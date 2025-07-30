ASUS Launches Laptop Repair Drop Zones at Exclusive Stores in India

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech brand known for its consumer laptops and gaming rigs, has rolled out a new initiative in India aimed at making laptop servicing a bit less of a chore. It’s called the ‘Drop Zone’ service, and essentially, it allows customers to drop off their in-warranty ASUS laptops at selected ASUS Exclusive Stores rather than heading out to a dedicated service center.

For now, the rollout is limited to a few cities: Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, and in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore and Tirupur. The idea here is simple, but quite practical, make it easier for people to get their laptops fixed without needing to navigate the usual back-and-forth with remote service centers.

What it is: A convenient drop-off service for in-warranty ASUS laptops, available at selected ASUS Exclusive Stores.

Where it's available: Currently launched in Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, Coimbatore, and Tirupur.

How it works: Customers visit a Drop Zone store, where an executive checks the laptop for basic physical or software issues. A job sheet is created, and the laptop is sent off for repair. Once it's ready, the customer is notified to collect it from the same store.

Why it matters: It reduces travel time for customers and speeds up the repair process by leveraging the existing retail network.

What ASUS is really tapping into here is convenience. India already has a vast ASUS after-sales network, over 200 service centers and coverage in more than 14,900 pin codes across 761 districts. But not everyone lives near a service center or even knows where the closest one is. By using existing retail stores as service collection points, ASUS hopes to bridge that gap, especially for folks who might find it a hassle to locate and travel to a standalone center.

“At ASUS, we firmly believe that outstanding product experiences go beyond just innovative designs and cutting-edge technology,” said Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group at ASUS India. “That’s why our commitment extends far beyond the point of purchase, delivering seamless, unparalleled after-sales support that keeps every user empowered.”

In other words, this isn’t just a logistics tweak, it’s part of a larger push by ASUS to improve how it supports customer’s post-purchase. The company already offers around-the-clock assistance through calls, live chat, and email. Tools like the My ASUS app and its official YouTube channels are also part of the mix, helping users troubleshoot common problems themselves.

There’s also talk of scaling this Drop Zone program further. ASUS plans to bring it to more cities, particularly tier-2 and tier-3 regions where access to dedicated service centers might be spotty. And they’re not stopping there, they recently ran a service camp in Pune that offered on-the-spot diagnostics and expert advice, which feels like a pretty hands-on way to build customer trust.

Overall, while it might sound like a small change on paper, this Drop Zone approach could ease a major pain point for users. Because really, nobody wants to jump through hoops just to get a laptop repaired, especially if the fix is something routine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Is the Drop Zone service available for all ASUS products?

A1. The service is initially available for in-warranty ASUS laptops.

Q2. Is there a fee for using the Drop Zone service?

A2. The press release does not mention any extra fee for using the Drop Zone facility itself. Standard repair costs, if any, for out-of-warranty issues or customer-induced damage would apply as per service center policies.

Q3. How can I find the nearest ASUS Drop Zone?

A3. Customers should check the official ASUS India website or contact their customer support to find the list of participating ASUS Exclusive Stores in the launch cities.

Q4. What happens if I lose the job sheet?

A4. If the customer copy of the job sheet is missing at the time of collection, they will need to follow the terms and conditions set by the service center, which may involve providing identity verification.

Q5. How long will the repair take through a Drop Zone?

A5. The initiative aims to accelerate repair turnaround. The exact time will depend on the nature of the repair and the logistics between the store and the service center. Customers can track their repair status through the job sheet details.