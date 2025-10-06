ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop

In the world of business laptops, the demands are very specific. A device must be reliable, secure, and durable, and it must also be easy to use and powerful enough to handle all kinds of work. ASUS has a history of making laptops for professionals, and the new ASUS ExpertBook B3 is their latest model. This laptop is a complete rethinking of design language and product improvements. It is made for professionals who need a computer that is more than just a tool; they need a partner. I have been using the ASUS ExpertBook B3 with 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The review unit I have is in the Gentle Grey color. My goal was to see if this laptop is a good choice for a professional in India or not! So, here are my findings.

Key Takeaways

The laptop has a durable, thin, and light design that is great for travel.

It is equipped with a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, which provides excellent performance.

The laptop has a very high level of enterprise-grade security from hardware to software.

The keyboard is spill-resistant and comfortable for long typing sessions.

ASUS has added many useful AI-powered tools for meetings and productivity.

The battery provides a good all-day battery life.

The thermal system is designed to keep the laptop cool even when it is used in a dock.

Design and Build

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 feels like a premium business laptop. The Gentle Grey finish on my unit gives it an elegant and professional look. The lid is made of an aluminum alloy, and the rest of the chassis is reinforced with a C-shaped structure that enhances the body strength by up to 20%. The laptop is also very thin and light. The 14-inch version starts at just 1.42 kg and is 1.29 cm thin. This makes it very easy to carry in a bag for business trips and for working on the go.

The laptop has a lot of features that are made to make it durable. It has been tested to meet MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards. This includes 24 different tests for things like drops, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. For example, the ports are reinforced and can withstand up to 9 kgs of pull and stress. The display panel can handle up to 28 kgs of pressure. The keyboard is spill-resistant and can withstand up to 78cc of liquid spills, which is a very useful feature for a person who works in a cafe or on the go. The laptop also has a new coating that provides 2.5 times more wear resistance than the industry standard.

Display and Visual Experience

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 has a 14-inch IPS display with a 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution. The screen has an anti-glare panel that helps reduce eye strain. The 16:10 aspect ratio provides 7% more screen area compared to a standard 16:9 display. This is great for a person who works with documents and spreadsheets. The screen has a brightness of 400 nits, which is good for a bright office or a cafe.

The display also has a 144Hz refresh rate. This makes the user experience very smooth. Scrolling through documents and websites feels fluid and responsive. The display is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions, which is good for people who use the laptop for long hours.

Performance and AI Features

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2). My review unit has the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with 32 GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. This is a powerful combination for a business laptop. The new processor has a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI tasks. This NPU provides up to 13 NPU TOPS of performance, which helps speed up AI-powered tools. The laptop can handle a lot of tasks at once without any lag.

The laptop also comes with a lot of useful AI features. The ASUS ExpertMeet tool is a self-developed AI meeting tool that runs on the laptop itself, so your business secrets are safe. It can provide a real-time summary of a meeting, transcribe the conversation, and even translate in real-time. The laptop also has AI audio and camera tools that can filter out background noise, so you can be heard clearly in any environment. The AI camera can keep you centered in the video frame during a call, even if you move around.

Enterprise Grade Security

Security is a major focus for the ASUS ExpertBook B3. ASUS has a security architecture called ExpertGuardian that provides a high level of protection. The laptop is equipped with a discrete TPM 2.0 chip for hardware-based security. It also has a lot of BIOS security features, such as firmware tampering detection and BIOS self-recovery. The laptop also has 5 years of security updates for firmware and drivers.

The laptop meets Windows 11 Security Level 2 standards, which is great for environments that handle sensitive data. It also has features like a webcam privacy shield and a fingerprint sensor on the power button for secure login. The laptop also has a hardware-based security feature that detects and records any unauthorized physical access to the computer’s case.

Keyboard, Touchpad, and Connectivity

The keyboard on the ASUS ExpertBook B3 is very comfortable to type on. It has a 1.5mm key travel, which gives you a good feel when you are typing. The size of each key has also been increased by 12.24% to reduce accidental presses. The touchpad is also larger, and it supports all Windows Gestures.

The laptop has a good number of ports for a business laptop. The ports are placed at the back of the device, which leaves more space for you to use a mouse. The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a micro SD card slot. It also has an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port and a combo audio jack. The laptop also has optional support for 5G with a Nano SIM card slot.

Battery Life and Thermal Management

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 has a 63 Wh battery. With normal use, the laptop can last for up to 13.5 hours of video playback. This is a good amount of battery life that can last for a full workday. The laptop also supports fast charging, and can charge from 5% to 60% in under 49 minutes. The laptop also supports charging from a standard mobile charger or power bank, which is very useful.

The laptop has a thermal system called ExpertCool. The design of the thermal system is made to vent air to the back of the laptop, which prevents the air from getting blocked by the display when the lid is open or closed. This helps keep the laptop cool under heavy load. The cooling fan also has dust screens to prevent dust from getting inside the laptop.

Key Product Specifications

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255H

Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics Display: 14-inch, 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 144Hz IPS display, 400 nits

14-inch, 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 144Hz IPS display, 400 nits RAM and Storage: Up to 64 GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM, Dual PCle 4.0 SSD slots (2280 + 2230) up to 1 TB

Up to 64 GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM, Dual PCle 4.0 SSD slots (2280 + 2230) up to 1 TB Battery: Up to 63 Wh battery

Up to 63 Wh battery Charging: 65W USB-C PD + PPS 5.0

65W USB-C PD + PPS 5.0 Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (optional), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x RJ45, 1x micro SD, 1x combo audio jack

2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (optional), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x RJ45, 1x micro SD, 1x combo audio jack Webcam: Full HD IR camera with a privacy shield

Full HD IR camera with a privacy shield Security: Discrete TPM 2.0 chip, fingerprint sensor, and BIOS security

Discrete TPM 2.0 chip, fingerprint sensor, and BIOS security Weight: Starting at 1.42kg

Starting at 1.42kg Thickness: 12.9 mm

12.9 mm Price in India: The price for the 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD variant is not listed in the provided PDF, but a similar variant with a different processor is priced at Rs. 134,990.

Verdict

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 is a business laptop that is made for a specific user. It is for a person who wants a powerful, thin, and light laptop that is also very secure and durable. The laptop’s Intel Core Ultra 7 processor provides excellent performance, and the AI features are a good addition for a person who uses video calls and other AI tools. The laptop is a good choice for a professional who works on the go and needs a reliable machine.

However, the laptop is expensive but if you are looking for a powerful, thin, and light laptop with a great display and a high level of security, the ASUS ExpertBook B3 is a very good choice. It is a laptop that provides a great user experience and is a strong contender in the business laptop segment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the ASUS ExpertBook B3 good for gaming?

A: The laptop is not made for heavy gaming. The integrated Intel Arc Graphics can handle some light games, but it will struggle with more demanding titles.

Q: What is the main benefit of the Intel Core Ultra processor?

A: The Intel Core Ultra processor has a dedicated NPU that can speed up AI tasks, such as background blur and noise cancellation during video calls.

Q: Does the laptop have a good battery life?

A: Yes, the laptop has a 63 Wh battery that can last for a full workday with normal use. It also has a fast-charging feature that can charge the battery to 60% in under 49 minutes.

Q: Is the ASUS ExpertBook B3 durable?

A: Yes, the laptop is very durable. It has been tested to meet MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards and has a spill-resistant keyboard and reinforced ports.

Q: What kind of display does the ASUS ExpertBook B3 have?

A: The laptop has a 14-inch, 2.5K IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 400 nits.