ₹119,990 (from ₹149,990) – 25% off

TUF Gaming F16 (FX677VU-RL055WS): With an RTX 4050, now at ₹84,990 (original MRP: ₹108,990) – 28% off

Non-Gaming Laptops:

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-NJ3321WS): Powered by a Core i3 13th Gen processor, now ₹32,990 (was ₹51,990) – 58% off

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (E1404FA-NK3325WS): Featuring Ryzen 3 7320U, priced at ₹28,990 (original price: ₹43,990) – 34% off

ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1502VA-BQ836WS): Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core H series processor, now at ₹47,990 (original MRP: ₹70,990) – 32% off

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA-PZ163WS): With Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Arc graphics, now at ₹113,990 (was ₹158,990) – 28% off

These deals are designed to suit a variety of customers, whether you’re looking for a laptop for gaming, content creation, or everyday use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When does the ASUS Prime Day Sale start and end?

A1: The sale kicks off on July 12, and special offers on the Zenbook 14 OLED will run through July 16.

Q2: What is the maximum discount offered by ASUS during Prime Day?

A2: Discounts of up to 58% are available across different laptop models during the sale.

Q3: Are there any special offers for the new Zenbook 14 OLED?

A3: Yes, the Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) is available as an Amazon Special during Prime Day, discounted to ₹89,990 (down from ₹1,17,990). With select bank offers, the price could go as low as ₹86,990.

Q4: Can I get EMI options or exchange offers during the sale?

A4: Yes, ASUS is offering no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000 on eligible devices.

Q5: What kind of processors are available in the new Zenbook 14 OLED?

A5: The Zenbook 14 OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Processor, which includes a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU for AI-driven tasks like content creation and system optimization.