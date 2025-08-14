ASUS ExpertBook Laptops Powering India’s Enterprises in 2025

As India’s entrepreneurial spirit soars, the demand for technology that fosters true professional independence is at an all-time high. The country is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 1.59 lakh registered startups and more than 100 unicorns. To support this dynamic growth, businesses require laptops that offer sustained performance, robust security, long-lasting battery life, and dependable after-sales support. ASUS ExpertBook P1 and P3 deliver on these needs.

Key Takeaways

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 and P3 are designed for Indian professionals and entrepreneurs, focusing on performance, security, and mobility.

Both laptops feature Intel Core i5 13th Gen processors, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSDs.

The P1 is a budget-friendly option for daily use, while the P3 is built for mobile professionals who need a lighter device.

Both models are built to military-grade standards and include security features like a self-healing BIOS, TPM 2.0, a camera shield, and a fingerprint reader.

The ExpertBook P1 is available for ₹50,990 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale, and the ExpertBook P3 is priced at ₹58,990.

ASUS ExpertBook P1, Reliable Performance, Every Day

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 is designed for professionals seeking reliability and durability at an affordable price. Built to military-grade standards, it handles everyday wear and tear with ease.

Durability and Security : Features a steel-reinforced chassis, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, and MIL-STD-810H certification. Security features include self-healing BIOS, TPM 2.0, a physical camera shield, a fingerprint reader, and a spill-resistant keyboard.

: Features a steel-reinforced chassis, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, and MIL-STD-810H certification. Security features include self-healing BIOS, TPM 2.0, a physical camera shield, a fingerprint reader, and a spill-resistant keyboard. Performance : Powered by Intel Core i5 13th Gen (13420H) processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen offers vibrant visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate.

: Powered by Intel Core i5 13th Gen (13420H) processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen offers vibrant visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate. Mobility and Support : Weighs 1.65 kg, with a 3-cell 50Wh battery and Type-C fast charging, including slow-charging with a power bank. Comes with international warranty and a free one-year McAfee membership.

: Weighs 1.65 kg, with a 3-cell 50Wh battery and Type-C fast charging, including slow-charging with a power bank. Comes with international warranty and a free one-year McAfee membership. Festive Offer: Available for ₹50,990 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale, a discount of ₹8,000 from the original price of ₹58,990.

ASUS ExpertBook P3, Mobility Without Compromise

The ASUS ExpertBook P3 is built for mobile professionals who need to work from anywhere. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it ideal for professionals on the move.

Durability and Security : Similar to the P1, the P3 has a steel-reinforced chassis and MIL-STD-810H durability certification. It also features self-healing BIOS, TPM 2.0, a camera shield, and a fingerprint reader.

: Similar to the P1, the P3 has a steel-reinforced chassis and MIL-STD-810H durability certification. It also features self-healing BIOS, TPM 2.0, a camera shield, and a fingerprint reader. Performance : Powered by Intel Core i5 13th Gen (13420H) processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS anti-glare display offers clear visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate.

: Powered by Intel Core i5 13th Gen (13420H) processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS anti-glare display offers clear visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate. Mobility and Support : Weighs just 1.42 kg, and offers a 3-cell 50Wh battery with Type-C charging. The laptop supports slow charging with a power bank and includes AI-driven collaboration features such as real-time transcription, translation, and noise cancellation.

: Weighs just 1.42 kg, and offers a 3-cell 50Wh battery with Type-C charging. The laptop supports slow charging with a power bank and includes AI-driven collaboration features such as real-time transcription, translation, and noise cancellation. Festive Offer: Available for ₹58,990 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale.

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 and P3 are perfect for India’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem. These laptops offer a combination of performance, security, and mobility, enabling professionals to work wherever their ambitions take them. Explore the Flipkart Freedom Sale and elevate your professional productivity today.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What processor do both the ASUS ExpertBook P1 and P3 use?

A: Both the ASUS ExpertBook P1 and P3 feature the Intel Core i5 13th Gen (13420H) processor.

Q: What is the weight difference between the two laptops?

A: The ASUS ExpertBook P1 weighs 1.65 kg, while the ASUS ExpertBook P3 is lighter at 1.42 kg.

Q: Do these laptops have military-grade durability?

A: Yes, both the ExpertBook P1 and P3 are tested to MIL-STD-810H standards across 24 tests and 11 categories.

Q: What security features are included in these models?

A: Both laptops have a self-healing BIOS, TPM 2.0, a physical camera shield, and a fingerprint reader for security.