ASUS Expands PC Accessories Line-up in India

ASUS launches a new range of PC peripherals in India, including JoGeek SSDs and RAM, GaN chargers, USB-C cables, and connectivity docks.

By Swayam Malhotra
5 Min Read
ASUS, the well-known Taiwanese tech giant, has expanded its presence in India with the launch of a new range of PC peripherals. The move is aimed at strengthening its ecosystem in the country by offering not only PCs but also the essential accessories that go with them. The latest line-up covers everything from high-speed storage to charging solutions and connectivity hubs. It is designed for professionals, gamers, creators, and just about anyone who relies on their ASUS devices for work or entertainment.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, noted that this marks the first time high-performance RAM and SSDs from JoGeek, one of ASUS’s subsidiaries, are being introduced to the Indian market.

Key Takeaways

  • ASUS has launched a new PC peripheral line in India, featuring products from its subsidiary JoGeek.
  • The range includes high-performance RAM and SSDs, charging cables, GaN chargers, and USB-C docks.
  • JoGeek SSDs come in 512GB and 1TB capacities with read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and a 5-year warranty.
  • JoGeek RAM is available in 8GB DDR4 3200MT/s and 16GB DDR5 5600MT/s, both backed by a 10-year warranty.
  • The new ASUS 100W GaN charger can power multiple devices at once through two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

New Product Range and Features

The new line-up is quite broad and aims to cover different kinds of everyday and professional needs.

For storage, ASUS has introduced the JoGeek PCIe M.2 2280 Gen4 SSDs in 512GB and 1TB sizes. These drives deliver impressive performance with read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 5,900 MB/s. Each model comes with a 5-year warranty for long-term reliability.

In terms of memory, JoGeek is offering two RAM options. The first is an 8GB DDR4 3200MT/s module, while the second is a faster 16GB DDR5 5600MT/s module. Both carry a 10-year warranty, which is notably longer than many standard offerings in the market.

ASUS has also introduced the 100W 3-Port GaN Charger (AC100-02). This compact charger supports multiple fast-charging standards and is equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, making it possible to charge several devices at the same time. It is built with durable PC material to ensure safety and durability.

Two new USB-C cables have also been launched. The ROG 240W USB-C Cable (LCR50) supports up to 240W charging power and features an aluminum and nylon build for added strength. The ASUS 100W USB-C Cable (LCA51) supports up to 100W charging. Both cables also handle USB 2.0 data transfer.

For connectivity, ASUS has released two USB-C docks. The ASUS 4-in-1 USB-C Dock (DC110) is a compact solution that comes with USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and an HDMI 2.0 output while also supporting up to 100W of power delivery. For users who need more versatility, the ASUS 8-in-1 USB-C Dock (DC210) provides additional USB ports, an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, as well as SD and TF card slots, making it a more complete option for those with larger setups.

Q1. What is a GaN charger?

A1. A GaN charger uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) instead of traditional silicon. This material allows chargers to be smaller and more efficient, making them ideal for travel.

Q2. What is the difference between DDR4 and DDR5 RAM?

A2. DDR5 is a newer generation of RAM that offers higher speeds and lower power consumption compared to DDR4. The JoGeek DDR5 5600 RAM, for instance, has a faster clock speed than the JoGeek DDR4 3200 RAM.

Q3. What is a USB-C dock used for?

A3. A USB-C dock is a hub that connects to a computer using a single USB-C port. It adds multiple other ports, such as USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet, to let you connect more devices and accessories.

BySwayam Malhotra
