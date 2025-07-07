ASUS Foundation Supports Inclusive Education in Ladakh with Laptop Donations

Ladakh, India – In a meaningful step towards narrowing the digital divide in India, the ASUS Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ASUS India, has extended its support to two schools in Ladakh—Jamyang School and Rigjung School. The initiative includes not just the donation of computing devices, but also the establishment of fully functional computer labs within the schools.

The donation package features a combination of All-in-One (AIO) systems and ASUS consumer notebooks. More than just hardware, the foundation’s team also brought digital literacy to life through an interactive educational drive. Volunteers from ASUS introduced students and teachers to the basics of computing and even gave them a peek into the world of AI tools. It’s a hands-on opportunity aimed at integrating modern digital learning into everyday education.

Key Highlights:

ASUS Foundation donated a mix of AIO systems and consumer notebooks to schools in Ladakh.

Computer labs officially opened at Jamyang School and Rigjung School on June 4.

ASUS volunteers led workshops on basic computer literacy and introductory AI tools.

This is part of ASUS India’s broader push to help close the digital divide.

Previously, ASUS India collaborated with VIDYA Foundation to support 6,000+ underserved youth.

New Computer Labs in the Mountains

On June 4, both Jamyang and Rigjung Schools officially inaugurated their brand-new computer labs. For many students in this remote region, this marks their first real interaction with structured digital education. These labs now stand as dedicated spaces for tech-based learning, offering tools essential for building early digital literacy.

To mark the occasion, ASUS also conducted a special demo session. Students were guided through the fundamentals of computers—from understanding hardware basics to exploring software applications. The session concluded with an engaging hands-on activity, making the entire experience both fun and educational.

A Vision for Digital Inclusion

Eric Ou, Country Head of ASUS India, spoke about the initiative with clear passion. He emphasized that every Indian, regardless of geography, deserves access to digital tools and education. “Students should experience digital academic intervention early on, to better prepare for the future,” Ou shared. He highlighted that the ASUS Foundation’s mission is rooted in creating those foundational experiences. “It is our honor to contribute meaningfully to their journey, and we remain dedicated to bridging the digital divide in underserved regions,” he added.

Mr. Tsering Tundup, Principal of Jamyang School, echoed this sentiment. He expressed heartfelt thanks to ASUS and its partners, acknowledging the foundation’s vital role in their school’s journey toward digital empowerment. “This support makes our dream of a digital transformation for students in Ladakh a reality,” he noted.

Continuing a Larger Mission

This initiative is far from an isolated effort. Earlier this year, ASUS India partnered with the VIDYA Foundation to support digital literacy programs for over 6,000 underprivileged children and youth across Mumbai, Goa, and Gujarat. These efforts have involved setting up digital labs, distributing devices, and delivering practical learning courses designed to prepare students for a technology-driven world.

It’s clear that the ASUS Foundation isn’t just making one-off donations. They’re laying down a long-term roadmap for inclusive digital education, especially in regions where resources are limited but potential is abundant.

