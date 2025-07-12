ASUS ExpertBook P Series at Special Prices During Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025

ASUS India is joining the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025, offering exciting deals on its newly launched ExpertBook P Series business laptops. These laptops, designed to cater to businesses and professionals seeking reliable performance, include the ExpertBook P1, P3, and P5 models. The sale runs from July 12 to July 17, 2025.

Key Takeaways:

Discounted Prices: The ASUS ExpertBook P Series laptops are available at special prices during the Flipkart GOAT Sale.

The ASUS ExpertBook P Series laptops are available at special prices during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. Sale Dates: The sale is running from July 12 to July 17, 2025.

The sale is running from July 12 to July 17, 2025. Starting Price: ExpertBook P Series laptops start at ₹34,490.

ExpertBook P Series laptops start at ₹34,490. Discounts: Customers can save up to ₹9,000 on select models.

Customers can save up to ₹9,000 on select models. Additional Offers: Extra bank offers available on select debit and credit cards.

Extra bank offers available on select debit and credit cards. Business-Focused Features: These laptops offer AI-powered performance, military-grade durability, enterprise-grade security, and dedicated service support.

The ASUS ExpertBook P Series is designed with the needs of small businesses and professionals in mind. Unlike consumer-grade laptops that may not be suited for long-term business use or security, the ExpertBook P Series offers robust solutions for productivity and collaboration. With these laptops, ASUS aims to provide a dependable business experience with access to enterprise-grade features, extended service packs, and faster deliveries.

Key Offers During Flipkart GOAT Sale (July 12-17, 2025):

Best Value Business Laptop Under ₹35,000: Save ₹5,500 on the ExpertBook P1403CVA (Intel i3-1315U, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 14″ FHD), now at ₹34,490.

Save ₹5,500 on the ExpertBook P1403CVA (Intel i3-1315U, 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 14″ FHD), now at ₹34,490. Best Business Laptop Under ₹60,000: Save ₹9,000 on the P1503CVA (15.6-inch, i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0, Windows 11 Home, Office 2024, M365 Basic, Misty Grey), now at ₹59,990.

Save ₹9,000 on the P1503CVA (15.6-inch, i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe4.0, Windows 11 Home, Office 2024, M365 Basic, Misty Grey), now at ₹59,990. Best Intel i7 Processor and 32GB RAM Combo: The ExpertBook P1403CVA-S60940WS (i7-13620H, 32GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 14″ FHD) is available for ₹66,990, saving ₹8,000.

Key Features of the ExpertBook P Series:

Performance: The ExpertBook P5 is powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI Processors, while the ExpertBook P1 and P3 offer up to Intel Core i7 13th Gen H Series Processors. These laptops also include LPDDR5X RAM in the P5, DDR5 RAM in the P3 and P1, and Gen 4 NVMe SSDs. Plus, ASUS ExpertCool thermal technology ensures cooling during intensive tasks.

The ExpertBook P5 is powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI Processors, while the ExpertBook P1 and P3 offer up to Intel Core i7 13th Gen H Series Processors. These laptops also include LPDDR5X RAM in the P5, DDR5 RAM in the P3 and P1, and Gen 4 NVMe SSDs. Plus, ASUS ExpertCool thermal technology ensures cooling during intensive tasks. Enterprise-Grade Security with ASUS ExpertGuardian: The ExpertBook P Series boasts top-tier security features, such as TPM 2.0 hardware-based encryption, Self-Healing BIOS, Optical Chassis Intrusion Alert, and Microsoft Device Encryption. A 1-year McAfee™ Premium subscription is also included.

The ExpertBook P Series boasts top-tier security features, such as TPM 2.0 hardware-based encryption, Self-Healing BIOS, Optical Chassis Intrusion Alert, and Microsoft Device Encryption. A 1-year McAfee™ Premium subscription is also included. Battery and Charging: These laptops feature a minimum 50Wh 3-cell battery and support charging via standard power banks and airline USB ports, thanks to full-range Voltage USB-C Charging (5V-24V). The included 65W charger supports PD + PPS.

These laptops feature a minimum 50Wh 3-cell battery and support charging via standard power banks and airline USB ports, thanks to full-range Voltage USB-C Charging (5V-24V). The included 65W charger supports PD + PPS. Enterprise-Grade Support: ASUS provides toll-free support (9 AM–9 PM, Mon–Sat) and onsite service across 14,900+ pin codes via 200+ centers. International warranty, 1-year Accidental Damage Protection, and service packs up to 3 years are also available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1: When does the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 begin and end?

A1: The Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 starts on July 12, 2025, and ends on July 17, 2025.

Q2: What are the starting prices for the ASUS ExpertBook P Series during this sale?

A2: The ASUS ExpertBook P Series starts from ₹34,490 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale.

Q3: Are there any extra bank offers on ASUS ExpertBook P series laptops during the sale?

A3: Yes, additional Debit & Credit Card offers from select banks are available during the sale.

Q4: What makes the ASUS ExpertBook P series suitable for businesses?

A4: The ExpertBook P Series offers AI-powered performance, military-grade durability, enterprise-grade security (TPM 2.0, Self-Healing BIOS), enterprise-grade service support, and flexible expandability, making it ideal for businesses.

Q5: What kind of processors do the ExpertBook P series laptops use?

A5: The ExpertBook P5 models feature up to Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI Processors, while the ExpertBook P1 and P3 models come with up to Intel Core i7 13th Gen H Series Processors.