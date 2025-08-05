News

ASUS Laptops Now Available for Instant Delivery on Swiggy Instamart

ASUS partners with Swiggy Instamart to offer instant delivery of its Vivobook and TUF gaming laptops in major Indian cities, with prices starting at ₹33,990.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
ASUS Laptops Now Available for Instant Delivery on Swiggy Instamart

ASUS India, the well-known Taiwanese tech brand, has teamed up with Swiggy Instamart to make its laptops available for near-instant doorstep delivery. Through this new partnership, customers in several major Indian cities can now order select ASUS consumer and gaming laptops and have them delivered within minutes.

Contents
Key TakeawaysLaptops Available on Swiggy InstamartFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The service currently covers Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. Prices for these laptops start at ₹33,990. While ASUS had previously offered accessories through quick commerce channels toward the end of 2024, this marks its first foray into delivering full-fledged laptops via such platforms.

Key Takeaways

  • ASUS laptops are now offered through Swiggy Instamart for quick delivery.
  • Both consumer notebooks and gaming laptops are available.
  • Delivery is currently active in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.
  • Laptop prices start from ₹33,990.
  • The move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for fast, accessible tech delivery.

This collaboration between ASUS, a globally recognized name in electronics, and Swiggy Instamart, one of India’s leading quick commerce services, reflects a larger shift in consumer expectations. As quick commerce continues to gain traction, especially among urban tech-savvy users, accounting for over 30% of the electronics market in metros, ASUS is looking to tap into that momentum by making its products more instantly accessible.

Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, commented on the shift, saying the company understands the need for rapid delivery in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. He noted that leveraging Swiggy Instamart’s expansive delivery network allows ASUS to meet customer needs across work, play, and day-to-day use, almost instantly.

Laptops Available on Swiggy Instamart

The lineup includes popular models from ASUS’s Vivobook and TUF Gaming series, each tailored for different use cases—whether for general productivity or more demanding gaming experiences.

  • ASUS Vivobook Go 15 – Priced at ₹33,990, this everyday-use laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. It comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office pre-installed, offering a ready-to-go setup for students and casual users.
  • ASUS Vivobook 15 – At ₹50,990, this model steps things up with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U processor, 8 GB RAM, and the same 512 GB SSD. It also sports a 15.6-inch screen and ships with Windows 11 Home and MS Office. It’s a more robust option for professionals or multitaskers.
  • TUF Gaming F16 – Aimed squarely at gamers, this laptop is available at ₹74,990. It packs an Intel Core 5 processor, an RTX 3050A 4GB graphics card, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The 16-inch FHD+ display features a 144Hz refresh rate, and the laptop includes a backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, a one-year subscription to M365 Basic, and McAfee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: Which ASUS laptops can I buy on Swiggy Instamart?

Ans: You can purchase select models from the ASUS Vivobook and TUF Gaming series , including the Vivobook Go 15, Vivobook 15, and TUF Gaming F16.

Ques: In which cities is this quick delivery service available?

Ans: The service is currently live in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Ques: What is the starting price for ASUS laptops on Swiggy Instamart?

Ans: The prices for laptops start at ₹33,990. The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is listed at this starting price.

Ques: How quickly will the laptop be delivered?

Ans: The partnership aims to make laptops available for delivery within minutes.

Ques: Does ASUS sell other products on quick commerce platforms?

Ans: Yes, ASUS introduced accessories to quick commerce channels towards the end of 2024 and is now expanding its offerings to include laptops.

Consistent Launches 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras in India with Color Night Vision and PoE
Indian Wearables Brand Boult Rebrands to GOBOULT, Targets Rs. 1,000 Crore Revenue
Sony Launches ECM-778 Professional Shotgun Microphone in India
realme Surpasses 300 Million Global Users Ahead of 7th Anniversary
Audi India Introduces 10-Year Warranty and 15-Year Roadside Assistance
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article Infinix GT 30 5G+ Debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset Infinix GT 30 5G+ Debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset
Next Article vivo T4R 5G with Quad-Curved Display and IP69 Rating Launches in India vivo T4R 5G with Quad-Curved Display and IP69 Rating Launches in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set Microphone Review – Creators are in for a Treat!

Latest News

vivo T4R 5G with Quad-Curved Display and IP69 Rating Launches in India
vivo T4R 5G with Quad-Curved Display and IP69 Rating Launches in India
By Vishal Jain
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset
By Mahak Aggarwal
Dyson Introduces Airwrap Co-anda 2x with Faster Motor and Intelligent Attachments
Dyson Introduces Airwrap Co-anda 2x with Faster Motor and Intelligent Attachments
By Aditi Sharma
Dyson Launches Omega Hair Care Range with Farm-Grown Ingredients
Dyson Launches Omega Hair Care Range with Farm-Grown Ingredients
By Vishal Jain
Western Digital Platform Sets New AI Storage Speed Records
Western Digital Platform Sets New AI Storage Speed Records
By Mahak Aggarwal
Uniqus Consultech Introduces AI UniVerse to Boost AI Adoption
Uniqus Consultech Introduces AI UniVerse to Boost AI Adoption
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like