ASUS Elevates Laptop Experience with New AI-Powered Vivobook S Series in India

ASUS has stepped up its game with the expansion of its Vivobook S series, unveiling four sleek, lightweight laptops aimed at redefining portable computing in India. The newly introduced models — Vivobook S14 (S3407QA), Vivobook S14 (S3407CA), Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA), and Vivobook S16 (S3607VA) — feature refined metallic designs and intelligent AI integrations. These additions are clearly built with a focus on durability, immersive visuals, and everyday performance, targeting students, professionals, and creators alike.

Key Takeaways:

ASUS introduces four new Vivobook S laptops in India: S14 (S3407QA/CA) and S16 (S3607CA/VA).

The lineup offers a premium metal build and AI-powered features, including Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Series options.

Each laptop includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and 100GB Microsoft 365 Basic OneDrive storage for a year.

Prices start at INR 69,990 for the Vivobook S16 (S3607VA).

Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) stands out with Qualcomm Snapdragon X and 45 TOPS NPU.

Displays range from 2.5K IPS to FHD+ OLED across 14- and 16-inch models.

All laptops come equipped with FHD IR cameras, privacy shutters, and Windows Hello support.

A New Chapter for Vivobook in India

ASUS has long struck a chord with Indian buyers who value a balance of performance, portability, and price. This new S14 and S16 lineup builds on that momentum. “With the launch of our new Vivobook S14 and S16 models, we’re building on that success by offering more enhanced, AI-ready laptops that cater to evolving user expectations,” said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India. He emphasized the brand’s push towards smarter, more personalized computing experiences tailored for various lifestyles.

Interestingly, ASUS is hinting at upcoming color variants under a campaign called ‘Your Vibe. Your Tribe,’ which suggests a growing emphasis on personalization. All models also ship pre-loaded with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and 100GB of OneDrive storage, offering a solid starting point for hybrid and digital-first routines.

Deep Dive into the New Vivobook S Lineup

Vivobook S14 (S3407QA): The AI-Powered Leap This model is ASUS’ flag-bearer for AI integration. Powered by a Snapdragon X Series processor and a 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, the Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) fits squarely into Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC category. Despite its cutting-edge internals, it remains surprisingly lightweight due to a sandwich metal construction. Battery life reaches an impressive 30.5 hours on a single charge. The 14-inch 2.5K IPS display (400 nits, 100% sRGB) rounds out a package designed for extended mobile use.

Specs:

Snapdragon X1E-78-100, Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS)

14″ 2.5K IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

70WHr battery, up to 30.5 hours

16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Approx. 1.35 kg, Starting at INR 74,990

Vivobook S14 (S3407CA): Smart, Everyday AI PC Ideal for daily productivity, the S3407CA is fitted with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor and Intel AI Boost NPU (13 TOPS). The laptop’s display is a 14-inch FHD+ IPS panel that keeps things easy on the eyes during long hours. Its build mirrors the QA variant, and with a battery life of up to 20 hours, it’s a dependable partner for daily tasks.

Specs:

Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, Intel Graphics, 13 TOPS NPU

14″ FHD+ IPS, 16:10, 300 nits

70WHr battery, up to 20 hours

16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Approx. 1.39 kg, Starting at INR 80,990

Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA): Big Screen, Subtle Power If you prefer more screen space, this one’s for you. The S3607CA houses the same Intel Core Ultra 7 chip as the CA variant but in a 16-inch body. Users can choose between a 144Hz IPS panel or a richer FHD+ OLED option. The battery life remains solid at up to 20 hours. With military-grade durability and a focus on display quality, this model seems tailored for creators and multitaskers.

Specs:

Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 13 TOPS NPU

16″ FHD+ IPS (144Hz) or OLED

70WHr battery, up to 20 hours

16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Approx. 1.4 kg, Starting at INR 82,990

Vivobook S16 (S3607VA): Performance You Can Carry Designed for those who want dependable power in a slim frame, the S3607VA comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It features a 144Hz FHD+ IPS screen and offers the same structural integrity as the OLED sibling, albeit with a more traditional display setup. It’s a practical pick for professionals who travel often.

Specs:

Intel Core i7-13620H, Intel UHD Graphics

16″ FHD+ IPS, 144Hz

70WHr battery

16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Approx. 1.4 kg, Starting at INR 69,990

Availability:

S14 (S3407QA): ASUS e-shop, Flipkart

S14 (S3407CA): ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales

S16 OLED (S3607CA): ASUS e-shop, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores

S16 (S3607VA): ASUS e-shop, Amazon

The Future of AI in Personal Computing

This lineup is more than just a spec bump. ASUS’ emphasis on AI features reflects a broader shift in the computing world. Copilot+ PCs and integrated NPUs (like Qualcomm Hexagon and Intel AI Boost) are pushing AI processing to the edge—literally onto our laps. It’s about faster, smarter, and more private computing. Whether it’s noise-cancelled video calls or enhanced local AI tools, the potential here is immense.

FAQs

Q1: Difference between S3407QA and S3407CA?

A1: The QA uses Snapdragon X and 45 TOPS NPU for heavy AI, offering 30.5h battery; the CA uses Intel Core Ultra with 13 TOPS NPU and 20h battery. QA has a higher-res 2.5K screen.

Q2: Is Microsoft Office included?

A2: Yes, Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and 100GB OneDrive storage (1 year) come pre-installed.

Q3: Display options for 16-inch models?

A3: S3607CA offers IPS 144Hz or FHD+ OLED; S3607VA has IPS 144Hz.

Q4: Are these good for gaming or design?

A4: These laptops handle light design and casual use well, but lack discrete GPUs for intensive gaming or heavy 3D work.

Q5: What’s “sandwich metal design”?

A5: It’s a construction approach using layered metal for durability without adding bulk, making the laptop both sturdy and sleek.

Q6: What is a Copilot+ PC?

A6: A new AI-focused category of Windows PCs with NPUs exceeding 40 TOPS, deeply integrated with Microsoft Copilot features for local AI processing.

Q7: Are more color options coming?

A7: Yes, ASUS plans to release new colors under the ‘Your Vibe. Your Tribe’ campaign soon.