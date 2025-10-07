ASUS Launches ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds in India; Prices Start at INR 69,990

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially launched two new handheld gaming devices in India, the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. Both have been developed in partnership with Xbox and come powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen Z2 series processors. The ROG Xbox Ally is priced at ₹69,990, while the higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X comes in at ₹1,14,990.

Pre-orders for both models begin on October 7 at 2:00 PM and will run until the evening of October 16. The devices are set to hit stores on October 16, 2025. Running on Windows 11, the new ROG handhelds support a wide range of PC and Xbox games, blending console and PC gaming in one portable form.

Key Takeaways

Models and Price: The ROG Xbox Ally is priced at ₹69,990, while the ROG Xbox Ally X costs ₹1,14,990.

The ROG Xbox Ally is priced at ₹69,990, while the ROG Xbox Ally X costs ₹1,14,990. Availability: Pre-orders are open from October 7 to October 16, 2025. The devices will be available in stores starting the evening of October 16.

Pre-orders are open from October 7 to October 16, 2025. The devices will be available in stores starting the evening of October 16. Processors: The ROG Xbox Ally runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, whereas the Ally X features the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme.

The ROG Xbox Ally runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, whereas the Ally X features the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme. Pre-Order Offers: Customers who pre-order will be eligible for exclusive perks like a 1-Year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a ROG Slash Sling Bag by paying a small additional fee starting at ₹499.

Pre-Order Details and Where to Buy

Interested customers can pre-order the new handhelds through multiple channels, including ASUS & ROG Exclusive Stores, the official ASUS Eshop, Amazon, Vijay Sales, and other authorized ASUS partners.

To claim the special pre-order offers, buyers need to pay an extra ₹1499 for the ROG Ally or ₹499 for the ROG Ally X. The process involves placing a pre-order on an authorized platform, generating a coupon code on the ASUS website during the pre-order period, and then redeeming the benefits at asuspromo.in within 20 days after delivery.

ROG Xbox Ally vs Ally X

At first glance, both handhelds share a similar design and purpose, but the difference lies mostly in what’s under the hood.

Both models come with a 7-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and responsive visuals. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps eliminate screen tearing during fast-paced gameplay. Their ergonomic build takes inspiration from the Xbox Wireless Controller, offering customizable buttons and HD haptics for a more immersive and familiar feel.

Where they truly differ is in their internal specs and battery performance.

Processor: The ROG Xbox Ally runs on AMD’s Ryzen Z2 A processor. The ROG Xbox Ally X, however, is powered by the more advanced Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, which comes with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI-focused computing tasks.

Memory and Storage: The standard Ally packs 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Ally X doubles down with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD for expanded storage and smoother multitasking.

Battery: The Ally X also features an 80Wh battery, a notable upgrade over the 60Wh battery in the standard Ally, suggesting longer uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Arnold Su, Vice President at ASUS India, mentioned that the ROG Xbox Ally series is designed to bring next-generation computing power to gamers, allowing them to experience PC and console gaming on the go in a more flexible way.

It’s a move that, I think, many gaming enthusiasts will be keeping an eye on, especially as portable gaming continues to evolve beyond traditional consoles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the ROG Xbox Ally in India?

A. The ROG Xbox Ally starts at ₹69,990, and the ROG Xbox Ally X starts at ₹1,14,990.

Q. When can I buy the ROG Xbox Ally X?

A. You can pre-order it from October 7 to October 16, 2025. It will be available on store shelves starting the evening of October 16, 2025.

Q. What is the main difference between the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X?

A. The main differences are the processor, memory, storage, and battery size. The Ally X has a more powerful processor (Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme vs. Z2 A), more RAM (24GB vs. 16GB), more storage (1TB vs. 512GB), and a larger battery (80Wh vs. 60Wh).

Q. What games can I play on the ROG Xbox Ally?

A. Since both devices run on Windows 11, they can play a vast library of PC games from various storefronts and support all Xbox titles.

Q. What is included in the box with the ROG Xbox Ally?

A. Both the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X come with a 65W charger and a stand.

Q. How do I claim the pre-order offer?

A. After pre-ordering the device between October 7 and 16, you must visit the ASUS website to get a coupon code. Once your device is delivered, you can use this code at asuspromo.in to redeem your benefits.