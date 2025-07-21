ASUS Launches Vivobook 14 with Snapdragon X AI Chip in India for Rs. 65,990

News

ASUS introduces the new Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) in India, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X AI processor, a 14-inch 16:10 display, and up to 29 hours of battery.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
ASUS has released its new Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) laptop in India, a device that marks the company’s entry into the growing category of AI-powered personal computers. The laptop went on sale today, July 21, 2025, with a starting price of ₹65,990. It is available for purchase through the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the official ASUS eShop. The main highlight of the device is its Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, designed to handle artificial intelligence tasks efficiently.

Key Takeaways

  • AI-Focused Processor: It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series chip, which includes a 45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for on-device AI.
  • Price and Availability: The starting price is ₹65,990, and it is available now on Flipkart.
  • Extended Battery Life: The laptop offers up to 29 hours of local video playback on a single charge.
  • Productivity Display: It features a 14-inch FHD+ screen with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio for more workspace.
  • Modern Ports: Connectivity includes two high-speed USB 4.0 Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The core of the Vivobook 14’s performance lies in its Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1 26 100 processor. This chip integrates a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of 45 trillion operations per second, which allows it to run AI applications like Windows Copilot directly on the hardware. This on-device processing improves speed and privacy. To support this, the laptop comes with 16 GB of fast 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for quick system responsiveness. The ASUS ErgoSense keyboard includes a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to the AI assistant.

Designed for portability, the Vivobook 14 has a lightweight build, weighing 1.49 kg with a thickness of 1.79 cm. Its 14-inch FHD+ display has a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical screen area for documents and web pages. The screen is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light and flicker-free visuals, aiming to reduce eye strain. The laptop’s hinge allows the screen to lie flat at a 180-degree angle for flexible viewing.

The device provides a versatile selection of modern ports. It includes two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, which support fast data transfer, display output, and charging from a single port. Additionally, it has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. For wireless needs, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Security is addressed through multiple features. An FHD infrared camera enables quick and secure logins using Windows Hello facial recognition. This camera also includes a physical privacy shutter. For data protection at the hardware level, the laptop incorporates the Microsoft Pluton security chip. The system is powered by a 50WHr battery and comes with a 65W fast-charging adapter.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What makes the new ASUS Vivobook 14 an “AI PC”?

A1: The Vivobook 14 is considered an AI PC because its Snapdragon X processor contains a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This specialized hardware accelerates AI tasks, allowing features like Windows Copilot to run efficiently on the device itself.

Q2: What is the battery life of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA)?

A2: ASUS claims the laptop can provide up to 29 hours of continuous local video playback. It is equipped with a 50WHr battery and supports 65W fast charging.

Q3: Is the display on the Vivobook 14 good for work?

A3: Yes, the display is designed for productivity. Its 16:10 aspect ratio offers more vertical screen space than typical 16:9 screens, which is useful for viewing documents, spreadsheets, and websites. It is also certified for low blue light to reduce eye strain.

Q4: Where can I buy the new ASUS Vivobook 14 in India?

A4: The ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) is available for purchase in India on the Flipkart website and the official ASUS eShop, starting from July 21, 2025.

