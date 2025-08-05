ASUS Laptops Now Available for Instant Delivery on Swiggy Instamart

ASUS India, the well-known Taiwanese tech brand, has teamed up with Swiggy Instamart to make its laptops available for near-instant doorstep delivery. Through this new partnership, customers in several major Indian cities can now order select ASUS consumer and gaming laptops and have them delivered within minutes.

The service currently covers Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. Prices for these laptops start at ₹33,990. While ASUS had previously offered accessories through quick commerce channels toward the end of 2024, this marks its first foray into delivering full-fledged laptops via such platforms.

Key Takeaways

ASUS laptops are now offered through Swiggy Instamart for quick delivery.

Both consumer notebooks and gaming laptops are available.

Delivery is currently active in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Laptop prices start from ₹33,990.

The move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for fast, accessible tech delivery.

This collaboration between ASUS, a globally recognized name in electronics, and Swiggy Instamart, one of India’s leading quick commerce services, reflects a larger shift in consumer expectations. As quick commerce continues to gain traction, especially among urban tech-savvy users, accounting for over 30% of the electronics market in metros, ASUS is looking to tap into that momentum by making its products more instantly accessible.

Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, commented on the shift, saying the company understands the need for rapid delivery in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. He noted that leveraging Swiggy Instamart’s expansive delivery network allows ASUS to meet customer needs across work, play, and day-to-day use, almost instantly.

Laptops Available on Swiggy Instamart

The lineup includes popular models from ASUS’s Vivobook and TUF Gaming series, each tailored for different use cases—whether for general productivity or more demanding gaming experiences.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 – Priced at ₹33,990, this everyday-use laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. It comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office pre-installed, offering a ready-to-go setup for students and casual users.

– Priced at ₹33,990, this everyday-use laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display. It comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office pre-installed, offering a ready-to-go setup for students and casual users. ASUS Vivobook 15 – At ₹50,990, this model steps things up with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U processor, 8 GB RAM, and the same 512 GB SSD. It also sports a 15.6-inch screen and ships with Windows 11 Home and MS Office. It’s a more robust option for professionals or multitaskers.

– At ₹50,990, this model steps things up with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U processor, 8 GB RAM, and the same 512 GB SSD. It also sports a 15.6-inch screen and ships with Windows 11 Home and MS Office. It’s a more robust option for professionals or multitaskers. TUF Gaming F16 – Aimed squarely at gamers, this laptop is available at ₹74,990. It packs an Intel Core 5 processor, an RTX 3050A 4GB graphics card, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The 16-inch FHD+ display features a 144Hz refresh rate, and the laptop includes a backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, a one-year subscription to M365 Basic, and McAfee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: Which ASUS laptops can I buy on Swiggy Instamart?

Ans: You can purchase select models from the ASUS Vivobook and TUF Gaming series , including the Vivobook Go 15, Vivobook 15, and TUF Gaming F16.

Ques: In which cities is this quick delivery service available?

Ans: The service is currently live in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Ques: What is the starting price for ASUS laptops on Swiggy Instamart?

Ans: The prices for laptops start at ₹33,990. The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is listed at this starting price.

Ques: How quickly will the laptop be delivered?

Ans: The partnership aims to make laptops available for delivery within minutes.

Ques: Does ASUS sell other products on quick commerce platforms?

Ans: Yes, ASUS introduced accessories to quick commerce channels towards the end of 2024 and is now expanding its offerings to include laptops.